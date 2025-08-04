Tropical Storm Henriette forms in the Pacific while Tropical Storm Dexter churns in the Atlantic

Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). Forecasters said there were no threats to land and no watches or warnings in effect, but Henriette was expected to strengthen over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dexter was churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 275 miles (440 kilometers) north-northwest of Bermuda. It also had maximum sustained winds at 45 mph on Monday, the hurricane center said.

Dexter was moving northeast at 15 mph and was expected to continue in that direction, however forecasters expect the tropical storm to weaken into a post-tropical cyclone by the middle to latter part of the week.

No watches or warnings were associated with Dexter, and forecasters said there were no hazards affecting land.

Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Henriette was the eighth named storm of this year's eastern North Pacific hurricane season.