The Latest: UFC leader says Trump's virus leadership crucial

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THURSDAY’S REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION:

— What to watch: Trump's moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani

— Trump, in convention speech, to decry Biden, radical forces

— What virus? At GOP's convention, pandemic is largely ignored

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is painting a dystopian picture of what America would look like with Democrats in charge as he looks to keep control of the Senate.

The Kentucky Republican said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that “today’s Democrat Party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America.” He says, “They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives.”

He adds: “They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive. What sources of information are credible. And even how many hamburgers you can eat.”

The comment propagates a falsehood that Democratic proponents of the Green New Deal, which seeks to radically overhaul the U.S. economy to cut greenhouse gas emissions, would limit beef consumption.

None of the proponents of the Green New Deal have suggested outlawing beef consumption or seizing pickup trucks.

___

The highest-ranking Black staffer in the White House says he’s seen President Donald Trump’s “true conscience” in the aftermath of recent high-profile killings of Black men and boys.

Ja’Ron Smith says in a Republican National Convention speech Thursday that he wishes everyone else could see the “deep empathy” Trump shows families whose loved ones were taken by senseless violence.

Smith specifically named Ahmaud Arbery of Georgia, George Floyd of Minneapolis and 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro of Kansas City.

An assistant to the president for domestic policy, Smith helped craft an executive order that Trump recently issued to address changes to policing that have been demanded in the wake of Floyd’s killing in May by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Smith says issues important to Black communities are priorities for Trump.

___

A New Jersey congressman who switched from Democrat to Republican says he deserted his former party when it “moved from liberal to radical.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew claimed at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night that Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn’t in control of his own candidacy and “is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party.”

Van Drew broke with his party and voted against impeaching President Donald Trump — a move that bolstered GOP attempts to depict Democrats as divided on the matter. Last year, he switched parties to become a Republican in the November election, promising Trump his “undying support.”

Trump, reveling in the decision, promised to return the favor and announced that he is endorsing Van Drew for reelection, calling him “a tremendous asset for the party.”

Van Drew’s remarks came after a video montage of comments from voters who identified themselves as coming from across the political spectrum but having become Trump supporters.

___

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is talking more about the coronavirus pandemic than many of the speakers at the Republican National Convention this week.

But he’s not calling it by its name, only “an invisible enemy that we didn’t ask for.”

The California Republican said Thursday in his RNC speech that “we will defeat it because America is where innovation happens, and we are developing a vaccine in record time.”

He credits President Donald Trump for having “unleashed a Marshall Plan for Main Street,” referring to the coronavirus relief package for unemployed Americans and businesses.

However McCarthy, as all speakers this week, referred to the pandemic as an unforeseen tragedy that has killed 180,000 Americans, not the virus that first swept across Europe and that Trump at first played down before assembling a White House task force.

___

The White House South Lawn is the stage for many things, from Easter egg rolls to state dinners to the presidential helicopter’s comings and goings.

But it had never provided the setting for a national political convention – until Thursday night.

President Donald Trump is accepting the Republican presidential nomination during a scaled-back, coronavirus-influenced convention unfolding on the sprawling lawn.

Jumbo screens blared “Trump Pence” and white folding chairs were laid out close together for the 1,500 expected guests, not the recommended 6 feet apart.

Face masks are not required for the event, where Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are set to speak, and many guests will not be tested for the coronavirus.

The White House says those who will be “in close proximity” to Trump will be tested.

___

Joe Biden is hitting the campaign trail — in person — after Labor Day.

The Democratic presidential nominee said during a fundraiser Thursday that he’ll start doing in-person events in “a way that is totally consistent with being responsible” after Labor Day. Biden named Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Arizona as some of the states that are under consideration.

Biden says he’ll “meet people where it matters — not at irresponsible rallies, or staged for TV to boost egos, but real people's communities, in real local businesses, in their lives.” He says he’ll hold events “consistent with the state rules” about crowd sizes and other regulations.

Biden has largely campaigned virtually from his Wilmington, Delaware home. While Biden and his aides say he’s trying to comply with recommendations from public health experts, President Donald Trump and his allies have ridiculed Biden for “campaigning from his basement.”

Biden knocked Trump for speaking to the Republican National Convention on Thursday night on the South Lawn of the White House, calling him “totally irresponsible” for arranging an in-person audience for the event.

___

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the Trump administration has purchased 150 million new COVID-19 test kits to be distributed across the country.

The White House announced the purchase on Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, where he was expected to highlight administration steps to combat the virus.

The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories will sell for $5, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be popped into a small machine. It’s the latest cheaper, simpler test to hit the U.S. market, providing new options to expand testing as schools and businesses struggle to reopen and flu season approaches.

McEnany says the “major development” will save lives, protect America’s most vulnerable and allow more Americans to go back to work and to school.

