The Latest: U of Alabama infections since return top 1,000

The quick rise in COVID-19 cases on campus prompted action from city and university officials to try to limit student gatherings and off-campus socializing.

The university last week announced a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside classroom instruction. Social gatherings are prohibited on and off campus and the common areas of dormitories and fraternity and sorority houses are closed.

ATLANTA - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

___

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The University of Virginia announced Friday that it is moving ahead with plans to offer in-person instruction for the fall semester.

In a statement posted on the school’s website, UVA officials said they had initially delayed the start of in-person undergraduate classes by two weeks to allow for more assessment of the spread of COVID-19. They also said they delayed the decision in order to take a look at how other schools have fared since opening.

UVA said it is now proceeding with plans to welcome students to residence halls starting Sept. 3 and to begin in-person instruction for undergraduates on Sept. 8.

“We know some will be delighted to hear this news and others will be disappointed,” the statement said. “To be frank, it was a very difficult decision, made in the face of much uncertainty, and with full awareness that future events may force us to change course.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that UVA has reported 67 total positive COVID cases since Aug. 17 among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 23 were students who reported a positive test on Thursday, the school’s highest single-day total. Twenty-five students, faculty or staff have been hospitalized.

___

FOSTER CITY, California — U.S. regulators are now allowing use of experimental antiviral drug remdesivir for all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, drugmaker Gilead Sciences said Friday.

It said the Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization, which lets doctors administer the IV drug during the pandemic. Until now, that was limited to patients with severe COVID-19.

Foster City, California-based Gilead applied to the FDA on Aug. 10 for formal approval of remdesivir, to be sold under the brand name Veklury.

Gilead said in a statement that the expanded emergency use was based on results of a recent federal study of hospitalized patients with different levels of severity, plus a Gilead study published a week ago. Gilead’s study found that among hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19, those getting remdesivir were 65% more likely to improve after a five-day treatment course than those just getting standard care.

Remdesivir previously was shown to shorten treatment by about four days for hospitalized patients with severe disease, compared with those getting standard supportive care.

___

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’s youngest public school students will begin returning to classrooms as early as Sept. 14, the city’s school superintendent said Friday as he announced a phased re-opening plan tied to the control of COVID-19.

Henderson Lewis said the plan is for students from prekindergarten through 4th grade to begin returning to schools in phases beginning Sept. 14. Older students will begin returning in October.

“We know that our youngest students have the most to gain from in person learning,” Lewis said.

All of the plans are contingent on current trends indicating the spread of the virus has been successfully limited in the city, Lewis and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city’s health officer, said.

The benchmarks include a continued new-case rate of less than 50 per day in the city.

Statewide, the health department reported more than 600 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to at least 146,243, with nearly 128,000 presumed recovered. Thirty newly reported deaths brought the virus-related death toll to at least 4,741.

___

TOPEKA, Kansas — Fueled in part by college students returning to classes, Kansas has set another pandemic record for the seven-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the surge prompting a school district to put the brakes on some fall sports and another to extend its mask ordinance.

Statewide, the number of new reported cases rose by 1,111 from Wednesday to Friday, bringing the total to 41,048. The state Department of Health and Environment also reported an additional six COVID-19-related deaths, to put the pandemic total at 443.

The average for the seven days ending Friday was 599, 3.6% more than the previous record of 578 for the seven days ending Wednesday. The state also reported 16 clusters in colleges and universities with 189 cases.

Gov. Laura Kelly called the most recent spike in coronavirus cases “horrendous” and said her administration is looking into why it has occurred. But she said outbreaks on college campuses and fraternities and sororities are a factor.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Political party delegates from New Mexico who traveled to the Republican National Convention or President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House are obligated to self-quarantine for 14 days as they return home under a state public health order.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday that the delegates fall under a self-quarantine provision for most travelers as they enter or return to New Mexico.

Delegate and GOP national committee member Tina Dziuk says she will abide by the state health order and self-quarantine after attending the White House speech, where many people ignored federal guidelines about keeping distance, avoiding crowds and wearing masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Dziuk says she wore a mask to the White House and that New Mexico delegates took responsible steps at the convention to manage potential virus exposure by wearing masks, undergoing COVID-19 test and carrying contract-tracing devices.

