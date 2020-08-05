Treasury ramps up auctions as borrowing, virus surges

The increases announced Wednesday include an $8 billion boost to the new 20-year bond to a total of $25 billion in August. Treasury in May brought back the 20-year bond, which had last been issued in 1986.

Treasury announced on Monday that it projects government borrowing of $947 in the current quarter that runs through September, which would be a record for this three-month period, but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion of borrowing last quarter.

The Treasury expects borrowing will hit $1.22 trillion in the October-December quarter. The estimate for this quarter and the next include $1 trillion in expected borrowing to finance another economic relief package. That package is being negotiated currently and Treasury officials said the $1 billion estimate would be adjusted based on the final size of the legislation that Congress approves.