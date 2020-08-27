Thousands may return home as gains made on California fires

However, the fire also jumped a highway and threatened homes in neighboring Yolo County near the community of Rumsey, prompting new evacuations Wednesday.

That fire, the site of at least five deaths, still threatened 30,500 homes and other buildings after destroying more than 1,000.

Two of the dead were identified as Douglas Mai, 82, and Leon Bone, 64, both of Vacaville. They died on Aug. 19.

Bone was nearly blind, couldn’t drive and didn’t have a phone, family members told KNTV-TV.

“He was probably taken by complete surprise,” said his cousin, Daniel Bone.

Bone had lived on the property his entire life and refused to move when his parents died, his cousin said.

“He was happy there and that’s the only place he wanted to be,” he said.

To the south, the fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties was 35% contained and authorities lifted an evacuation order for the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Officials asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane Smith, 21, and Micah Szoke, 37, to call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. Both men lived in evacuation zones and were reported missing.

The fire's activity had slowed but “deep-rooted heat still remains in the bottom of the steep, inaccessible drainages," Cal Fire said.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Clark sought to reassure people that looters wouldn't take advantage when areas are reopened.

“Someone had mentioned, ‘Is it going to be a foot race between myself and some thief to my house?' and that’s not the case," he said.

Since Aug. 15, hundreds of fires around the state have killed at least seven people and burned nearly 1,900 homes, Cal Fire said.

The massive fires — coming months earlier in the season than expected — have already burned more than 2,000 square miles (5,200 square kilometers) and pushed firefighters to the breaking point. However, personnel, bulldozers, aircraft and other equipment from around the country have joined the firefight.

___

Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles and Don Thompson in Sacramento also contributed to this report.

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighter monitors a backburn near Felton, Calif., Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020, as a CZU Lightning Complex fire continues to burn. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP) Credit: Shmuel Thler Credit: Shmuel Thler

Charles Christianson, a 67-year-old retired school teacher goes through remains at his destroyed home after damage from a wildfire in Guerneville, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen) Credit: Aron Ranen Credit: Aron Ranen