The wealthy ramp up spending while other Americans tread water, new study finds

The figures add support to the notion of a “K-shaped” economy, in which upper-income Americans are fueling a disproportionate share of the consumption that is the primary driver of the economy, while lower-income households see fewer gains. Poorer households in general often experience higher inflation, with a greater share of their spending being set aside for goods that have seen prices soar since the pandemic, things like housing, groceries, and utilities.

The New York Fed's data show that households with incomes of $125,000 and higher have boosted their spending 2.3%, adjusted for inflation, since 2023, while middle-income households — those between $40,000 and $125,000 — have increased their spending by 1.6%. Those earning below $40,000 have lifted their spending by just 0.9%, the report showed.

The figures are an addition to the New York Fed's economic heterogeneity indicators, a series of data sets intended to track variations in the economy by geographic region and demographic and income groups.

The report underscores a pattern that has emerged since the pandemic: Lower-income households fared better in 2021 and 2022, when companies were desperate to hire and offered higher pay and benefits, while the government also provided several economic stimulus checks. Yet beginning roughly in early 2023, slower hiring and sharp gains in stock market values fueled spending by wealthier households.

The division is also clear when examined through the lens of education. In 2023 and most of 2024, inflation-adjusted spending by non-college households fell below its January 2023 level. It only regained that level in November 2024, while households with a college graduate had by then boosted their spending by 4%.

The New York Fed notes that college-educated households continued to spend at a rapid pace in 2025 even as hiring slowed and there were a spate of job cuts in white-collar industries such as high tech, government and marketing.

“The difference in the trend in retail spending between college graduates and nongraduates is consistent with the story of a ‘K-shaped economy,’” Rajashri Chakrabarti, an economic research advisor at the New York Fed, and three colleagues wrote.