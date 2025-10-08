The Latest: Trump says officials should be jailed as they oppose his use of National Guard troops

Trump’s comments are the latest example of his brazen calls for his opponents to be prosecuted or locked up. The comments come as Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a criminal case that highlights the Justice Department’s efforts to target adversaries of Trump.

Meanwhile, a debate between the House Speaker Mike Johnson and two Democratic senators spilled over to the hallways over the government shutdown fight and Johnson’s refusal to swear in an Arizona congresswoman-elect who won a special election two weeks ago. The IRS also announced it will furlough nearly half of its workforce as part of the shutdown.

Here's the latest:

Trump to get annual physical on Friday

The president will get his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning, according to the White House.

While there for his “routine yearly check up,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt says, Trump will also speak to the troops.

He’ll return to the White House afterward but may go to the Middle East, where negotiators are trying to finalize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, “shortly thereafter,” Leavitt said.

Rubio’s note asks Trump to approve social post ‘so you can announce deal first’

The note that Rubio handed Trump during an unrelated meeting at the White House implores the president to give his OK to a social post related to a Middle East deal.

“You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first,” the hand-scrawled note read, on White House stationary.

Rubio wasn’t part of Trump’s roundtable discussion with conservative influencers but walked into the room, handed Trump the note and whispered something to him.

As Trump fielded some questions from gathered reporters, Rubio stood off to the side, seemingly anxious for the president to come with him to turn toward the Middle East negotiations. Trump told the room “we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East” before he left but gave no other details.

Trump says ‘we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East’

Trump made that comment after Rubio handed him a note during an event at the White House on Wednesday.

Rubio entered the room where Trump had been holding a roundtable discussion with conservative influencers about anti-immigration enforcement protests in various U.S. cities.

Trump said earlier in that discussion that he might go to the region “sometime toward the end of the week.”

His top Middle East adviser, the prime minister of Qatar and other senior officials joined a third day of peace talks between Israel and Hamas at an Egyptian resort on Wednesday, a sign that negotiators aim to dive deeply into the toughest issues of an American plan to end the war in Gaza.

Chicago judge says ICE violated 2022 consent decree on ‘warrantless’ arrests

A federal judge in Chicago says immigration agents have repeatedly violated a 2022 consent decree outlining how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can make so-called “warrantless” arrests.

The ruling comes amid the Trump administration’s National Guard deployment and immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings has extended the consent decree until February. It comes out of an agreement between Chicago groups and the federal government. Among other things, it requires ICE to show documentation for each arrest it makes for people besides those being targeted.

The order applies nationwide, but remedies for individual cases have been focused in six Midwest states covered by the ICE field office in Chicago, where the lawsuit was filed.

Immigrant advocacy groups believe hundreds of people recently arrested around Chicago could qualify for reduced bond or have ankle monitors removed.

“This is likely the tip of the iceberg,” said Mark Fleming with the National Immigrant Justice Center.

Lawmakers clash in Capitol hallways

The House may be out of session, but that hasn’t stopped its members from clashing in the Capitol’s hallways.

On Wednesday, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a heated back and forth with Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, hours after House Speaker Mike Johnson sparred with two Democratic senators over the government shutdown.

“You’re making a show of this to make yourself relevant,” Jeffries told Lawler – both New Yorkers — as Lawler held a bipartisan bill temporarily extending ACA tax credits and urged Jeffries to sign it. Jeffries called Lawler an “embarrassment.”

Jeffries previously called a one-year extension of ACA tax credits “laughable.” Little of substance was resolved in the exchange, as the two talked over each other.

“Why don’t you just keep your mouth shut,” Jeffries said.

“Is that the way to talk?” Lawler shot back.

Noem says Democrats are ‘covering up’ violence in Portland

Democratic leaders have said they don’t want National Guard on their streets because it’s not necessary.

Noem rejected their assertion after meeting with the Oregon governor and Portland mayor.

“They are absolutely covering up the terrorism that is hitting their streets,” she said. She said antifa wants “to destroy the American people and their way of life.”

Trump floats trip to the Middle East

The president said Wednesday afternoon that he may travel to the Middle East if a Gaza peace deal comes together.

“I may go there sometime toward the end of the week,” Trump said as he opened a roundtable event on a different matter.

Trump said he could go there on Sunday, adding that “negotiations are going along very well.”

White House hosts roundtable on antifa

The president is spending part of Wednesday afternoon hosting a roundtable that highlights the impact of antifa protesters.

Antifa is short for “anti-fascists” and is used to describe far-left-leaning militant groups. They include groups that resists fascists and neo-Nazis, especially at demonstrations.

