The Latest: US Treasury secretary decries Europe’s ‘anger’ over tariff threat

Trump’s third visit as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, while Latin America grapples with his efforts to seize Venezuela’s oil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called Trump’s planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a “mistake” and questioned Trump’s trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade “bazooka.”

Trump expected to land 3 hours late

Bessent said Trump is expected to land in Switzerland about three hours after he was originally scheduled to arrive.

Trump is scheduled to speak at Davos on Wednesday in a highly anticipated address.

The AP asks Bessent about Wall Street’s slump

The Associated Press asked Bessent about the Wall Street slump on Tuesday after Trump threatened to hit eight European countries with new tariffs as tensions escalate over his attempts to assert American control over Greenland.

The losses were widespread, with nearly every sector losing ground. Major indexes in the U.S. extended losses from last week in what has been a wobbly start to the year.

The S&P 500 fell 143.15 points, or 2.1%, to 6,796.86. It is the steepest drop for the benchmark index since October.

Bessent said he is not concerned.

US Treasury secretary decries Europe’s ‘anger’ over tariff threat

U.S. Secretary Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday decried Europe’s “anger” and “bitterness” over Trump’s tariff threat.

Bessent urged the European Union to wait for Trump to arrive in Davos. He said he believes Europeans will be persuaded to support Trump’s concerns about Greenland once they hear his argument.

Bessent also said he is frustrated with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday over Trump’s effort to oust Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook based on allegations she committed mortgage fraud, which she denies.

No president has fired a sitting Fed governor in the agency’s 112-year history.

Trump en route to Davos after plane troubles

Trump's arrival in Switzerland has been delayed by mechancial trouble.

There was a minor electrical problem late Monday on Air Force One, the aircraft that transports the president, leading the crew to turn around the plane about 30 minutes into the flight out of an abundance of caution.

Trump boarded another aircraft, an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used by the president for domestic trips to smaller airports, and continued his trip to Davos shortly after midnight.

