Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

On Thursday, he said it's patriotic for Americans to wear masks, but he added, “maybe they're great, and maybe they're just good. Maybe they're not so good.”

Biden, at his earlier event, said all Americans should wear masks, citing health experts' predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from the coronavirus over the next three months. The Democratic presidential candidate also responded to those who push back against such mandates.

“This is America. Be a patriot," he said. "Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”

The back-and-forth marked a new line of attack from Trump, who is trailing Biden significantly in most nationwide and swing state surveys. Biden has made what he says is Trump's mishandling of the pandemic — which has now caused the deaths of at least 167,000 people in the United States — a centerpiece of his attacks on the president.

While Trump has charged that if Biden were elected he would cause everything from a stock market crash to a surge of crime in the suburbs, he has largely avoided taking Biden on when it comes to the pandemic, choosing instead to deflect blame for the deaths and economic damage.

On Wednesday, when the U.S. reported 1,499 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number in a day since May, Trump pushed for schools and businesses to continue opening and called for college football to go on despite several leading leagues deciding to cancel this year's season.

On Thursday, he again dismissed critics who say he was too slow to react to the pandemic in the U.S., claiming on Fox Business Network that “nobody blames me.”

“Look, we got hit by the China plague, and we’re not going to forget it," he said, “We got hit by the China plague.”