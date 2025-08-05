Titan submersible disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic ruins was 'preventable,' Coast Guard says

Breaking: West Side rolls Illinois to earn spot in Great Lakes Region championship game

25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard’s report on the Titan submersible disaster that killed five on the way to the Titanic says Tuesday the implosion was “preventable.”

The Coast Guard convened its highest level of investigation in the aftermath of the 2023 implosion off Canada. The disappearance of the Titan led to a search that garbed worldwide attention.

There were no survivors. The Titan was owned by OceanGate, a private company based in Washington state. The operator of the submersible, OceanGate head Stockton Rush, was among the five on board who died.

The submersible disaster has led to lawsuits and calls for tighter regulation of the developing private deep sea expedition industry.

