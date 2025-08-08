The Latest: Trump will host Armenia and Azerbaijan for a White House peace summit

The deal between the two former Soviet republics also strikes a geopolitical blow to their former imperial master, Russia. Throughout the nearly four-decade conflict, Moscow played mediator to expand its clout in the strategic South Caucasus region, but its influence waned quickly after it launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Here's the Latest:

Putin’s trip to Alaska will be his first to the US in a decade

The last time Russia’s leader was in the country was for a meeting with President Barack Obama at the U.N. General Assembly Meeting in New York in September 2015.

According to the State Department, Putin first came to the U.S. as Russia’s leader in 2000 to meet with President Bill Clinton at the U.N. Millennium Summit in New York.

The 2015 meeting marked his seventh U.S. visit as Russia’s president. His meeting with Trump will be his eighth.

Trump says he will meet Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska

The U.S. president announced the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a post on social meeting.

He said more details would follow.

The announcement came just hours after Trump told reporters he planned to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with Putin. The president expressed cautious optimism, saying he believes “we have a shot” at brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Scientists alarmed at Trump order giving political appointees control over billions in federal grants

Scientists say the executive order signed late Thursday threatens to undermine the process that has helped make the U.S. the world leader in research and development.

The order requires all federal agencies to appoint officials responsible for reviewing federal funding opportunities and grants, so that they “are consistent with agency priorities and the national interest.”

The Trump administration said these changes are part of an effort to “strengthen oversight” of and “streamline agency grantmaking.” Scientists say the order will continue to damage America’s scientific engine by placing control over federal research funds in the hands of people who are influenced by politics and lack relevant expertise.

“This is taking political control of a once politically neutral mechanism for funding science in the U.S.,” said Joseph Bak-Coleman, a scientist studying group decision-making at the University of Washington.

▶ Read more about the executive order

Trump says it would be ‘great honor’ to win Nobel Peace Prize

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday echoed a common strategy taken by other world leaders: praising Trump’s peacemaking efforts and suggesting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump said it would be an honor to win the award but emphasized that he is “not politicking for it.”

“But I would never volunteer. I’m not doing it for that. I’m doing it because of, I really, number one, I want to save lives,” said Trump, adding that is the reason he’s “involved so much with Ukraine and Russia.”

Still, Trump has made no secret that he covets the prize. Peace prize nominations for Trump date to his first term, but he’s talking more in his second about how he’s helping to end conflicts, how he wants to be known as a peacemaker and how much he wants to be awarded a prize.

Trump’s trilateral meeting has wrapped up

After remarks from the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Trump said that he had “some other big announcements” to come on Friday — but didn’t want to take away from the peace deal news.

But Trump kept taking questions from reporters, and also announced that he would be meeting with Putin “very shortly,” with more details to come.

Trump says his gut tells him ‘we have a shot’ at Russia-Ukraine peace deal

That’s what the president said when asked if he felt like an event similar to Friday’s peace deal signing between Armenia and Azerbaijan could be coming for Putin and Zelenskyy.

“I think my instinct really tells me that we have a shot at it,” Trump said.

Trump says he will meet with Putin ‘very shortly’ to discuss the war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he will meet “very shortly” with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine and that he will announce the location soon.

“We’re going to be announcing later, and we’re going to have a meeting with Russia,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Those comments came as Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield expressed little hope for a diplomatic solution to the war and Trump’s deadline arrived Friday for the Kremlin to make peace.

Exasperated that Putin did not heed his calls to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, Trump almost two weeks ago moved up his ultimatum to impose additional sanctions on Russia and introduce secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil if the Kremlin did not move toward a settlement.

▶ Read more about Trump meeting with Putin

Leaders praise Trump for leadership in Azerbaijan, Armenia peace deal

The leaders of both countries gave brief remarks to the crowd, thanking Trump for his leadership.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Trump was bringing “peace” in the Caucasus region, “and we are grateful for that.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the deal a success “for our countries and for our region and a success for the world” and commended Trump for his “legacy as a statesman and the peacemaker.”

Trump says he ‘didn’t ask’ for trade route to be named in his honor

Announcing the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trump said it had “solved the key issue” by establishing “what they are calling the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”

Trump said naming the route after him was “a great honor for me” and “I didn’t ask for this.”

A senior administration official, on a call before the event with reporters, said that it was actually the Armenians that suggested the name.

The agreement is set to create a new trade and transit corridor named for Trump that will connect mainland Azerbaijan with the autonomous Nakhchivan region.

That was a key objective for the Azerbaijani government in the peace talks.

Trump, leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia seated alongside Trump

Trump and the leaders of the long-fighting countries were seated together in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday.

Trump said all three of them had just had an “extensive” conversation and had signed “voluminous documents” related to a peace deal.

