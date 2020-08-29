Top Brazil official says no halt to Amazon protections

“Let us hope he thinks it over and comes to the conclusion that he did not take the best line of action,” the vice president said.

Bolsonaro put the army in charge of protecting the rainforest in May, following international demands for action after a string of massive wildfires in the Amazon.

Instead, The Associated Press has found, the operation dubbed “Green Brazil 2” has had the opposite effect. Under military command, Brazil’s once-effective but recently declining investigation and prosecution of rainforest destruction by ranchers, farmers and miners came to a virtual halt, even as this year’s burning season picked up.

The Brazilian army appears to be focusing on dozens of small road-and-bridge-building projects that allow exports to flow faster to ports and ease access to protected areas, opening the rainforest to further exploitation. In the meantime, there have been no major raids against illegal activity since Bolsonaro required military approval for them several months ago, according to public officials, reporting from the area and interviews with nine current and former members of Brazil’s environmental enforcement agency.