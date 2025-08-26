Tropical storm leaves 4 dead in Vietnam and brings heavy rain to the region

Four people died in Vietnam, including a 90-year-old man whose house collapsed in the rain and a man who was electrocuted while preparing his home for the storm, while 13 people were injured and thousands of houses were damaged in the country's central region, VTV reported.

The storm reportedly caused electricity outages in Nghe An province beginning Monday night.

In Hanoi on Tuesday, people tried to move motorbikes through deep water as cars and buses slowly moved along flooded streets.

“It’s flooding everywhere because it has been raining so much. I’m stuck here and can’t get to work,” said Nguyen Thu Quynh, an office worker who pushed her motorcycle out of a street flooded with knee-deep water.

Prior to the storm's landfall Monday afternoon, Vietnam's government said nearly 600,000 people were being evacuated in Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang provinces, where more than 152,000 homes were in high-risk areas. More than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel were assisting with the evacuations or were on standby for search and rescue, VTV reported.

Two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri provinces remained closed Tuesday after flights were halted Monday.

The national weather agency said Kajiki made landfall Monday afternoon in central Vietnam with maximum sustained winds of 117 kph (73 mph). The torrential rain triggered flash flood and landslide alerts. It hit during high tides that caused coastal flooding in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

Kajiki earlier brought winds and rain to China's southern Hainan Island.

In Thailand, the Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain nationwide Tuesday. Residents in foothills and low-lying areas near waterways were warned about possible flash floods and landslides.

Scientists published a 2024 study warning seas warmed by climate change will result in Southeast Asia’s cyclones forming closer to land, strengthening faster and lasting longer, raising risks for cities.