Trevor Noah to host Grammys for the sixth and final time

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards for the sixth consecutive year, but this time, it's being billed as a farewell gig.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the South African comedian is returning “one final time” for the Feb. 1 show, for which he will also serve as an executive producer. Only singer Andy Williams, who hosted the Grammys seven times in the 1970s has hosted more often.