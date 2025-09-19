Trump asks Supreme Court to halt order letting transgender people choose passport sex markers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports.
The court order allows transgender or nonbinary people to request a male, female or “X” identification marker rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender on their birth certificate.
