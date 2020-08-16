Top-seeded Simona Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open

Halep improved her record against her Belgian opponent to 4-1 at WTA tournaments.

After the final, Halep said she would decide on Monday if she is ready to play at the forthcoming U.S. Open.

The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted last week with the Palermo Open amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place and no fans in the stands and no media except a television broadcaster.

The players were isolated on one floor of a Prague hotel that was completely booked by tournament organizers.

