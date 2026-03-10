Trial opens in Miami for 4 men charged in Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's assassination

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean McLaughlin told the jury that the case against the four men wasn't complicated: They wanted to seize power and get rich.

“So arrogant and confident in themselves, the evidence will show, and thinking so little of the Republic of Haiti and its people, they actually thought they could pull it off,” McLaughlin said.

Defense attorneys argued that the investigation initiated in Haiti was a mess and that their clients were manipulated into taking the blame for an internal coup.

“Once you get off on the wrong foot, everything that comes after is hard to trust,” Ortiz's attorney Orlando do Campo said.

Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, when about two dozen foreign mercenaries — mostly from Colombia — attacked his home near Port-au-Prince, officials said. According to court documents, South Florida was a central location for planning and financing the plot to oust Moïse and replace him with someone the conspirators chose.

All four defendants face possible life sentences and have pleaded not guilty.

Ortiz and Intriago were principals of Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy and Counter Terrorist Unit Security, collectively known as CTU, and Veintemilla was a principal of Worldwide Capital Lending Group. Both companies were based in South Florida.

Solages was a CTU representative in Haiti who investigators say coordinated with others, including Christian Sanon, a dual Haitian-U.S. citizen whom the conspirators initially favored to replace Moïse.

The conspirators met in South Florida in April 2021 and agreed that, once in power, Sanon would award contracts to CTU for infrastructure projects, security forces and military equipment, investigators said. Worldwide Capital agreed to help finance the coup, extending a $175,000 line of credit to CTU and sending money to co-conspirators in Haiti to purchase ammunition, officials said.

CTU initially retained about 20 Colombian nationals with military training to provide security for Sanon. Conspirators also spent months obtaining weapons and body armor and attempting to build relationships with Haitian gangs, officials said.

By June 2021, the conspirators realized Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor sufficient popular support to become president. They then backed Wendelle Coq Thélot, a former Haitian Superior Court judge. She died in January 2025 while still a fugitive.

Defense attorneys told jurors that Sanon approached their clients in early 2021 with plans to liberate Haiti from Moïse, who had overstayed his term as president and faced criticism from Haitian citizens, U.S. politicians and United Nations officials.

Emmanuel Perez, an attorney for Intriago, said the group was working with FBI agents, U.S. Embassy officials and members of the Haitian government in what they believed was the lawful arrest of a criminal president.

The defense has pointed to Joseph Félix Badio, a former Haitian government worker who was arrested in Haiti in 2023, as the mastermind behind a plan to use the president's arrest to assassinate Moïse. Defense attorneys claim Moïse had already been killed by men dressed as Haitian police officers when the Colombian security force arrived to arrest him.

The group had a real arrest warrant signed by a judge, Solages' attorney Jonathan Friedman said. The judge later claimed the warrant was signed under duress.

“None of the people here on trial knew that,” Friedman said.

Marissel Descalzo, an attorney for Veintemilla, reserved the right to present her opening after the government makes its case.

After openings, prosecutors called their first witness, Moïse's widow. Martine Moïse, who was wounded during the attack, testified for about an hour before court recessed for the day. She's set to return Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra has blocked out more than two months for the trial.

Five others previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the U.S. and are serving life sentences. A sixth person was sentenced to nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to providing body armor to the conspirators. Sanon's trial will be scheduled later.

Seventeen Colombian soldiers and three Haitian officials face charges in Haiti. Gang violence, death threats and a crumbling judicial system have stalled the investigation.