The Latest: Texas GOP Senate race heads to runoff. Democrats too early to call

Voters across North Carolina, Arkansas and Texas took to the polls in primary elections Tuesday that marked the official beginning of the midterm elections.

Here's the latest:

Talarico stops short of declaring victory, says he’s confident in his movement

Talarico struck a confident and optimistic tone for what he called his “underdog campaign” during a brief speech to his supporters.

“This is a people powered movement to take on this broken, corrupt political system,” he said, declaring his intent not just to win an election but “fundamentally change our politics.”

Talarico spoke to his supporters just after midnight in Austin, with results still coming in for his race. Some of his backers held “Talarico for Texas or “Love thy Neighbor” banners provided by the campaign.

Talarico said he’s “confident in this movement we’ve built together” but stopped short of declaring victory. Every vote must be counted, he added, condemning “voter suppression” in Dallas County, where polling place changes left many voters confused.

“There is something happening in Texas,” Talarico said, alluding to the difficult odds he would face as the Democratic nominee in a state dominated by Republicans.

Talarico walked off the stage to Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

GOP challenger Steve Toth ousts Rep. Dan Crenshaw in Texas

Toth, a member of the GOP’s hard-right caucus in the state House, had attacked Crenshaw over claims that the four-term incumbent was out of step with Trump’s agenda.

Crenshaw, 41, was Texas’ only sitting Republican House member whom Trump didn’t endorse in the primary.

The former Navy SEAL, known for an independent streak, had come under fire from corners of his party’s right flank over rejecting Trump’s false claims of winning the 2020 election. He also drew ire over criticizing some Republican politicians as “grifters” and “performance artists” who only tell voters what they want to hear.

Toth picked up a big endorsement late in the primary from Cruz.

Crenshaw, who lost his right eye when he was hit with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2012, has represented the Houston-area district since 2019.

Eric Flores wins GOP primary on Texas border over former Rep. Mayra Flores

Eric Flores, an Army veteran, carried Trump’s endorsement and won the Republican nomination for what is expected to be one of Texas’ most competitive House races in November.

He defeated Mayra Flores, who briefly held a U.S. House seat in the region after a surprising win in a 2022 special election that foreshadowed Republican gains along the Texas-Mexico border. Mayra Flores and Eric Flores are not related.

Eric Flores touted his experience as a federal prosecutor and as a National Guard officer during a 2018 border mission.

He will next face Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, one of five Democratic incumbents targeted by Texas Republicans when they redrew House district boundaries last year. Gonzalez is a moderate who has outperformed the top of the Democratic ticket.

Paxton to supporters: ‘Texas is not for sale’

During his 15 minute speech to supporters, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took aim at Senate campaign leadership in Washington, D.C, and especially four-term Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“We just sent a message, loud and clear, to Washington,” he told a few hundred supporters in a ballroom at a Dallas hotel. “We are not going to go quietly, and we are not going to let you buy the seat.”

Cornyn’s campaign and allied super PACs spent more than $68 million on television ads since October, much of it attacking Paxton. That was well over half of the record-setting $110 million spent supporting candidates in both major parties for Texas Senate.

“While the money may not be on our side, the people are on our side. And in Texas, the people always win,” Paxton said.

The race moves to a two-candidate runoff on May 26.

“We proved something they’ll never understand in Washington,” Paxton said. “Texas is not for sale.”

Former baseball All-Star Mark Teixeira wins GOP nomination for US House seat

The onetime slugger for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees beat out a crowded field vying to replace Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who isn’t seeking reelection.

In his first run for office, Teixeira received Trump’s endorsement over 11 others in the solidly Republican district that stretches from San Antonio to the Texas Hill Country. Roy has held the seat since 2019 but ran for Texas attorney general rather than seek a fifth term.

Teixeira was among a dozen GOP candidates running in Texas’ 21st Congressional District. He announced his campaign days after the Texas Legislature approved redrawn congressional maps that are engineered to help the GOP pick up additional seats in November’s midterm elections.

