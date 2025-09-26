Three Blue Jays pitchers have combined for six perfect innings against the Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Three Blue Jays pitchers have combined for six perfect innings against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Right-hander Louis Varland struck out three of the six batters he faced and lefty Eric Lauer followed by retiring 10 straight.

Right fielder Nathan Lukes made a diving catch on Cedanne Rafaela’s liner to end the fifth.

Yariel Rodriguez relieved Lauer and retired two batters to finish the sixth.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox are tied 0-0. Boston needs a win to clinch an AL playoff berth, and Toronto began the night tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

