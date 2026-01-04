Titans QB Cam Ward leaves season finale at Jaguars with right shoulder injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By MARK LONG – AP Pro Football Writer
Updated 27 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward left the team's season finale at Jacksonville on Sunday after landing on his right shoulder during a touchdown run.

Ward was slow to get up following linebacker Foye Oluokun's tackle that drove him into the ground and ended up getting checked out in the team's medical tent. But he left there and walked into a nearby tunnel opposite the team's locker room, presumably to get taken to the onsite X-ray machine at Everbank Stadium.

The team initially said he was questionable to return, but then ruled him out a few minutes later.

Journeyman backup Brandon Allen, a sixth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2016, replaced Ward on the next possession. It was the first snaps Ward has missed this season.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has the franchise rookie record with 3,117 yards passing. He needed a season-high 271 yards to move into the top 10 for a single season in team history.

Ward had thrown two touchdown passes in four straight games.