The roundtable is set to include administration officials and conservative influencers who have been on the ground in Portland and other cities with demonstrations

US data shows a drop in arrivals of foreign students

The preliminary data from the National Travel and Tourism Office shows the number of international visitors arriving to the U.S. on student visas declined 19% in August compared with the same month in 2024.

The numbers declined also in June and July, but August is the summer month that typically sees the most foreign student arrivals — 313,138 this year.

The dip is the latest sign of a hit to international enrollment at American colleges and universities as the Trump administration clamps down on student visas.

▶ Read more about foreign students

CBO says federal budget deficit was $1.8 trillion in FY 2025

The Congressional Budget Office says the federal budget deficit was $8 billion less than the shortfall recorded during fiscal year 2024.

The agency says revenues increased by an estimated $308 billion compared to this time last year — and a boost in individual income tax collections and tariff income partly offset the decline in corporate tax receipts.

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said in a statement that the nation’s debt is about the size of the entire U.S. economy and will exceed its highest ever record as a share of the economy soon.

“We are on track to borrow nearly $2 trillion per year for the next decade. How can anyone think this is sustainable?”

Illinois governor says feds haven’t communicated on National Guard plans

Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday reiterated that “the federal government has not communicated with us in any way about their troop movements.”

“I can’t believe I have to say ‘troop movements’ in an American city, but that is what we’re talking about here,” he told reporters.

When asked what he would do if a federal court rules in his favor to block National Guard deployment in Chicago yet they continue operations, Pritzker said he would do what is needed to enforce the ruling.

“We would enforce a judicial ruling,” he said. “You should hope that the federal government, the state government, the local government would be able to enforce a federal court’s order. That’s why we went to court.”

IRS to furlough nearly half of its workforce

The IRS will furlough nearly half of its workforce as part of the ongoing government shutdown according to the an updated contingency plan posted to the IRS website, Wednesday, and most IRS operations are closed, the agency says in a separate letter to IRS workers.

The news comes after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to fund federal operations and the government shutdown has entered its second week, with no discernible endgame in sight.

The IRS’ initial Lapse in Appropriations Contingency Plan provided for the first five business days of operations, when states that the department would remain open using Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act funds.

According to the new lapse plan, only 39,870 employees, or 53.6%, of the total employee population of 74,299 will remain working as the shutdown continues.

Democratic congressmen lead letter to GOP House Speaker on troop pay

Reps. Derek Tran and Gabe Vasquez co-led a letter signed by 53 other Democrats calling for Johnson to bring a bill that would “ensure that military service members, as well as civilian personnel and contractors, will continue to receive pay during a government shutdown” to the House floor.

“We urge you to bring legislation to pay America’s service members to the House floor for a vote in time to ensure military personnel get paid on October 15th,” the letter reads. “If Congress does not act by October 15th, nearly three million military families will miss their next paycheck. That’s unacceptable — our military families and troops deserve better.”

Debate unfolds in the Capitol halls

Frustration is running high in the Capitol, spilling over in a hallway debate between House Speaker Mike Johnson and two Democratic senators.

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego gathered reporters in front of the speaker’s office Wednesday afternoon to call on Johnson to swear in an Arizona congresswoman-elect who won a special election two weeks ago.

But Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, was not about to let them stand outside his office without a challenge.

After quickly shaking their hands, Johnson said he would swear in Adelita Grijalva after the government shutdown: “We need the lights turned back on, so we encourage both of you to go open the government.”

Gallego argued that Johnson was trying to keep Grijalva from providing crucial support to force a vote on a bill to release the Epstein files.

“Get your people in and stop covering up for the pedophiles,” Gallego snapped at Johnson.

‘Do your damn job’: Federal worker union leaders slam Congress, Trump

Top union leaders representing federal employees, along with allied labor groups, on Wednesday pressured both parties to reach a solution to end the shutdown.

“No American should ever have to choose between serving their country and feeding their family,” said Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees.

Union leaders criticized both parties in Congress but also targeted Trump, accusing him of using federal workers as “political pawns” after warnings Tuesday that back pay is not guaranteed.

“He intends to either violate the law, or degrade, frighten, antagonize hardworking federal employees whose only crime is caring and wanting to work for the American people,” said Randy Erwin, president of the National Federation of Federal Employees.

“Congress, do your damn job,” added Erwin. “And president, you better start obeying the Constitution.”

Indictment was the latest chapter in a long-broken relationship between Trump and Comey

Trump arrived in office in January 2017 as Comey, appointed to the FBI director job by President Barack Obama, was overseeing an investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The dynamic was fraught from the start, with Comey briefing Trump weeks before he took office on the existence of uncorroborated and sexually salacious gossip in a dossier of opposition research compiled by a former British spy.