Federal judge halts Trump administration effort to put conditions domestic violence grants

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from putting conditions on grants for domestic violence programs that prohibit references to gender ideology, diversity or allow participants who are in the country illegally.

U.S. District Judge William Smith issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the conditions the lawsuit plays out. Smith sided with the 17 statewide anti-domestic and sexual violence coalitions, concluding the government “engaged in a wholly under-reasoned and arbitrary process.” As a result, he found the plaintiffs would “face irreparable harm” and would succeed on a claim the conditions violated the Administrative Procedures Act, a law that governs the process by which federal agencies develop and issue regulations.

In their lawsuit, the coalitions said that agreeing to the terms of grants they would taking action “antithetical to their core values” and could open them to federal investigations. If they don’t apply for federal money allocated under the Violence Against Women Act of 1994, they might not be able to critical services.

Billy Long out as IRS commissioner

Trump has removed former U.S. Rep. Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than two months after his confirmation, a White House official said.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for the dismissal. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner, the official said.

The Senate confirmed Long on a 53-44 vote despite Democrats’ concerns about the Republican’s past work for a firm that pitched a fraud-ridden coronavirus pandemic-era tax break and about campaign contributions he received after Trump nominated him.

While in Congress, where he served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to get rid of the IRS, the agency he is now tasked with leading. A former auctioneer, Long has no background in tax administration.

Trump greets Azerbaijani leader

After escorting Armenia’s leader inside, Trump re-appeared outside the offices of the White House’s West Wing to welcome Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Trump shook Aliyev’s hand.

When asked by a reporter how confident he was about a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he said, Trump said, “very confident.”

The two leaders then went inside.

Trump administration seeks $1 billion settlement from UCLA, a White House official says

The Trump administration is seeking a $1 billion settlement from the University of California, Los Angeles, a White House official said Friday.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration has suspended $584 million in federal grants, the university said this week.

In recent weeks, the Department of Justice has accused UCLA of antisemitism.

UCLA is the first public university whose federal grants have been targeted by the administration over allegations of civil rights violations related to antisemitism and affirmative action. The Trump administration has frozen or paused federal funding over similar allegations against private colleges.

▶ Read more about settlement request

Trump welcomes Armenia’s Pashinyan to the White House

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the White House for the Trump-brokered peace summit with Azerbaijan.

As Trump and Pashinyan stood next to each other and shook hands, a reporter shouted a question about persecuted Christians in Armenia. Trump did not answer the question, responding instead “thank you very much.”

Bondi names Ed Martin special prosecutor in James, Schiff probes

Bondi named Martin a special prosecutor this week to help conduct mortgage fraud investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Justice Department is separately investigating mortgage fraud allegations against the two Democrats, who have denied any wrongdoing and slammed the allegations as politically motivated. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the probes.

Martin has been leading the department’s “Weaponization Working Group” since his nomination for D.C. U.S. attorney was pulled amid concerns from Republican lawmakers about his support for Jan. 6 rioters and scant prosecutorial experience.

DHS Secretary slams ‘sanctuary policies’ during Illinois visit

Kristi Noem says Chicago officials have only approved 8% percent of the detainers immigration enforcement has lodged since the beginning of the year.

A detainer is generally a request by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to another law enforcement agency to alert them before a suspected immigrant is released from a jail or hold them so ICE can get there to pick them up.

During a visit to Illinois Friday Noem criticized both Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, saying they’re not cooperating with ICE.

Many cities or states who don’t cooperate with ICE say that it discourages immigrants who’ve been victims of crimes or witnesses from coming forward.

Both Pritzker and Johnson have defended their immigration policies and argued that immigration enforcement is a federal — not state or local — responsibility.

Letitia James’ history with Trump

James has sued Trump and his administration dozens of times over his policies as president and over how he conducted his private business empire.

Trump is appealing the multimillion dollar judgment she won against him in a lawsuit alleging that he defrauded banks and other lenders by giving them financial statements that inflated the value of his properties, including his golf clubs and penthouse in Trump Tower.

Trump says his financial statements actually understated his wealth and that any mistakes in the documents were harmless errors that played no role in banks’ lending decisions. He and his lawyers have repeatedly accused James of engaging in “lawfare” for political purposes — a claim she has denied.

New York Attorney General’s office declines to confirm subpoena

Spokesperson Geoff Burgan declined to confirm the subpoenas against James but issued this statement: “Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American. We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”

In a separate statement, James’ personal attorney, Abbe D. Lowell, said: “if prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with the facts and the law.”

Trump says US can’t afford to return the revenues if a court rules his tariffs illegal

The president says there would be another “GREAT DEPRESSION!” if a U.S. Appeals Court rules he exceeded his authority by declaring an emergency to impose the taxes and mandates repayment of the billions of dollars collected so far.

