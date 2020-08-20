The Latest: Trump says, 'Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania'

He’s also evoking images of violence in some of the nation’s biggest cities during his own presidency, saying it will only spread if Biden is elected. He says that if voters “want a vision of your life under a Joe Biden presidency, imagine the smoldering ruins of Minneapolis” and “the violent anarchy of Portland” coming to every city.

“There’s only one thing standing between your family and the radical left-wing mob,” he says. “And that’s your vote this November.”

10:10 a.m.

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, Robby Mook, says former President Barack Obama issued an important warning to Democrats at their national convention that they can’t be complacent in 2020.

Mook said Thursday in an appearance on CBS that Clinton lost because of turnout. He says what Obama “was trying to do” in his speech Wednesday on the third day of the convention was “send out that call -- that beacon -- to everybody to say, ‘We can’t sit back.’”

Mook says he worries that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead in the polls could change and he thinks "it was very important to put people on notice” that “we all gotta do our part.”

Mook was joined on CBS by Reince Priebus, President Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff. Priebus accuses Democrats of repeating their 2016 playbook by painting Trump as too divisive.

Priebus says the American people rejected that message and voted for Trump. He also says that, generally, few persuadable voters watch the conventions, so “What matters is how does the news play the next day.”

Thursday is the fourth and final night of Democrats’ virtual convention. Biden is set to make his first address as the party’s official nominee.

7:50 a.m.

Sen. Cory Booker says that “there may be dirty tricks” from President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election vote and that the nation’s voters should be stalwart in their determination to cast ballots.

On ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, the Democratic New Jersey senator said that as a Black man he “hopes that Americans press on and are not deterred” by distractions involving the voting process, such as the recent dispute over U.S. Postal Service funding and access to voting by mail.

The Republican president has warned repeatedly without evidence about potential fraud in mail-in voting even though voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

Booker speaks on the fourth and final night of Democrats’ virtual convention Thursday, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden’s first address as the party’s official nominee.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says he doesn't think he heard “many or even any reasons to vote for Joe Biden” at the convention on Wednesday night, when former President Barack Obama, Biden running mate Kamala Harris and 2016 Trump opponent Hillary Clinton spoke.

Cotton says Democrats “have to explain why America would be better off with Joe Biden as our president.”

