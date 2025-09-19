Breaking: Butler County poised to approve $20M tax break for property owners

Trump asks Supreme Court to halt order letting transgender people choose passport sex markers

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, after returning from a state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports.

The court order allows transgender or nonbinary people to request a male, female or “X” identification marker rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