The self-quarantine mandate did not apply to New Mexico Democrats, including the governor, because they attended their party’s national convention remotely by video feed without leaving the state.

___

OTTAWA — Canada is extending restrictions on travelers arriving in the country for another month to help combat the spread of COVID-19, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter Friday.

New arrivals in Canada are required to quarantine for 14 days if they don’t show COVID-19 symptoms or isolate for 14 days if they do.

“Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month — until September 30, 2020 — to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Blair in a Tweet.

“Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning to Canada will continue to be subject to strict quarantine measures.”

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are returning home to Canada will continue to be subjected to strict quarantine measures.

Canada has taken steps to stem the flow of foreign nationals into the country by restricting discretionary travel, including for tourism, recreation and entertainment.

___

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has crossed the threshold of 100,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed since March.

Deaths related to COVID-19 reached 6,446 after six more were recorded, the state health department said Friday.

Most people recover from the virus. It can cause mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham at McLaren Health Care said the number of people who were infected is likely higher than the confirmed cases of 100,699. He noted that enough tests weren’t available in the early weeks of the outbreak.

“We just haven’t had enough testing supplies to test every asymptomatic person, either,” Cunningham told MLive.com.

—-

RENO, Nev. — Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe.

A 25-year-old Reno man with mild COVID-19 symptoms initially was found to have the virus in April, recovered and tested negative twice, and then tested positive again in June. He was much sicker the second time, with pneumonia that required hospitalization and oxygen treatment.

Genetic tests from each episode showed that viruses were similar in major ways but differed in at least 12 spots that would be highly unlikely from natural evolution of the bug if the man had it continuously rather than being infected a second time, said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

A parent the man lives with also tested positive in June, so it’s possible he acquired a new infection that way.

The findings have not yet been published or reviewed by other scientists, but were posted on a research site.

The case “should cement in our minds that there’s no such thing ... as invulnerability” to the virus, even if you’ve already had it, Pandori said. “One can get sick again and that illness can be quite severe.”

__

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Arkansas’ top health official on Friday said the state is beginning to see coronavirus outbreaks at its college campuses as the number of confirmed cases statewide rose by 838. The Department of Health said at least 59,583 people have tested positive for the virus. The department said 5,496 of those are active cases that don’t include people who have died or recovered. The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose by 17 to 756. The number of people hospitalized dropped by 26 to 407.

Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s health secretary, said testing events are planned at universities where officials are seeing outbreaks. In one instance, Romero said, one-third of 75 people tested recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville tested positive. “That is an alarming amount,” he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 181 of the new cases reported Friday came from correctional facilities, most from the state’s Varner Unit.

__

ITASCA, Ill. — The American Academy of Pediatrics has joined critics calling for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse its updated position on COVID-19 testing.

“In the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be led by the science, in a fully transparent process that engages the public’s trust and confidence," the academy said in a statement. "The inexplicable decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advise against testing individuals who have been exposed to the virus but who are asymptomatic is a dangerous step backward in our efforts to control this deadly virus.”

The academy noted that children often show few or no symptoms, but they are not immune to the virus. “Testing exposed individuals who may not yet show symptoms of COVID-19 is crucial to contact tracing, which helps identify and support other people who are at risk of infection,” the academy said.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer.

The new rules announced Friday create a four-tier, color-coded system that counties will move through based on their number of cases and percentage of positive tests. It will rely on two metrics to determine which tier a county is in: case rates and the percentage of positive tests.

California has the most confirmed virus cases in the nation, with nearly 700,000 and third-most deaths at 12,550.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Political party delegates from New Mexico who traveled to the Republican National Convention and President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House are obligated to self-quarantine as they return home to a state that requires face masks and limits public gatherings. A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday said the delegates are subject to the state’s current 14-day self-quarantine provision that applies to most travelers as they enter or return to New Mexico. The precaution is based on the incubation period of the coronavirus. New Mexico is relaxing its stay-at-home order gradually as the spread of COVID-19 slows across much of the state.