The test received emergency use authorization from the FDA this week. The company says it will be able to produce about 50 million of them per month, beginning in September.

___

President Donald Trump is set to reveal that the federal government is purchasing 150 million new COVID-19 test kits, with the announcement potentially featuring in his speech to the Republican National Convention.

A White House official says Trump on Thursday is to announce the purchase of a newly approved $5 rapid test for the coronavirus produced by Abbott Laboratories. The test received emergency use authorization from the FDA this week. The company says it will be able to produce about 50 million of them per month, beginning in September.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the president's speech.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration still faces criticism over its coronavirus testing plans – with experts calling for more expansive testing to allow schools, universities and businesses to safely reopen. The Trump administration this week quietly rolled back its guidance for testing those exposed to the virus in a move some have charged was politically motivated.

— AP writer Zeke Miller

___

A group of activists hopes to drown out President Donald Trump's speech as he accepts the Republican Party nomination at the White House.

Trump is set to speak Thursday night from the South Lawn. As he does, a local band will be blaring Go-Go music, a distinctive D.C. variant on funk.

The popular local band TOB will perform one block from the White House, with the goal of disrupting Trump’s speech.

A longtime D.C. trademark, Go-Go music emerged last year as a battle anthem for activists fighting fast-moving gentrification in the nation’s capital. The music has been a regular presence in this summer’s protests against racial injustice, and rolling Go-Go trucks with live bands have appeared frequently at the epicenter of the protests, which was renamed by the city as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

___

President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech will be a hard-hitting verbal offensive against his Democratic opponent in which he’ll call Joe Biden “an empty shell of a candidate, a Trojan horse of a candidate.”

Standing at the White House to accept his party’s presidential nomination, Trump will say that his administration has spent the past four years reversing the “damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” according to excerpts released first to Politico and later by the Trump campaign.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” Trump is to say in remarks addressing the economy and trade, immigration, crime, a rising threat from China and his own response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Trump’s address will be hard-hitting because his aides claim the media’s coverage of the GOP convention has filtered out comments criticizing Biden’s policies.

Not all of the speech will have a negative tone. He is also to say:

”The Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.”

“This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor.”

___

More than 300 alumni of the most recent Republican administration and presidential campaigns are collectively endorsing Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the day that Republican President Donald Trump accepts his party’s nomination for a second term.

Biden’s campaign released three separate joint statements from the political orbits of former President George W. Bush, 2012 nominee and now-U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and 2008 nominee John McCain, who died in 2018.

The list of signatories range from rank-and-file campaign aides for all three men to some sub-Cabinet appointees in the Bush administration. The show of bipartisan force seeks to bolster Biden’s argument that Trump presents a fundamental threat to the nation that transcends party loyalties.

Neither Bush nor Romney has said how he will vote in November, but both are notably absent from Trump’s convention. Former presidents and recent nominees typically have prime convention slots.

Romney cast the lone GOP Senate vote to convict Trump and remove him from office for pressuring Ukraine’s government to help him tarnish Biden. Bush has been on the fundraising circuit for down-ballot Republican candidates this year.

Before McCain’s death, the Arizona senator cast the deciding vote against Trump’s push to repeal the 2010 health care law. His widow, Cindy McCain, was featured during Biden’s nominating convention last week as part of a video highlighting the senator’s friendship with the former vice president.

___

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t think there should be presidential debates this year, arguing Democrat Joe Biden shouldn’t “legitimize a conversation” with President Donald Trump.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday she knows she disagrees with Biden on the issue but she believes Trump will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency” and “belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.” Biden has said he is eager to take on Trump in three debates this fall.

Pelosi says a 2016 debate between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton was “disgraceful” as Trump stood close behind Clinton as she spoke, moving into her camera angle. Pelosi says Trump was “stalking” Clinton and should have been told to move away.

Instead, Pelosi suggests the two candidates have individual events where they take questions. She says, “Let that be a conversation with the American people. Not an exercise in skullduggery.”

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates recently rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add a fourth general election debate or move up the calendar for the contests. Trump’s campaign said 16 states will have started voting by the time of the first scheduled debate Sept. 29.

Trump is set to accept the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night.

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Deputy Assistant to the President Donald Trump Ja'Ron Smith tapes his speech for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump, left, listens as Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey's 2nd district, speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J. Jeff Van Drew is expected to speak during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Credit: Mel Evans Credit: Mel Evans

The White House stands ready for President Donald Trump to speak from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

FILE - In this July 21, 2016, file photo Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Four years ago, Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president with a dark convention speech that painted a dystopic portrait of an America in decline. And he offered a singular solution. His message was “I alone can fix it.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

People walk along a security near a section of 16th Street, Northwest, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite