The Latest: US to label Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as a terror organization

President Donald Trump’s administration is set to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday by designating the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization
Venezuelan President Nicolas speaks during a Student Day event at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

Venezuelan President Nicolas speaks during a Student Day event at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s administration is set to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday by designating the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization.

The designation is the latest measure in the administration’s escalating campaign to combat drug trafficking into the U.S. The move comes as Trump evaluates whether to take military action against Venezuela, which he has not ruled out despite bringing up the possibility of talks with Maduro. Land strikes or other actions would be a major expansion of the monthslong operation that has included a massive military buildup in the Caribbean Sea and striking boats accused of trafficking drugs, killing more than 80 people.

But the entity that the U.S. government alleges is led by Maduro is not a cartel per se. Venezuelans began using the term Cartel de los Soles in the 1990s to refer to high-ranking military officers who had grown rich from drug-running. As corruption later expanded nationwide, first under the late President Hugo Chávez and then under Maduro, its use loosely expanded to police and government officials as well as activities like illegal mining and fuel trafficking. The “suns” in the name refer to the epaulettes affixed to the uniforms of high-ranking military officers.

Here's the latest:

