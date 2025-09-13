The Latest: Trump says he’ll send National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns

Here's the latest:

Troops investigated and fired over Charlie Kirk posts

The result of the Pentagon’s campaign to reprimand troops for inappropriate posts about Charlie Kirk’s killing has been swift.

Capt. Austin Gallegos, a spokesperson for the western recruiting region, confirmed a Marine officer whose posts became part of the campaign on social media has been relieved of his duties as a recruiter and is now being investigated.

Another military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss ongoing investigations, confirmed that their service branch had also initiated several investigations of service members and their social media posts following online reports.

Pentagon announces ‘zero tolerance' policy over troop posts about Charlie Kirk

Leaders at the Pentagon have unveiled a “zero tolerance” policy for any posts or comments from troops that make light of or celebrate the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and they are turning to social media users to help find violators.

The policy, announced Thursday on social media by the Pentagon’s top spokesperson, Sean Parnell, came hours after numerous conservative military influencers and activists began sending posts they considered problematic to him and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American,” Parnell wrote before adding that the Pentagon “has zero tolerance for it.”

G7 finance ministers asked to tariff countries that purchase Russian oil

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told finance ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies that if they are committed to ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they should join the U.S. in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia, according to a readout of the Friday call.

Bessent, joined by Ambassador Jamieson Greer, also asked for commitments from the G7 countries to increase sanctions pressure and explore using immobilized Russian sovereign assets to further benefit Ukraine’s defense.

“Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin’s war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” Bessent and Greer said in a joint statement.

Trump administration to award a no-bid contract on research into vaccines and autism

Federal health officials intend to award a no-bid contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate whether there is a link between vaccinations and autism, according to a government procurement notice.

The school in Troy, New York, is getting the contract because of its “unique ability” to link data on children and mothers, according to the notice posted this week.

Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to questions. The school says any results will be published.

DC Public Schools limiting audiences at sports events

DC Public Schools will be restricting spectators at football games to adults or students accompanied by adult chaperones.

Speaking at a ribbon cutting, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “We are going to require that students be accompanied by an adult, that there are going to be more school officials at the games and we’re asking all kids and families to follow the instructions of school personnel when they arrive.”

In a letter sent out by the deputy chancellor, the move was prompted by “multiple instances of spectator conflict.”

The restrictions will remain in place through at least Oct. 10, the letter said. Other changes include ending concession sales early, adjusting schedules for earlier start times and separate fan sections.

The letter said the changes would be reevaluated later in the season.

US stands with Manila in opposing Beijing’s Scarborough Shoal plan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday issued a statement calling Beijing’s recent plan to establish a nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal as “yet another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbors.” Rubio said in the statement that it would prevent Filipino fishermen from accessing traditional fishing grounds and undermine regional stability. He said the U.S. stands with Manila in rejecting China’s “destabilizing” plans. Scarborough Shoal is a hotly disputed territory in the South China Sea between the Philippines and China.

On Thursday, the Philippines protested the plan, calling it a “pretext to eventual occupation” and demanding that Beijing immediately withdraw the plan.

Missouri passes Trump-backed redistricting plan

Missouri Republicans handed Trump a political victory Friday, giving final legislative approval to a redistricting plan that could help Republicans win an additional U.S. House seat in next year’s elections.

The Senate vote sends the redistricting plan to Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe for his expected signature to make it law. But opponents immediately announced a referendum petition that, if successful, could force a statewide vote on the new map.

Missouri is the third state to take up mid-decade redistricting this year in an emerging national battle for partisan advantage ahead of the midterm elections. Republicans currently hold six of Missouri’s eight U.S. House seats.

Trump to dine with Qatari leader

The White House said the president will be joined for dinner on Friday with his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The meeting comes after Israel launched an attack against Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Qatari leader spoke Thursday at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, where he said that “Israel is trying to rearrange the region by force” even as he vowed to continue to play a role in helping to facilitate efforts to end the nearly two-year war.

Trump has been in New York City since Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. He is scheduled to spend the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey.

Homeland Security: ICE officer shoots, kills suspect who dragged officer with car

Homeland Security says an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in a Chicago suburb sustained “multiple injuries” after being dragged a “significant distance” by a car.

The department said in a news release that the officer was trying to arrest a man, who had a history of reckless driving.

The department says the man refused orders from the officers and instead drove his car at them. One of the ICE officers was hit and dragged by the car. The department said the officer felt a threat to his life and opened fire.

ICE says the shooting happened in the Franklin Park suburb about 18 miles west of Chicago.

The shooting comes as ICE is a little less than a week into an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago that it has dubbed “Midway Blitz.”

Trump says Union Pacific’s CEO convinced him to send troops into Memphis

Trump said he decided to send troops into Memphis after Union Pacific’s CEO Jim Vena, who used to regularly visit the city when he served on the board of FedEx, urged him earlier this week to address crime in the city.

Vena was in the Oval Office to pitch the benefits of Union Pacific’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern, but Trump said he asked Vena’s advice about where the administration should go next to “straighten out crime in the cities.” He said Vena told him Memphis would be good because FedEx wouldn’t even let him walk one block in the city to his hotel and insisted he take an armored vehicle.

The railroad said that Vena focused in the meeting on the potential benefits of creating the first coast-to-coast railroad that would speed up cargo delivery. But Union Pacific said Vena and Trump “also addressed the safety and security of all Americans, and that we regularly collaborate with communities to keep our employees and customers’ cargo safe.”

Trump said in the interview on Fox News that Vena also recommended that he address crime in St. Louis and Chicago.

Trump administration ordered to update immigration website for 600K Venezuelans

Trump’s administration must update its immigration website to reflect that 600,000 Venezuelans with temporary protected status are allowed to live and work in the U.S. after last week’s court win, a judge ordered.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen issued the order late Thursday for the administration to update its U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website after plaintiffs’ lawyers said temporary protected status holders were still in detention centers or unable to return to work even after his Sept. 5 judgment in favor of plaintiffs.

Chen said on Thursday his Sept. 5 order in favor of TPS holders went into effect immediately.

The government is appealing Chen’s order that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had unlawfully canceled temporary protected status, or TPS, extensions granted by President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Chinese officials in Spain for trade and TikTok talks

Bessent will travel to Madrid this weekend for negotiations with his Chinese counterparts over tariffs and national security issues related to the ownership of social media platform TikTok.

Bessent is slated to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid to discuss national security and economic issues, a Treasury news release states.

This will be the fourth round of discussions between U.S. and Chinese counterparts after meetings in London, Geneva and Stockholm. The two governments have agreed to several 90-day pauses on a series of increasing reciprocal tariffs, staving off an all-out trade war.

During the last round of discussions in Stockholm, Bessent described his talks with the Chinese as “ very fulsome.”

“We just need to de-risk with certain, strategic industries, whether it’s the rare earths, semiconductors, medicines, and we talked about what we could do together to get into balance within the relationship,” Bessent said at the time.

Trump approves federal disaster aid for storms and flooding in 6 states

Trump has approved federal disaster aid for six states and tribes following storms and floods this spring and summer.

The disaster declarations, announced Thursday, will provide federal funding to Kansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as well as tribes in Montana and South Dakota.

In most cases, it took Trump more than a month to approve the aid requests, continuing a trend of longer waits for disaster relief.

An Associated Press analysis shows delays in approving federal disaster aid have grown over time. The White House says Trump is providing a more thorough review of requests.

Former White House press secretary appears before House Oversight Committee in Biden age probe

Karine Jean-Pierre took no questions as she entered the House complex for a closed door interview.

Jean-Pierre served as former President Joe Biden’s top spokesperson in the latter half of his term. She consistently defended his mental awareness while in office.

House Republicans are investigating whether there was a “coverup” of Biden’s mental state while in office.

Vice President JD Vance says ‘We took a big step this morning in getting justice for Charlie’

Vance is thanking Utah officials and the FBI for their efforts to track down a suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“This is a big breakthrough, and everyone who helped — from the law enforcement professionals to the people giving tips — deserves our credit and gratitude,” he wrote on X.

“We took a big step this morning in getting justice for Charlie, and for his family,” he added. “Thanks be to God for that.”

With Hyundai raid, Trump’s immigration crackdown runs into his push for foreign investment

Trump’s push to revitalize American manufacturing by luring foreign investment into the U.S. has run smack into one of his other priorities: cracking down on illegal immigration.

Hardly a week after immigration authorities raided a sprawling Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, detained more than 300 South Korean workers and showed video of some of them shackled in chains, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned the country’s other companies may be reluctant to take up Trump’s invitation to pour money into the United States.

The detained South Koreans were released Thursday and most were flown home.

If the U.S. can’t promptly issue visas to the technicians and other skilled workers needed to launch plants, then “establishing a local factory in the United States will either come with severe disadvantages or become very difficult for our companies,” Lee said Thursday. “They will wonder whether they should even do it.”

Trump says the US needs ‘quick trials’ for crime

Trump was speaking about the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee on a commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina, allegedly by a man with a lengthy criminal history.

“They should have a trial the following day,” Trump said on Fox News Channel. “The whole thing is on tape.”

He said China, which is not a democracy, and some other countries have “quick trials.”