“If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor,” Trump said. “It would be 1929 all over again.”

The government has collected about $130 billion in tariff revenues so far this year, about $74 billion more than it did last year, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Justice Department subpoenas Letitia James as it investigates whether she violated Trump rights

The Justice Department has subpoenaed New York’s attorney general as it investigates whether she violated Trump’s civil rights. That’s according to people familiar with the matter on Friday.

The subpoenas mark an escalation of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to scrutinize perceived adversaries of the president, including those like James who had investigated Trump before his election win last November.

News of the subpoena comes as the Justice Department advances an investigation into the Trump-Russia probe that shadowed Trump for much of his first term and as the administration engages in a widespread purge of law enforcement officials who had been involved in examining the activities of Trump and his supporters.

— By Eric Tucker

California working to plan still unscheduled election over US House redistricting

California Democrats are rushing to schedule an emergency election to remake U.S. House districts in response to rival moves by Texas Republicans. This presents a dilemma for county officials, who are being urged to plan for an election that hasn’t been scheduled and might never happen.

Orchestrating an election by nearly 23 million registered voters across 58 counties is a time-consuming and costly endeavor under any circumstances, but Newsom and Democrats leading the Legislature already have blown past deadlines for organizing everything from printing mail ballots in multiple languages to lining up staff and securing voting locations.

Democrats are considering new political maps that could slash five Republican-held House seats in the liberal-leaning state while bolstering Democratic incumbents in other battleground districts, leaving Republicans with just four safe House seats among 52 in the state. The California maps could be unveiled as soon as next week.

Republicans escalate pressure on holdout Texas Democrats blocking GOP’s new maps

The Texas House will try to reconvene at 1 p.m. Friday as Democratic lawmakers remain outside the state to block new U.S. House maps Republicans drew after Trump asked for more winnable seats. Relatedly:

Appeals court tosses Trump contempt finding over deportations to Salvadoran prison

The decision reverses a finding from U.S District Judge James E. Boasberg that there was probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court.

Boasberg had accused Trump’s administration officials of rushing deportees out of the country under the Alien Enemies Act last month before they could challenge their removal in court, and then willfully disregarding his order that planes already in the air should return to the United States.

The Republican administration has denied violating his order.

Trump peace summit a blow to Russian influence

Trump will convene a peace summit at the White House Friday afternoon with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan that is meant to end their nearly four decades of conflict.

The agreement also will create a transit corridor — the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” — that will connect Azerbaijan and its autonomous Nakhchivan region “while respecting Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its people,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Friday.

The signing of the peace deal is a geopolitical blow to their former imperial master, Russia. And both Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign energy, technology and economic deals with the United States, the White House said.

Under Biden, Vance says US got ‘too comfortable’ with censorship

Vance said he felt that, during President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. “got a little too comfortable with censoring rather than engaging with a diverse array of opinions.”

Moving forward, Vance said he hopes other countries can avoid such “a very dark path.“ The remarks came in response to a question invoking some of Vance’s previous comments about free speech that have ruffled feathers in Europe.

During February remarks to the Munich Security Conference, Vance said that he feared free speech was “in retreat” across the European continent. That prompted pushback from top German officials, one of whom called it “unacceptable” to draw a parallel with authoritarian governments.

Asked about 2028, Vance scoffs at discussing ‘lowly’ politics in stately UK setting

Asked ahead of his Lammy meeting about Trump’s recent statements that Vance is for now “favored” to be next to take up the MAGA mantle, the vice president quickly pivoted.

“I don’t want to talk about lowly things like politics in this grand palace, come on,” Vance said. “I’m not really focused even on the election in 2026, much less one two years after that.”

Vance says US ‘has no plans’ to recognize a Palestinian state

During his opening remarks ahead of the meeting with Lammy, Vance was asked about the U.K.’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

Vance said he wasn’t sure what such recognition would even mean, “given the lack of a functional government there.”

Asked if Trump had been given a heads up on Israel’s announced intent to occupy Gaza City, Vance said he would not go into such conversations.

“If it was easy to bring peace to that region of the world, it would have been done already,” he said.

Why is the US at plastics treaty talks, a rare move under Trump?

Trump has withdrawn the United States from international negotiations and commitments, particularly around climate. But it is very much involved in treaty talks for a global accord to end plastic pollution.

Thousands of people representing 184 nations kicked off a 10-day meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, aiming to complete a landmark treaty to end the spiraling plastic pollution crisis. It’s the sixth time negotiators are meeting, and they hope it’s the last.

The State Department says engaging in the negotiations is a critical opportunity to protect U.S. interests and businesses. Plastics is a $500 billion industry in the United States that employs about 1 million people. Powerful oil and gas nations oppose cutting the production of plastic from fossil fuels.

