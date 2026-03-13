Trump ally Ric Grenell stepping down as Kennedy Center president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Grenell, the longtime Republican foreign policy adviser who oversaw far reaching changes at the Kennedy Center that prompted many artists to abandon the iconic performing arts venue, will step down as the institution's president.

President Donald Trump announced the change on Friday after it was first reported by Axios. The president said Matt Floca, who manages the Kennedy Center's facilities operations, will succeed Grenell. The moves are expected to be finalized at a board meeting scheduled for Monday at the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss plans that are not yet public.