In their first several private interactions, Comey would later reveal, Trump asked his FBI director to pledge his loyalty to him and to drop an FBI investigation into his administration’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Comey said Trump also asked him to announce that Trump himself wasn’t under investigation as part of the broader inquiry into Russian election interference, something Comey didn’t do.

Comey was abruptly fired in May 2017 with Trump later saying he was thinking about “this Russia thing” when he decided to terminate him. The firing was investigated by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller as an act of potential obstruction of justice.

Comey in 2018 published a memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” that painted Trump in deeply unflattering ways.

Judge rules federal immigration agents illegally arrested more than two dozen people in January

The federal judge ruled Tuesday on the arrests that happened during the early days of President Trump’s second term.

The ACLU of Illinois and other Chicago immigration advocates sued DHS and ICE in March, alleging the January arrests of 26 people in the Midwest violated a 2022 consent decree that bans ICE from arresting people without warrants or probable cause.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings ordered ICE to start making monthly disclosures of how many warrantless arrests agents make each month.

“Today’s decision makes clear that DHS and ICE — like everyone else — must follow the Constitution and the law,” Michelle García, deputy legal director at the ACLU of Illinois and co-counsel in the case, said in a statement. “The federal government’s reckless practice of stopping, harassing and detaining people — and then finding a justification for the action must end.”

Johnson says no ‘show votes’ on troop pay

House Speaker Mike Johnson is rejecting calls from some lawmakers for Congress to hold a stand-alone vote on paying military service members, who will potentially miss a paycheck next week if the shutdown isn’t resolved soon.

Johnson said the House already had that vote as part of a stop-gap spending bill that would have funded the federal government through Nov. 21.

“Every Republican and at least one Democrat had the common sense to say ‘of course we want the government to stay in operation, of course we want to pay our troops and our air traffic controllers and our border patrol agents, TSA and everybody else,’” Johnson said. “We did have that vote.”

“The House is done,” he added. “The ball is now in the Senate’s court. It does us no good to be here dithering on show votes.”

House Speaker says furloughed government workers should get backpay once shutdown ends

House Speaker Mike Johnson's comments during a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday follow the Trump administration’s warning of no guaranteed back pay for federal workers during a shutdown, potentially reversing what has been long-standing policy for some 750,000 furloughed employees.

Johnson said he had yet to dig into legal analysis that is the basis for the administration’s warning.

But he said it is tradition “and I think it is statutory law that federal workers be paid.”

“And I think they should be,” Johnson said.

Comey’s trial date is tentatively set for Jan. 5

The criminal case has thrown a spotlight on the Justice Department’s efforts to target adversaries of President Trump.

Comey pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to allegations that he lied to Congress five years go.

Former FBI Director James Comey has pleaded not guilty

Comey entered the not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago, kick-starting a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution.

Trump plans to hold a roundtable on antifa

The White House hasn’t released details about the meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Trump has said he plans to designate antifa, an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups, as a “major terrorist organization” but it’s not clear how that would work against the decentralized movement.

Trump calls for jailing Illinois governor and Chicago mayor as leaders oppose Guard deployment

The president said in a Wednesday morning social media post that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritkzer, both Democrats, “should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what Trump was specifically objecting to with his post, but it was the latest example of his brazen calls for his opponents to be prosecuted or locked up, a break from longtime norms as the Justice Department traditionally sought to maintain its independence.

Authorities said a woman was shot over the weekend in Chicago when Border Patrol vehicles were boxed in and struck by other vehicles.

Outside Chicago, in the village of Broadview, there have been skirmishes between protesters and agents outside a detention center.

Federal government shutdown grinds into a second week, but quiet talks emerging

Tours at the Capitol have come to a standstill. The House is keeping its doors closed, while the Senate is stuck in a loop of failed votes on a rejected plan to reopen the government. President Trump is threatening to mass fire federal workers and refuse back pay for the rest.

As the government shutdown enters a second week, there’s no discernible endgame in sight.

The Republicans who have majority control in Congress believe they have the upper hand politically, as they fend off Democratic demands to quickly fund health insurance subsidies as part of any plan to end the shutdown. But so have Democrats dug in, convinced Americans are on their side in the fight to prevent the looming health care price spikes and blaming Trump for the shutdown.

Behind the scenes, though, signs of discomfort are apparent.

A loosely formed collection of senators, Republicans and Democrats, have bantered about options for addressing the health insurance problem.

And Trump himself signaled he was open to negotiating with Democrats over their demands to save health care subsidies.

▶ Read more about the government shutdown