▶ Read more about the plastic pollution talks

Trump’s tax on endowments already affecting wealthiest universities

The tax increase in Trump’s signature spending bill takes effect next year, but Harvard, Yale and Stanford are already citing having to pay hundreds of millions more in taxes as another reason for layoffs and hiring freezes as they navigate reductions in research grants and other Trump threats to funding. Colleges say having to pay much more in taxes could lead to less financial aid for lower-income students.

About a dozen universities fit the new tax parameters, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the National Association of College and University Business Officers:

Read more on the university endowment tax hike impact

Advocacy group sues Justice Department and FBI for access to Epstein records

An advocacy group sued the Justice Department and the FBI on Friday for records detailing their handling of the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The legal organization Democracy Forward is seeking records related to senior administration officials’ communication about Epstein documents and any regarding correspondence between Epstein and Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, appears to the be first of its kind. The group says it submitted requests under the Freedom of Information Act for the records related to communications about the case in late July that have not yet been fulfilled.

“The court should intervene urgently to ensure the public has access to the information they need about this extraordinary situation,” said Skye Perryman, the president and CEO of the Democratic-aligned group, in a statement.

Trump’s tax on endowments already affecting wealthiest universities

The tax increase in Trump’s signature spending bill takes effect next year, but Harvard, Yale and Stanford are already citing having to pay hundreds of millions more in taxes as another reason for layoffs and hiring freezes as they navigate reductions in research grants and other Trump threats to funding. Colleges say having to pay much more in taxes could lead to less financial aid for lower-income students.

About a dozen universities fit the new tax parameters, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the National Association of College and University Business Officers:

Read more on the university endowment tax hike impact

Pro-Palestinian protesters outside site of Vance, Lammy meeting

About two dozen protesters were spotted on the road before the turn off to the stately home where Vance and Lammy will be meeting. A few were wearing keffiyeh scarves and another held up a round sign that had a meme making fun of Vance printed on it.

Vance and Lammy did a little fishing on the property ahead of the meeting. There was no comment whether either leader caught a fish.

Judge considers ending an agreement on protecting detained children

A federal judge is hearing a Trump administration request to end a nearly three-decade-old policy on ensuring safe conditions for child detainees. The policy limits how long immigrant children can be held, requires safe and sanitary conditions and allows third-party inspections to ensure compliance.

The Trump administration says substantial improvements since 1997 makes this oversight unnecessary. Advocates for immigrant children submitted firsthand accounts from family detention centers describing adults fighting children for clean water, despondent toddlers, health care being denied and some kids kept for 20 days behind bars.

If U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles terminates the settlement after Friday’s hearing, the Trump administration’s expanding detention system would be closed to third-party inspections.

Read more on the child detainees case

Trump’s deadline for Russia on Ukraine has arrived

Trump’s Friday deadline for the Kremlin to stop the killing has arrived, but Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield express little hope for a diplomatic solution to the war with Russia. Trump has been eyeing possible summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

Trump, exasperated that Putin didn’t heed his calls to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, almost two weeks ago moved up his ultimatum to impose additional sanctions on Russia, as well as introduce secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil, if no Kremlin moves towards a settlement were forthcoming. It was unclear what steps Trump intended to take Friday. Russia and Ukraine are far apart on their terms for peace.

▶ Read more on views from the Ukrainian front lines on Trump’s deadline

UK lays on ‘Downton Abbey’ charm for Vance, foreign secretary meeting

The stately home south of London where Vance and Lammy will soon meet is a mashup of English country charm and foreign relations pomp and circumstance.

Chevening — which serves as the foreign secretary’s official country residence — is an almost 400-year-old mansion surrounded by 3,000 acres (about 1,200 hectares) of country roses and rolling hills. It boasts framed portraits of British notables alongside displays of flags indicating the political undercurrent.

Vance vacationing with family after UK foreign secretary meeting

After meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy south of London on Friday, the U.S. vice president is heading off on a working vacation with his wife and children.

The Vance family’s trip will include official engagements, meetings, fundraising and visits to cultural sites and museums. A visit with U.S. troops is also planned.

That’s according to a person familiar with Vance’s trip who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Vance and Lammy have met a few times in recent months as Vance has traveled overseas, most recently at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass in Rome.

Trump says Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign ‘historic’ peace deal at White House

The president said he is looking forward to hosting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

In a post on his social media site, he billed the event as “historic” and said the two leaders would participate in a “Peace Signing Ceremony.”

Trump said his “administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time” and added that he was “very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a bitter conflict over territory since the early 1990s, when ethnic Armenian forces took control over the Karabakh province and nearby territories.