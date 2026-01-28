The Latest: Rubio walks back threats of more military action in Venezuela

Rubio backed away from another attack on Venezuela before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday and denied that U.S. military capture of Maduro was an act of war, and meanwhile said Iran’s leaders have no choice now but to change or leave.

Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had acted to take out a major U.S. national security threat in its own hemisphere with the Jan. 3 operation to depose Maduro. Trump’s top diplomat said America was safer and more secure as a result and that the Republican administration would work with interim authorities to stabilize the South American country.

The Latest:

Rubio concludes hearing with update on Ukraine negotiations

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s hearing is concluding with Secretary of State Marco Rubio giving an update on the negotiations between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine.

Rubio emphasized that disagreements over territory in Ukraine remain one of the last points of contention, as well as they the U.S. would likely need to be committed to providing a “security backstop” for any agreement.

Trump administration wants to see regime change in Cuba, Rubio says

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he wants to see a change in the government of Cuba, but avoided saying whether the Trump administration would try to force current leaders to step down.

Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, asked Rubio to rule out a U.S.-backed regime change in Cuba. Yet Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants who has long advocated for actions to pressure a change in the nation’s government, declined.

“We would like to see that regime change, Rubio said, adding, “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to make a change, but we would love to see it change.”

Rubio defends increased military presence in the Middle East

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an increasing military presence in the Middle East has been put in place “to defend against what could be an Iranian threat against our personnel” — a message that stands in contract to President Trump’s continuing threats to strike Iran if it does not yield to his demands.

“I think it’s wise and prudent to have a force posture within the region that could respond and ... if necessary, preemptively prevent the attack against thousands of American servicemen and other facilities in the region and our allies,” Rubio told Congress in testimony Wednesday.

The remarks came on the same day that Trump demanded Iran give up its plans to develop nuclear weapons while threatening a “far worse” attack than last year’s strike against its nuclear facilities in a post on his social media platform.

Trump said that the U.S. Navy strike group led by the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln “is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

Billionaires praise ‘Trump accounts’

Billionaire advocates of the Trump account program praised the accounts from the same stage Trump stood on.

Brad Gerstner, the founder and CEO of tech investment firm Altimeter Capital, called the program “citizen democracy at its best” and said it would lift up American families and “reconnect them to the American dream.”

“The answer to more socialism is more capitalism,” he said. “This makes every child in America a capitalist from birth.”

Michael Dell, who made a multi-billion dollar contribution, said children with savings invested in American companies will “change the face of this country” over the subsequent decades.

Trump wrapped up his speech shortly thereafter.

Rubio says regime change in Iran would be ‘far more complex’ than Venezuela

The secretary of state expressed a cautious approach to Iran and the prospect of a change in its government.

“You’re talking about a regime that’s been in place for a very long time,” Rubio responded to a question from Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. “So that’s going to require a lot of careful thinking, if that eventuality ever presents itself.”

Iran has been thrust into uncertainty amid nationwide protests as well as a recent build-up in U.S. military forces in the region. Rubio described the military posture as a defensive measure amid the unrest, but President Donald Trump has also threatened military attacks if peaceful protesters are killed or there are mass executions of detainees.

Iran’s UN mission responds to latest Trump threats

Iran’s mission to the United Nations was quick to respond to Trump’s latest social media posts. It posted on X that “Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!”

Trump posted on Truth Social earlier Wednesday that he hopes “Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties.”

“Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!” Trump wrote. Mentioning the June strikes on Iran as the U.S. inserted itself in Israel’s 12-day war on the Islamic Republic, Trump wrote: “The next attack will be far worse!”

A Nicki Minaj interlude

The rapper made a cameo at the president’s “Trump Accounts” event on Wednesday. After Trump invited her to the stage, Minaj took the mic for brief remarks and said her admiration for the president is not going to change.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” she said. Minaj did not talk about “Trump Accounts,” the subject of the event.

Once she finished, she stood back as “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary spoke briefly and Minaj and Trump held hands.

Trump praising friends new and old in meandering speech

Trump began his speech introducing ‘Trump Accounts’ for young children but veered off course to compliment administration members, legislators and donors who supported the effort.

His name-checks included Michael and Susan Dell, who pledged more than $6 billion to the effort, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a one-time foe who he called “a brilliant legal mind.” Actor Cheryl Hines and rapper Nicki Minaj — who he called the most successful female rapper in history — also got shoutouts.

He then invited Minaj onto the stage, calling her “a great supporter.” Minaj introduced herself as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan.”

GOP senator asks, was seizure of Maduro an act of war?

Sen. Rand Paul is pressing Rubio to acknowledge that the military operation to capture Maduro appears to have been an act of war.

