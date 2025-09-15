The Latest: The Emmy Awards honor the best in television

Comic Nate Bargatze is the host, marking his first time in that role for any awards show. He’s released three Netflix stand-up specials including last December’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Sunday's award show airs live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

