Tiz the Law wins Travers, likely Derby favorite in Kentucky

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 on Saturday and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories. He became the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes on June 20 in the first leg of the rescheduled Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law began his racing career at Saratoga last summer and has six wins in seven starts.