Trump administration ends election security briefings

“This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House's intelligence committee, said in a joint statement.

“This intelligence belongs to the American people, not the agencies which are its custodian. And the American people have both the right and the need to know that another nation, Russia, is trying to help decide who their president should be," they said.

Officials said this month that they have assessed that Russia is working to denigrate President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. They have also said China prefers to see Trump lose and regards the president as unpredictable, but officials have not detailed specific steps Beijing had already taken to interfere in the election.