Teixeira played first base for four Major League Baseball teams over 14 years starting in 2003. He was a three-time American League All-Star, with 409 career home runs and a .268 lifetime batting average.

Crockett plans to sue after voter confusion in her home county

The Democratic congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate told her supporters Tuesday night during her watch party in a downtown Dallas club that “people have been disenfranchised” because of their confusion over where to vote in Dallas County.

Her spokesperson, Karrol Rimal, confirmed that she plans to file a lawsuit but did not have details.

Crockett said the outcome of the race wouldn’t be known until Dallas County’s votes are counted.

Rimal also said Crockett hasn’t yet made plans for when she might speak to reporters or supporters Wednesday. Crockett left her watch party before 10 p.m., having told supporters she would not speak again.

Rep. Chip Roy advances to GOP runoff for Texas attorney general

Roy gave up his seat in the U.S. House to launch a bid to replace Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

The congressman, whose brash style and hard-line fiscal politics sometimes clashed with other Republicans, advanced to a May 26 runoff against state Sen. Mayes Middleton as those two emerged from a crowded field that included two state lawmakers and a former Paxton aide.

In Texas, the attorney general’s office has become a driver of the conservative legal movement through Paxton’s staunch support of Trump and lawsuits backing his agenda.

Roy worked for Paxton before being elected to Congress but called on his former boss to resign in 2020 after aides reported him to the FBI over corruption allegations. Roy was the policy chair for the far right House Freedom Caucus.

Latin music star Bobby Pulido wins Democratic primary in Texas

The Tejano singer and songwriter, who was nominated for a Grammy this year, won the Democratic nomination in a South Texas district where the party is trying to reverse gains by the GOP.

Pulido defeated progressive Ada Cuellar. The seat is currently held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, the only House Republican in the Rio Grande Valley, a heavily Hispanic region along the border with Mexico.

Democrats hope Pulido’s celebrity can help them overcome long odds in the district, which was made much safer for the GOP when Texas Republicans redrew House district boundaries last year.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Pulido built a flourishing career as a Tejano artist, winning Latin Grammy awards for Best Tejano Album in 2022 and 2025.

Cornyn goes hard after Paxton ahead of runoff

Cornyn says Paxton, a conservative firebrand, would be “a dead weight at the top of the ticket for Republicans” in his opening salvo of their runoff.

“I refuse to allow a flawed, self-centered and shameless candidate like Ken Paxton risk everything we’ve worked so hard to build over these many years,” Cornyn told reporters Tuesday night.

Cornyn, the four-term incumbent, warned Republicans that Paxton would be disastrous for the GOP and made an appeal to President Donald Trump, who has not endorsed in the race.

“There is simply too much at stake in this midterm election for our state and for our country,” Cornyn said. “The final two years of President Trump’s agenda hangs in the balance.”

John Cornyn and Ken Paxton advance to runoff in Republican primary for Texas US Senate seat

Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton will compete in a May runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Cornyn, who is seeking a fifth term, and Paxton were the top finishers in a three-way contest Tuesday with Rep. Wesley Hunt. No candidate hit the 50% vote threshold needed to win outright, sending the race to a May 26 runoff.

Cornyn’s campaign and allied super PACs spent heavily on television advertising, much of it criticizing Paxton. Senate Republican leaders, who are backing Cornyn, argue that it will cost more to defend the seat in a general election if Paxton is the nominee.

Paxton was acquitted in impeachment proceedings and has faced accusations of marital infidelity.

Crockett tells supporters at watch party she won’t be returning to speak

The Dallas-area congresswoman and Democratic Senate candidate told her supporters that she wouldn’t return again to speak at her watch party at a downtown Dallas club.

She said her primary race with James Talarico can’t be settled without the results from Dallas County, her home, where the vote in some polling places was marred by confusion.

“I can tell you, people were disenfranchised,” she said.

