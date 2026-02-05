Timberwolves acquire Ayo Dosunmu for scoring depth in trade-deadline deal with Bulls, AP source says

Dosunmu, who was a second-round pick by his hometown Bulls in the 2021 draft, is making about $7.5 million in the final season of his current contract. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 15 points per game and shooting a career-best 45.1% from 3-point range. His role with the Bulls has fluctuated over five seasons, with 164 starts in 324 games, but he will fill an obvious need for the Timberwolves for more offense off the bench.

The Timberwolves, who are 32-20 and entered the day in fifth place in the West, traded revered veteran Mike Conley to the Bulls earlier in the week. Conley was then dealt with guard Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets. If the Hornets were to cut Conley in a contract buyout, he would then be able to re-sign with the Timberwolves.

Dillingham was the eighth pick out of Kentucky prior to last season, but the 21-year-old was slow to develop and had yet to earn the trust of the coaching staff as a true point guard the team has needed in light of Conley's declining production. Dillingham is averaging 3.5 points, 1.7 assists and 9.3 minutes this season, appearing in 35 games.

