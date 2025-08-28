Trump administration announces a $825 million arms sale to Ukraine

It said Ukraine would use funding from NATO allies Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway in addition to U.S. foreign military financing to pay for the equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the department said in a statement.

The sale was announced as Russia continues to step up attacks on Ukraine even after President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month to press for a negotiated settlement to the three-year-old conflict.

The U.S. in July announced two other proposed weapons sales to Ukraine. One worth $322 million to enhance its air defense capabilities and provide armored combat vehicles and another worth $330 million for air defense systems as well as the maintenance, repair and overhaul of self-propelled artillery vehicles.

