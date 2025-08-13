TIFF pulls documentary on 2023 Hamas attack from festival lineup, citing footage rights issue

Representatives for the festival said in a statement that the film's invitation “was withdrawn by TIFF because general requirements for inclusion in the festival, and conditions that were requested when the film was initially invited, were not met, including legal clearance of all footage.”

“The purpose of the requested conditions was to protect TIFF from legal implications and to allow TIFF to manage and mitigate anticipated and known risks around the screening of a film about highly sensitive subject matter, including potential threat of significant disruption,” the festival said.

The filmmakers, though, say the festival is engaging in “censorship” by denying the film a place in the festival.

“We are shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming by refusing this film," the filmmaking team said in a statement. “Ultimately, film is an art form that stimulates debate from every perspective that can both entertain us and make us uncomfortable.”

Deadline, which first reported the news, reported that a sticking point related to the identification and legal clearance of Hamas militants' own livestreaming of the attack.

Festival organizers didn't respond to requests for further comment Wednesday.

The filmmakers pledged to release the film regardless: “We invite audiences, broadcasters and streamers to make up their own mind, once they have seen it.”

The Toronto International Film Festival has sometimes prompted headlines over its selections. Last year, it canceled screenings of “Russians at War,” a documentary about Russian soldiers in the war with Ukraine. Protesters in Toronto called the film Russian propaganda. After the festival paused screenings due to “significant threats,” “Russians at War” was quietly screened toward the end of the festival.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 4–14.