Transfer deadline: Premier League clubs most active with hours left in Europe's winter window

Will Liverpool look to strengthen its injury-hit defense? The English champions are reportedly interested in signing young center back Jérémy Jacquet from French club Rennes ahead of him joining in the summer.

Will Crystal Palace sell France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta? British broadcaster Sky Sports reported a potential transfer to Italian giant AC Milan won't be happening.

Will there be any ins or outs at Chelsea, a club that has been very active in the transfer market in recent years? And might Premier League leader Arsenal move late to find a replacement for injured midfielder Mikel Merino?

It was a slow start to deadline day, with few major moves getting sealed, but there's still time. The transfer window shuts in England, France, Germany and Italy at 1900 GMT and in Spain at 2259 GMT.

Spain

Atletico Madrid was close to signing Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta and reportedly interested in Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from the Seattle Sounders.

Atletico previously sold midfielder Conor Gallagher to Tottenham and let Giacomo Raspadori go to Atalanta.

Also in this window, Barcelona brought back fullback João Cancelo on a loan from Al-Hilal, while veteran goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, who had lost his position as a starter to Joan García, was sent to fellow Catalan club Girona on loan.

Real Madrid stayed quiet, with its only transaction being the loan of young Brazil forward Endrick to Lyon.

Germany

Leipzig signed two players on Monday: Germany youth international Brajan Gruda on loan from Brighton and 18-year-old winger Ayodele Thomas from PSV Eindhoven.

