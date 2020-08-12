Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News

The company said the newspapers — including the Orlando Sentinel in Florida, The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the Carroll County Times in Maryland — will continue to be published with employees working from home as they have been during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With no clear path forward in terms of returning to work, and as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions brought about by the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the office,” said a spokesperson for the Chicago-based company, Max Reinsdorf, referring to The Daily News in a statement about the newsroom closures.