Tropical Storm Fernand passing well east of Bermuda, no threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fernand strengthened Sunday over open waters of the central Atlantic, moving well east of Bermuda.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported Fernand was located some 295 miles (475 kilometers) east of Bermuda by late Sunday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was headed north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).
The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to begin curling more to the northeast in coming hours as it moves away from Bermuda. Further strengthening is expected though forecasters said Fernand would likely begin to weaken on Tuesday.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves over open waters far from land.
