The Milan Cortina Olympics’ four-site and two-cauldron opening ceremony begins

By HOWARD FENDRICH – AP National Writer
Updated 18 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — Featuring planned tributes to da Vinci and Dante, Puccini and Pausini, Armani and Fellini, pasta and vino, and other iconic tastes of Italian culture — plus an appearance by American diva Mariah Carey — an unprecedented four-site, dual-cauldron opening ceremony was getting the Milan Cortina Olympics officially started Friday.

It didn’t exactly feel like a Winter Games as the festivities began at the main hub, Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium, where the temperature was a tad below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) and the sky was a crisp, clear azure all afternoon. Not a trace of clouds, let alone snow.

The Olympics were returning to a nation that last hosted the sports spectacle 20 years ago. This, though, is the most spread-out Winter Games in history, with competition venues dotting an area of about 8,500 square miles (more than 22,000 square kilometers), roughly the size of the entire state of New Jersey.

Aside from San Siro, which opened a century ago and is home to Serie A soccer titans AC Milan and Inter Milan but is due to be razed and replaced in the next few years, athletes were slated to march in three other places, some carrying their country’s flag: Cortina d’Ampezzo in the heart of the Dolomite mountains; Livigno in the Alps; Predazzo in the autonomous province of Trento.

That allowed up-in-the-mountains sports such as Alpine skiing, bobsled, curling and snowboarding to be represented in the Parade of Nations without requiring folks to make the several-hours-long trek to Milan, the country’s financial capital.

Associated Press writer Colleen Barry contributed to this report.

