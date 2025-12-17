Thousands of fans join tribute to reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff in his native Jamaica

The charismatic Jamaican artist known for classics including “Many Rivers to Cross,” and his role in the landmark movie, “The Harder They Come,” died last month at 81 years old. Nearly a month later, many around the world were still in mourning and paying their respects.

Among them was 84-year-old Purcell Johnson, who said she attended Somerton Elementary School with Cliff.

“I had to be here,” she said of his tribute Wednesday in his native Jamaica, her face beaming. “We used to play while attending school and on our way home. I am proud of him. He has done well.”

Johnson recalled how Cliff was jovial and used to tease her and call her “Little Tuku” because she was short as a child.

A messenger from Jamaica

Sadness mixed with pride at Wednesday’s tribute, where official speeches were punctuated with dances, live music and interview excerpts of Cliff sitting by a mixing board.

Songs including “Bongo Man,” “Many Rivers to Cross,” and “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” filled the gymnasium throughout the ceremony. It was broadcast live, drawing in thousands of viewers from New York to the United Kingdom and incorporating video messages from artists ranging from Shaggy to Sting.

“We pause to honor a man whose voice, music and spirit carried his nation far beyond its shores long before the world truly knew our name,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He noted that Cliff was more than a singer, songwriter, actor and performer.

“Jimmy Cliff was a messenger, one who carried the story of this small island, its struggles, resilience, faith and beauty to the widest possible audience and ensured that Jamaica was heard, recognized and respected,” Holness said.

He added that Cliff’s message is that hope remains possible despite hardship: “Jimmy Cliff didn’t merely entertain the world. Jimmy Cliff uplifted the world.”

A daunting eulogy

Those present at Wednesday’s tribute said Cliff lived what he preached.

Terry Ann Hamilton Stewart, 38, who paid her respects as she breastfed her three-year-old son, recalled that Cliff used to give her lunch money when she went to his recording studio in Kingston.

“Jimmy is a legend. He used to tell me to study my lesson,” said the former Queen’s High School graduate, who is from Rose Gardens in Kingston, a community marked by violence.

Another admirer, Carlton Darby, dressed in leopard print regalia and a crown representing the Pokomo Tribe in Kenya, described Cliff as a pioneer who laid the foundation for reggae music.

“He was there even before Bob Marley, and I’m here to pay my respects,” he said.

Among those invited to speak at the tribute was Justine Henzell, daughter of movie director Perry Henzell, who directed “The Harder They Come.”

She noted that Cliff was always part of her world.

“It is daunting to eulogize a man who had so many facets to his life,” she said.

While Cliff was known as the “original rude boy,” Henzell said, “the man I knew, I never heard raise his voice or lose his cool.”

Cliff’s widow, children and other relatives also took to the stage to remember him.

His brother, Victor Chambers, said he was fortunate to have traveled with Cliff “and see so many lives touched by him.”

While on stage, he read out the names of Cliff’s 19 children who were in the audience.

“Please know that you are not alone,” Chambers said. “You carry your father's spirit, strength and love with you always. May you find comfort knowing how deeply he was loved.”

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.