Gina Hinojosa is Texas Democrats’ nominee for governor

The state lawmaker from Austin has run on a message of lifting working-class residents and taking on billionaires in her first campaign for statewide office.

Hinojosa has helped lead Democrats’ biggest protests during her 10 years in the statehouse, including a walkout in 2021 over new voting restrictions. She is waging an underdog campaign against Abbott, who started the year with about $100 million to spend in his bid for a record fourth term.

Hinojosa’s rivals in a crowded Democratic field brought little statewide name recognition to the race. Other candidates included former one-term U.S. Rep. Chris Bell, who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2006 when he lost to Rick Perry.

More confusion in Texas county

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that ballots in Dallas County cast after the official 7 p.m. CT close of polls had to be separated from other ballots. It was not clear when, or if, they would be counted.

Earlier, polling sites were ordered to stay open late in two major counties, including Dallas, because of rule changes related to primary voting that led to chaos on election day.

The initial court action seeking an extension to voting stemmed from the county Republican Party refusing to hold a joint primary with Democrats. That forced voters to go to local precincts to cast ballots rather than countywide facilities they usually use.

The same happened in Williamson County, north of Austin, where two precincts were allowed to stay open after the scheduled close of polls. It was not immediately clear whether the state attorney general, who had filed the challenge to the Dallas County extension, also planned to challenge ballots cast late in Williamson County.

Trump is celebrating on Truth Social when his endorsed candidates win

The president is celebrating victories for his endorsed candidates on Truth Social.

Trump’s account has shared nearly two dozen graphics so far. Each shows photos of the president and the winning candidate and says, “ENDORSED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton cinches nomination for 3rd term in Arkansas

The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee faced two little-known challengers in the GOP primary. Democrats in Arkansas are not expected to mount a significant challenge for the seat in November.

Dallas police say man detained earlier was arrested for traffic violations

The man was detained outside Republican Ken Paxton’s election night watch party and police say he was taken to headquarters for further investigation.

A brief police statement made no mention of Paxton’s event and it remained unclear whether the incident was linked to it.

Police said the vehicle had no license plate and officers found ammunition while searching it. The man was not identified.

Voting extended in 3 Texas counties

Democratic polling locations in Dallas and Williamson counties stayed open late because of confusion caused by the county Republican parties refusing to hold a joint primary with Democrats. That forced voters to go to local precincts to cast ballots rather than countywide facilities they usually use.

The polls stayed open an extra two hours in Dallas. In Williamson, which includes the suburbs north of Austin, two precincts were allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. local time.

Voting also was extended for an additional hour in El Paso due to a problem with the county’s voter check-in system. — This post replaces a previous post that incorrectly stated that voting had not been extended in Williamson County.

Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley win North Carolina Senate nominations

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and ex-Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley each won their party’s U.S. Senate nominations in North Carolina, setting the bout for a fall campaign that could determine control of the chamber.

Both clinched their elections in crowded fields to replace retiring Sen. Thom Tillis. He isn’t seeking a third term.

Cooper’s entry lifted Democratic hopes for regaining Senate control of the chamber. Whatley ran after receiving the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Police detain man and remove ammunition magazines from car outside Paxton’s party

The man was detained outside Republican Ken Paxton’s watch party in Dallas and ammunition magazines and shotgun shells were removed from a car parked outside the venue.

The man was placed in the back of a Dallas police cruiser and later taken away. It was not immediately known whether the incident was connected to the Paxton event.

Paxton, who is running for U.S. Senate, is holding his primary night watch party at a Marriott hotel. Attendees were starting to arrive when the man was detained. The Dallas Police Department and the Paxton campaign did not immediately comment.

Alex Muse, one of the attendees, said a man wearing a camouflage hat, sunglasses and mask covering his mouth and nose entered the hotel and was immediately instructed to exit the property. Muse said the man was also carrying a camouflage rucksack.

“I think it alarmed everyone that he was all in camo, had a rucksack on, face covering,” Muse said.