The president seemed to lament that it could take years for the case to work through the legal system. He also spoke about the cost of incarcerating and caring for the suspect.

Rubio to visit Israel in show of support ahead of expected UN meeting on Palestinian state

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Israel next week in a show of support for the country ahead of an expected contentious U.N. meeting on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Despite tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, notably over Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, Rubio will arrive in Israel on Sunday for a two-day visit and is expected to travel to a controversial archaeological site in east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians claim for the capital of an eventual state.

The State Department said Friday that Rubio would “convey America’s priorities in the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader issues concerning Middle Eastern security, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Israeli security” with an emphasis on the Trump administration’s commitment “to fight anti-Israel actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.”

His trip comes as efforts to broker a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza have stalled and Israel has moved ahead with plans to occupy Gaza City.

Trump says George Soros should face RICO investigation

The president said “we’re going to look into” the prominent liberal donor, suggesting his funds support rioting.

RICO, which refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is usually used for organized crime.

Soros’ group, Open Society Foundations, has rejected these allegations before.

“We do not pay people to protest or directly train or coordinate protestors,” it said in August.

The president talked about learning the news of Kirk’s assassination

Near the end of his Fox interview, Trump said he’d been holding a meeting about building a new White House ballroom when his aides interrupted.

“They came in and they said, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead.’ I didn’t know what they meant. I said, ‘What do you mean, dead?’” Trump said.

”‘Charlie Kirk was shot.’ And they thought it was dead because it was so horrific.”

Trump said he swiftly ended his meeting. “I just told these people, “Get out, you gotta go.”

Trump on Zohran Mamdani: ‘My little communist’

The president once again treaded into the New York City mayoral race, saying he wanted to see a one-on-one race against Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

“I call him my little communist,” Trump said in the interview on “Fox and Friends.” He acknowledged Mamdani’s strong chances of victory but mused that “maybe one-on-one, somebody could beat him.”

Mamdani is not a communist. He is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Trump criticizes Senate Democrats for holding up nominations

He said that if former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “came back from the dead and they wanted to go into the administration,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer wouldn’t approve them.

Senate Republicans, who control the chamber, are considering changing the rules to make it easier to get certain nominations to a confirmation vote in batches, instead of one by one.

Trump says inflation is ‘solved’ and he needs to win tariffs case before the Supreme Court

On the heels of a Thursday inflation report showing inflation increased to 2.9%, Trump is saying high prices aren’t a problem and that the biggest risk to the economy would be a Supreme Court ruling that his emergency tariffs are illegal.

“I’ve already solved inflation,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” as he continued to verbally attack Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting the central bank’s benchmark interest rates.

Trump declared an emergency under a 1977 law to impose tariffs and courts have said he exceeded his legal authority by doing so, putting before the Supreme Court what Trump called “one of the most important cases in the history of our country.”

Trump said he didn’t want to discuss the consequences of losing the case, saying, “What we did is right. The president has the power to impose tariffs.”

Trump says ‘don’t even bother’ negotiating with Democrats

He said Republicans will likely put together a continuing resolution to keep funding the federal government.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told the AP he was willing to risk a shutdown to protect some health care programs.

Trump said it was no use working with Democrats “if you gave them every dream, they would not vote for it.”

Instead, he said, “we will get it through because the Republicans are sticking together.”

The president says his patience with Putin ‘is running out’

“It’s running out and running out fast,” Trump said.

However, Trump said, “it does take two to tango,” suggesting that it’s been hard to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the same page for ending the war in Ukraine.

When Fox hosts indicated Putin was to blame for prolonging the conflict, Trump attributed the problem to “tremendous hatred between him and Zelenskyy.”

Trump says it’s ‘dangerous’ being president

Trump said politics has always been a dangerous business and that being president is “the most dangerous career you can have.”

He named Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and other presidents who were assassinated and said he went into politics aware of the danger.

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year.

Trump says he didn’t want to watch the video of Charlie Kirk’s shooting

“I didn’t want to remember Charlie that way,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

Graphic video of the shooting in Utah has circulated widely online.

Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

The suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been captured, Trump said Friday in an announcement that appeared to represent a significant breakthrough in an investigation that captivated public attention and spanned nearly two days.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Channel on Friday morning.

The FBI and Justice Department did not immediately comment, but a news conference in Utah, where the killing took place on a college campus Wednesday, planned a news conference for later in the morning.

Trump says National Guard going into Memphis

The president said he’s sending the National Guard into Memphis to combat crime.

Saying “Memphis is deeply troubled,” Trump said “we’re going to fix that just like we did Washington.”

Speculation had centered on Chicago as Trump’s next city to send in the National Guard and other federal authorities. But the administration has faced fierce resistance from Illinois JB Pritzker and other local authorities.