Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 delayed by rain

DETROIT (AP) — Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has been delayed by rain.
Detroit was set to host Seattle with a late-afternoon start Tuesday, but the infield was covered within an hour of the scheduled first pitch. Forecasts called for steady rain through the early evening and a chance of showers through 8 or 9 p.m.
The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
In Other News
1
Moeller sophomore dies after he was hit by driver who fled, school...
2
Fairfield swatting 911 call: ‘I think this kid’s messing,’ dispatcher...
3
5 seek 4 spots on Trenton City Council
4
Miami U.’s polytechnic transformation may include student housing in...
5
Backers of Madison schools’ tax renewal hopeful for passage on 2nd try