Crockett says voting irregularities could affect the outcome of Democratic primary

She says irregularities in Dallas County, her home base, could be determinative in an extremely close election.

“If one person has the right to vote and they weren’t allowed to cast their vote, we should all be standing together — Democrats, Republicans — and we should all be raising hell,” she said at a news conference shortly after a judge extended voting hours in Dallas County.

“So I am asking you, I am begging you, to make sure that you go ahead and figure out where it is that you are supposed to vote,” she added. “Stand in line, wait in line.”

Voting hours in primary extended in Dallas

A Dallas judge ordered the polls to stay open an extra two hours until 9 pm local time.

The extension follows chaos in the county and a suburban one outside Austin because the local Republican parties refused to hold joint primaries with Democrats. That meant that rather than voting at countywide vote centers as has been done for years in Texas, voters in those two counties needed to find their own precincts to cast ballots.

Hundreds were unable to vote, Dallas Democrats said. Democrats asked a judge to extend poll hours. Rep. Jasmine Crockett said the extended hours only apply to Democratic primary sites because the GOP did not make the request as well.

Primary election polls have closed in North Carolina, except for 1 precinct

North Carolina law says the voting sites close at 7:30 p.m. ET and that anyone in line at the time can still cast a ballot.

But one of the roughly 2,600 sites statewide is staying open for an hour longer. The State Board of Elections gave voters extra time in a rural Halifax County precinct because workers had a problem with electronic poll books and didn’t use any backup measures to let people vote.

The state board said the delay means it won’t be releasing vote totals publicly until 8:30 p.m., when the Halifax County precinct closes. During the delay, counties can count votes and report the results internally to the state.

North Carolina voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominations for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Thom Tillis and for U.S. House seats. Voters also are choosing primary winners for state legislative, judicial and local races.

Talarico campaign calls for extension of voting hours

The Talarico campaign says it’s “deeply concerned” about reports of voting troubles in two major Texas counties.

The campaign called for voting hours to be extended but did not say whether it would file a lawsuit asking a judge to intervene.

Some voters in Dallas and Williamson counties are being turned away at polling locations and directed to different voting precincts.

North Carolina county election boards expected to follow state on results delay

The head of the association for North Carolina county elections directors says she doesn’t believe colleagues elsewhere in the state will release their countywide primary election results until the State Board of Elections starts doing so at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Results usually start getting released by the state board shortly after polls close statewide at 7:30 p.m. But the state board delayed that because members agreed earlier Tuesday to extend voting by an hour at one Halifax County precinct.

Association president Leigh Anne Price, who is also the Johnston County elections director, said her office is “going to follow what the state board has directed us to do.”

Elections boards in the state’s three largest counties — Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford — also plan to do the same, officials said.

Jasmine Crockett sees problems in her home county as voter suppression

The Democratic congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate from Dallas blamed

local Republicans, as well as Republicans in the Austin area, for the confusion of voters who were being turned away from polling locations in Tuesday’s primaries.

The GOP in both Dallas County and Williamson County in the Austin area opted to have voters cast ballots only in their home precincts instead of countywide. Crockett’s campaign said that forced Democrats to do it, too.

Her campaign saw Republicans’ goal as suppressing the vote and said her campaign is working with Democratic officials on possible responses, including extended voting hours.

“Texans don’t appreciate having their votes suppressed and we won’t take it lying down,” her campaign said in a statement.

Some Texas voters report confusion after being turned away from voting locations

Tomas Sanchez was one of the voters in Dallas County who showed up at a voting location, ready to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary, and was turned away for being at the wrong precinct.

Sanchez, a student at Dallas College, planned to vote at a location on the campus. But instead was told he had to vote at a location closer to his neighborhood.

The 22-year-old said he was under the “mistaken impression” that he could vote anywhere in the county, which has been the case since 2019. But for this primary Election Day, the Dallas County Republican Party opted not to allow countywide voting locations. The decision affects all area voters, who now much cast ballots at their assigned precinct.

