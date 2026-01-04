Titans QB Cam Ward leaves season finale at Jaguars with right shoulder injury

The team initially said he was questionable to return, but then ruled him out a few minutes later.

Journeyman backup Brandon Allen, a sixth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2016, replaced Ward on the next possession. It was the first snaps Ward has missed this season.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has the franchise rookie record with 3,117 yards passing. He needed a season-high 271 yards to move into the top 10 for a single season in team history.

Ward had thrown two touchdown passes in four straight games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl