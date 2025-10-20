The White House starts demolishing part of the East Wing to build Trump's ballroom

The clearing of trees and other site preparation work started in September.

The White House insists it does not need approval from the National Capital Planning Commission for the demolition work, only for new construction. The commission is responsible for approving construction work and major renovations to government buildings in the Washington area. Its chairman is Will Scharf, who also is the White House staff secretary and a top aide to Trump.

The commission has not approved the construction and it was unclear whether the White House had submitted the ballroom plans to the agency. The commission's offices are closed because of the government shutdown.

The Republican president has said he's adding a massive a 90,000-square-foot ballroom because the East Room, which is the largest room in the White House with an approximately 200-person capacity, is too small and he does not like the idea of hosting events in pavilions on the South Lawn.

The ballroom will fit 999 people, Trump said last week.

The White House has said it will be completed before his term ends in January 2029.