___

LOS ANGELES -- TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were charged after hosting two parties in the Hollywood Hills despite a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against Hall and Gray. They are accused of violating the city’s pandemic health order and a party house ordinance. Penalties include a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

The internet celebrities share the home and have millions of followers on TikTok. Los Angeles police responded to both parties, which featured several hundred guests, and issued citations.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says with bars closed in town, large house parties can become “super spreaders.” City Attorney Mike Feuer says he isn’t aware of any coronavirus cases linked to their parties. However, he says with a public health crisis and so many followers, they shouldn’t be “violating the law and posting videos about it.”

Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 confirmed deaths, making it the hardest-hit county in the state.

_

A woman wears a face mask as she passes by graffiti reading 'No vaccine, No tracking, No COVID', in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes Credit: Graham Hughes

People look at an artwork called "History of a Hug" by visual artist Petrit Halilaj inside the Cristal palace in the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Authorities in Madrid, the hottest spot in Spain's new surge of coronavirus contagion, said Thursday they would close parks at night to prevent COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

Connor Busch, the head brewer at Whetstone Craft Beers, in Brattleboro, Vt., keeps an eye on a new machine that is filling up cans with their Updog Stout on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The new canning line was installed sooner than planned because the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to change their business model. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Credit: Kristopher Radder Credit: Kristopher Radder

Robert Liza holds a cross and flowers as he sits on his family's ice cream truck carrying the coffin of his father Martin Liza, who he said died Tuesday of complications related to COVID-19, upon entry to the Nueva Esperanza cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after the police spoke to the cemetery security guards to let them in. Liza said he doesn't have the money to bury his 70-year-old father, and that he and his brother have slept for two nights alongside the coffin outside the cemetery in hopes the cemetery will let them bury their father for free. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer talks during a news conference in Los Angeles. Feuer's office filed misdemeanor charges against TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have been linked to their parties. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber, File) Credit: Christopher Weber Credit: Christopher Weber

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies before a House Select Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus, Friday, July 31, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP) Credit: Erin Scott Credit: Erin Scott

FILE - In this July 20, 2016, file photo, a delegate shows off support for Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. North Carolina public health officials told the Republican National Committee the party can have more than 10 people in a room to conduct official convention business while in Charlotte. The updated guidance eases indoor gathering limits Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper imposed in a recently extended executive order. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Students begin to move their belongings out of Bragaw Hall at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Thursday is the first day students will start moving out of campus housing due to continuing spread of COVID-19 clusters around campus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

FILE - In this March 21, 2020, file photo, a sign advises people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign amid a shutdown of casinos along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Tourists and air travelers are beginning to return to Las Vegas, but mostly by highway and well below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to an airport and convention authority data released Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/John Locher, File) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, people fill out forms at a mobile testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles. California has signed a contract worth up to $1.4 billion with a company to provide a significantly cheaper coronavirus test that will allow the state to eventually more than double the number of people tested to 250,000 per day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

In this June 30, 2020, photo provided by Keith Levy, health care workers hold thank-you cards at Los Angeles Community Hospital in Los Angeles. Siblings Mantej Singh Lamba, 17, and Prabhleen Singh Lamba, 15, started the Cards 4 Covid Heroes initiative in May and have since delivered more than 250 cards to hospitals in California and Arizona. (Keith Levy via AP) Credit: Keith Levy Credit: Keith Levy

Los Angeles Unified School District students stand in a hallway socially distance during a lunch break at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The LAUSD schools resumed classes with distance learning, but many underprivileged students still struggle, according to Mel Culpepper, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. The facility is open for children whose parents must leave home to work. There is no charge. Snacks and lunch are provided. "These kids are already behind," said Culpepper. "Our mission is to help the kids and families that need us most and that's what we are doing." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A museum employee looks towards a marble statue of Crouching Venus, Roman, 2nd century AD, during a press view at The British Museum in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The museum will reopen to the public on Aug. 27. A new one-way route round the Ground Floor galleries will allow visitors access to many thousands of objects. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Santas attend a socially distanced Santa school training at Southwark Cahedral in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Britain's much-loved Santa school will train the nation's Santa's to social distance in order to keep the magic of the Christmas Grotto alive in 2020, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions potentially interfering with the festive season. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Christian Berger, EU ambassador to Turkey, right, and Turkish journalist Nazmi Bilgin wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, attends a ceremony for journalists, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Turkey has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since May. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday that 36 people have died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 6,245.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici