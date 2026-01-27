The Latest: Trump wants ‘honest’ investigation into ‘very sad’ killing of Minneapolis protester

The comment is the latest marker of Trump’s sudden turnabout on the issue as his administration confronts growing pushback — including from some Republicans and Second Amendment advocates — on federal agents’ tactics in the second fatal shooting from the aggressive immigration operation in Minnesota.

A day earlier, the White House made an effort to distance Trump from some early comments by high-ranking administration officials who had branded Pretti as a domestic terrorist despite videos of the encounter contradicting their narrative.

Immigration agents were active Tuesday across the Twin Cities region, but it was unclear if officials had changed tactics after the shift in tone from the White House.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin supports impeaching Kristi Noem if she’s not fired

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin where Alex Pretti grew up and graduated from high school, said she supports impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“She has to go,” Baldwin told reporters during an online news conference Tuesday. “She needs to be fired or she should resign. ... If impeachment is the way to do it, I’d support it.”

Baldwin also said she would not vote for the DHS funding bill before the Senate without additional accountability measures for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE is out of control and they are wreaking havoc on American cities, including Minneapolis-St. Paul,” Baldwin said. “The question is are my Republican colleagues just going to look away or are they going to join us in adding accountability measures that rein in ICE?”

Minneapolis mayor asks border czar to quickly end immigration enforcement surge

Mayor Jacob Frey told President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, that the city will not enforce federal immigration laws, and he asked that the immigration enforcement surge “come to an end as quickly as possible.”

Homan met with Frey and Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara Tuesday morning.

“Public safety works best when it’s built on community trust — not tactics that create fear or division,” Frey said in a statement released after the meeting. “I shared with Mr. Homan the serious negative impacts this operation has had on Minneapolis and surrounding communities, as well as the strain it has placed on our local police officers.”

Frey said the city would “remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe.”

Shooting involving Border Patrol leaves 1 in critical condition near US-Mexico border

One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the U.S.- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was working with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border.

The shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told the Arizona Daily Star.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.

The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.

Former federal prosecutor lays out roadmap for prosecuting officers

There’s a potential path forward for Minnesota prosecutors to charge the federal officers who killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, a former federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

State officials have complained about a lack of cooperation from federal authorities.

But former federal prosecutor Anders Folk laid out a potential roadmap on social media Tuesday. He said there first needs to be a fair, impartial investigation.

If state charges are then filed, Folk said, the case would likely get moved to federal court. He said a federal judge would then decide whether the officer was shielded by the Supremacy Clause. He said that immunity is not absolute, and whether the case can go forward will depend on the facts.

“Let’s get caught trying to do the right thing and ensure people are held accountable for these unlawful killings,” said Folk, who is running for the job of Hennepin County’s top prosecutor.

House Democratic leader says Noem must go — or face impeachment proceedings

“The country is disgusted by what the Department of Homeland Security has done,” said Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a statement.

The Democrat is the latest in a growing number of voices — from party leaders to advocacy groups to the most centrist of lawmakers in Congress — insisting on dramatic changes in the aftermath of the shooting deaths in Minnesota.

“Kristi Noem should be fired immediately or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House,” said Jeffries, whose party would need GOP support on any legislation to launch such an effort.

“The violence unleased on the American people by the Department of Homeland Security must end.”

Trump disputes staff and says slain Alex Pretti was not an ‘assassin’

Trump was asked if the killed Minneapolis protester was an “assassin” as a key aide has claimed and the president answered “no.”

The president added, however, that protesters “can’t have guns” as Pretti did and “it’s just a very unfortunate incident.” Trump has said he wants the death investigated.

On Saturday, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on social media described Pretti as an “assassin” who “tried to murder federal agents.” Vice President JD Vance shared the post on X as well.

Trump says he’s going to be ‘watching over’ investigation into Pretti’s killing, which he calls ‘very sad’

The president was asked as he left the White House on Tuesday whether he thought Pretti’s killing was justified and he responded by saying that a “big investigation” was underway.

“I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it, and I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself,” he said.

He was also asked about Pretti’s family and said in response, he said: “I love everybody. I love all of our people. I love his family. And it’s a very sad situation.”

Trump says Noem isn’t going to resign

Asked by reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday for a trip to Iowa whether Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is going to step down, Trump had a one-word answer: “No.”

He did not elaborate further.

Democrats in Congress have called for Noem’s exit after federal agents fatally shot two people in Minneapolis protesting immigration enforcement actions.

Trump sent his border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis and said on Tuesday that Homan was meeting with both the mayor and Minnesota governor.

Minnesota resident says ‘world-changing events’ so close to home have been ‘overwhelming’

Christina Leeson, who lives in the Minneapolis suburb Edina and was at Pretti’s vigil Tuesday morning, said Bovino’s leave is encouraging, though she’s hesitant to believe things are over since Tom Homan is coming in.

“It’s just overwhelming, the amount of world-changing events that have happened within a 3-mile radius,” she said, referring to the death of Renee Good earlier in January, and George Floyd in 2020.

“I feel like this is usually the time of year where I think we all kind of question why we live in Minnesota when it’s, you now, negative zero or below zero for weeks on end,” she said.

Leeson said the way the community has come together in recent weeks has been a reminder of “the community, and how much we care for our neighbors and look out for each other, and are going to come out, and stand for what we believe is right no matter what.”

Walz has made his priorities clear to Homan, governor’s office says

“Governor Walz met with Tom Homan this morning and reiterated Minnesota’s priorities: impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, a swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota, and an end to the campaign of retribution against Minnesota,” the governor’s office announced.

“The Governor and Homan agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue and will continue working toward those goals, which the President also agreed to yesterday. The Governor tasked the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as the primary liaison to Homan to ensure these goals are met,” the statement said.

Immigration agents still active across the Twin Cities

If they’ve changed tactics with the shift in tone from the White House, it wasn’t immediately clear in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

The streets appeared largely quiet Tuesday morning in South Minneapolis neighborhoods where unmarked convoys of immigration agents have been regular sights in recent weeks, including the neighborhoods where two people were killed by federal agents.

But Associated Press staff saw carloads of agents in northeast Minneapolis and in the suburb of Little Canada.

Every living former Democratic president has now addressed Pretti’s killing

Former President Joe Biden said on social media on Tuesday that the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis “betrays our most basic values as Americans.”

Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that the killing of Alex Jeffrey Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol officer should be a “wake-up call to every American” and warned that “our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.”

Former President Bill Clinton’s statement Sunday said that “over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come.”

“This is one of them,” Clinton said. “If we give our freedoms away after 250 years, we might never get them back.”

Civil rights leaders to meet with Minnesota attorney general

NAACP president Derrick Johnson and League of United Latin American Citizens president Roman Palomares will hold community events in Minneapolis on Tuesday before meeting with Ellison.

The events include a visit to the site where Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal immigration officers for a “moment of reflection,” according to a press release from LULAC, and a “Community Conversation” held at NAACP’s Minneapolis headquarters.

Trump immigration crackdown contributes to drop in US population growth rate

Trump’s crackdown on immigration contributed to a year-to-year drop in the nation’s growth rate as the U.S. population reached nearly 342 million people in 2025, according to population estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 0.5% growth rate was a sharp drop from 2024’s immigration-fueled rate of almost 1%, which grew the population to an estimated 340 million.

Births outnumbered deaths last year by 519,000 people last year and 1.3 million people immigrated, compared with 2.8 million immigrants in 2024.

In the past 125 years, the lowest growth rate was during the coronavirus pandemic, when the population grew by just 0.16% in 2021. Before that, the lowest rate was just under 0.5% in 1919 during the Spanish flu.

Minnesota attorney general wants more than talk from Trump administration

Keith Ellison said he hopes Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” will end immediately. Asked on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday if Trump’s newly conciliatory posture has led to more federal cooperation with state and local officials in Minneapolis, Ellison said “not that I’ve seen so far.”

“You should understand, Minnesota is abiding by the law as written. We, under the 10th Amendment, the federal government doesn’t have the authority to convert us into its deputies,” Ellison said. “And what the federal government has done is said, ‘well, if you don’t do it our way, we’re going to saturate your state with 4,000 ICE agents until you cry uncle and obey.’ And that’s unconstitutional and illegal.”

“It’s a good thing” Trump talked with Minnesota’s governor and Minneapolis’ mayor, Ellison said. “But we need to see some results ... they’ve got to show, not just say.”

Brandi Carlile donating to defense of Minnesota ICE detainees

Describing herself as “heartbroken and angry for Minnesota,” the singer-songwriter says her foundation will grant $25,000 to a Minnesota organization that provides legal defense to people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Over the past month, the community there has continued to set an incredible example for the rest of us, demonstrating the power of uniting to protect our neighbors and defend what is right,” she posted on Instagram Monday. “Now, more than ever, it is vital that we continue to hold each other and take action to stop the hate that is spreading through our country.”

Carlile said the Looking Out Foundation is granting the money to help The Advocates for Human Rights provide free legal assistance to detainees.

Fetterman calls on Trump to fire Noem

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is calling on Trump to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after federal agents fatally shot two protesters in Minneapolis.

“Americans have died,” Fetterman said in a direct appeal to Trump. “She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.”

Fetterman, a Democrat who has increasingly voted with Republicans, said Trump should “NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary.”

Fetterman voted with Democrats in April 2024 to dismiss a trial against Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, after he was impeached by the Republican-led House.

What to know about Gregory Bovino

The field commander of Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis is leaving the city after federal agents fatally shot two people.

Bovino had been the go-to architect for the large-scale immigration crackdowns ordered by Trump and the public face of his administration’s city-by-city sweeps. The Border Patrol chief led agents in Los Angeles, Chicago and New Orleans before he headed to Minnesota in December for what the Department of Homeland Security called its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.

“We’re going to turn and burn to that next target and the next and the next and the next, and we’re not going to stop,” Bovino said in an interview.

Melania Trump, on morning show, calls for unity

First lady Melania Trump said in a Fox News interview Tuesday that Americans needed to come together as protests continue in Minneapolis.

“I’m against the violence. So, if — please, if you protest, protest in peace. And we need to unify in these times,” she said.

Melania Trump’s comments went beyond her husband’s in calling for calm, though he has softened his rhetoric in recent days while continuing to blame Democrats for the violence.

She also echoed the president’s previous statements that he had a “great call” Monday with Walz and Frey, adding they were working together to ensure protests were “without riots.”

The interview with Ainsley Earnhardt on “Fox & Friends” was pegged to the upcoming release of a new documentary about the first lady.

Trump says his calls with Minnesota Democratic leaders were ‘great’

In a display of reducing tensions, Trump said in a radio interview broadcast Tuesday that he had “great calls” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Jacob Frey on Monday, after federal immigration officers killed a protester for the second time in two weeks.

The Trump White House has tried to blame Democratic leaders for the protests. But after videos suggest his administration wrongly labeled Alex Pretti an active threat to ICE agents, the administration is trying to recalibrate its crackdown, putting White House border czar Tom Homan in charge of its Minnesota immigration operations among other moves.

“Actually, they were both great conversations,” the president said on the show “Sid & Friends In The Morning” on 77 WABC in New York City. “So let’s hope that turns out to be so.”

ICE chief must appear in court to explain why detainees have been denied due process

The chief federal judge in Minnesota says the Trump administration has failed to comply with orders to hold hearings for detained immigrants. He’s ordered Todd Lyons, Trump’s acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to appear before him Friday to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

“This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result,” Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz wrote in the order dated Monday.

Messages were sent Tuesday to ICE and a DHS spokesperson seeking a response.

ICE agents will have a security role at Milan Cortina Olympics

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will have a security role during the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games, according to information shared with local media by sources at the U.S. Embassy in Rome. The Associated Press independently confirmed the information with two sources at the embassy.

The sources who confirmed ICE participation on Tuesday said that federal ICE agents would support diplomatic security details and would not run any immigration enforcement operations.

During previous Olympics, several federal agencies have supported security for U.S. diplomats, including the investigative component of ICE called Homeland Security Investigations, the sources said. They could not be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said that ICE would not be welcome in his city, which is hosting most ice sports during the Feb. 6-22 Winter Games.

Bovino is set to leave Minneapolis as Trump reshuffles the leadership of his immigration crackdown

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is expected to leave Minneapolis on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the Trump administration reshuffles leadership of its immigration enforcement operation and scales back the federal presence after a second fatal shooting by federal officers.

Trump said he was placing his border czar, Tom Homan, in charge of the mission, with Homan reporting directly to the White House, after Bovino drew condemnation for claiming the man who was killed, Alex Pretti, had been planning to “massacre” law enforcement officers, a characterization that authorities had not substantiated.

Bovino’s leadership of highly visible federal crackdowns, including operations that sparked mass demonstrations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and Minneapolis, has drawn fierce criticism from local officials, civil rights advocates and congressional Democrats.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Bovino is among the federal agents leaving Minneapolis. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the operation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Trump administration’s trust and credibility tested in wake of Pretti’s death in Minneapolis

Trust is one of a president’s most valuable currencies, especially in a time of crisis. During his second term, Trump has persistently undermined the trust and credibility of major universities, national law firms and media and taken punitive actions against them. His supporters largely either endorsed those actions or stayed mum.

Now the credibility question is aimed at his administration. While the criticism is not directly aimed at the president by his supporters, it is a sign that trust is eroding over some of his most important policies.

The White House seemed to try to ease the conflict Monday. Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke and both suggested their conversation was productive. Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, who has been at the center of the administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement surge nationwide, is expected to soon leave Minneapolis.

Still, lawmakers from both parties — including many Republicans — called for independent investigations and, perhaps most importantly, trust after administration officials gave one account of the shooting in Minneapolis, while contemporaneous video provided a decidedly different one.

Trump will visit Iowa in a bid to focus on affordability during fallout from Minneapolis shooting

Trump is headed to Iowa on Tuesday as part of the White House’s midterm-year pivot toward affordability while his administration remains mired in the fallout in Minneapolis over a second fatal shooting by federal immigration officers this month. Even as some top administration officials moved quickly to malign Alex Pretti, the White House said Monday that Trump was waiting until an investigation into the shooting was complete.

While in Iowa, the Republican president will make a stop at a local business and then deliver a speech on affordability, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. The remarks will be at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, a suburb of Des Moines.

The trip will also highlight energy policy, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said last week. It’s part of the White House’s strategy to have Trump travel out of Washington once a week ahead of the midterm elections to focus on affordability issues facing everyday Americans — an effort that keeps getting diverted by crisis.

Minnesota killing produces backlash against Trump administration from Second Amendment advocates

Prominent Republicans and gun rights advocates helped elicit a White House turnabout this week after bristling over the administration’s characterization of Alex Prettibas responsible for his own death because he lawfully possessed a weapon.

The death produced no clear shifts in U.S. gun politics or policies, even Trump shuffles the lieutenants in charge of his militarized immigration crackdown. But important voices in Trump’s coalition have called for a thorough investigation of Pretti’s death while also criticizing inconsistencies in some Republicans’ Second Amendment stances.

If the dynamic persists, it could give Republicans problems as Trump heads into a midterm election year with voters already growing skeptical of his overall immigration approach. The concern is acute enough that Trump’s top spokeswoman sought Monday to reassert his brand as a staunch gun rights supporter.

“The president supports the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding American citizens, absolutely,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt qualified that “when you are bearing arms and confronted by law enforcement, you are raising … the risk of force being used against you.”