The libertarian Republican from Kentucky has long pressed Congress to take a stronger stand in reining in presidential power over military actions.

“We just don’t believe that this operation comes anywhere close to the constitutional definition ofwar,” Rubio responded, saying that Maduro was not fairly elected president and had been indicted on drug charges in the U.S.

Those arguments don’t pass the sniff test, Paul said. “What I’m saying is that our arguments are empty ... the drug bust isn’t really an argument. It’s a ruse.”

Paul has been joining with Democrats in forcing war powers votes that would require congressional sign-off before engaging in specific conflicts.

Rubio walks back threats of additional military strikes in Venezuela

He’s backing down from threats of additional military action in Venezuela following the shock capture of Maduro this month.

“We are not postured and do not expect to take military action,” Rubio explained in Senate testimony Wednesday.

While Rubio didn’t rule out additional strikes to safeguard U.S. national security, he said any such move would be detrimental to the long term U.S. strategy to stabilize Venezuela, revive its economy and transition to democracy.

Trump kicks off speech on ‘Trump Accounts’

The president is spending his Wednesday morning promoting so-called ‘Trump Accounts’ for young children.

He’s talking during a daylong summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. “Trump Accounts” gives $1,000 to every newborn, so long as their parents open an account, which is invested in the stock market by private firms.

The child can access the funds when they turn 18.

Trump said Wednesday that the accounts are one of the most “transformative” policy ideas ever.

Rubio calls Iranian regime ‘probably weaker than it has ever been’

Asked to give a State Department view of what’s happening on the ground in Iran, Rubio said that, unlike with some previous unrest, Iran’s leaders “don’t have a way to address the core complaints of the protesters, which is that their economy’s in collapse.”

Rubio told senators that protests “may have ebbed, but they will spark up again in the future, because this regime, unless they are willing to change and or leave, have no way of addressing the legitimate and consistent complaints of the people of Iran, who deserve better.”

A month ago, economic woes sparked Iranian protests that broadened into challenging the theocracy. The country’s currency, the rial, has fallen to a record low of 1.6 million to $1, according to local currency traders.

The United States has moved military assets into the region, prompting Iran to reach out to Middle East neighbors over the threat of a possible U.S. military strike on the country.

Talks over Greenland security deal begin Wednesday, Rubio says

The secretary of state says negotiations over a possible Arctic security deal involving Greenland are off to a good start.

He told senators that “technical-level” talks between representatives from the U.S., Greenland and Denmark are happening “even as I speak to you now.”

Trump has said the U.S. needs Greenland to counter threats from Russia and China. He recently dropped a threat to impose tariffs on several European countries after saying he would work on creating a new Arctic security plan with NATO.

“The president’s interests in Greenland have been clear,” Rubio said. “I think we’re going to get something positive done.”

Rubio says defense contractor leaked Maduro operation plans

The secretary of state pointed to an unpublished leak to reporters that happened ahead of the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as an example of the way he was trying to balance the obligation to brief Congress and keep secret military plans secure.

“We now know it was leaked by a contractor at the Department of War that, had it been published, would have endangered the lives of people and or would have probably canceled the ability to carry out the mission,” Rubio said.

A Pentagon contractor was indicted last week on charges that he illegally removed and shared classified national defense information with a Washington Post reporter. It’s a case that has drawn national attention after federal agents searched a reporter’s home as part of the investigation.

Rubio acknowledges ‘real tension’ in consulting with Congress before military actions

Sen. Chris Coons pressed Rubio to hold the same commitment he had as a senator to demanding that presidential administrations consult with Congress before taking military actions.

The Trump administration kept Congress in the dark before sending the U.S. military to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, and even told lawmakers it wasn’t planning regime change.

The Delaware Democrat argued that the Trump administration had a constitutional responsibility to brief Congress while the U.S. military was rehearsing the operation. “If there was time to practice, there was time to consult,” he said.

Rubio responded that there’s a “real tension” between operational secrecy and constitutional obligations. “I was a big fan of consultation when I was sitting over there,” Rubio joked with Coons. But he said the Maduro operation did not take final shape until late December.

Rubio says Venezuelan oil sales will pay for daily government services

He says Venezuela will be allowed to sell oil now subject to U.S. sanctions, with the revenue set aside to pay for basic government services like policing and health care.

Rubio told senators that funds from oil sales will be deposited in an account controlled by the U.S. Treasury, and that Venezuela’s leaders have agreed to submit a monthly budget for U.S. approval before the proceeds can be spent.

Rubio said the idea is to generate funds to stabilize Venezuela while also ensuring oil proceeds serve the people and not just government insiders.

“The funds from that will be deposited into an account that we will have oversight over,” Rubio said. Venezuela, he said, “will spend that money for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”

Trump called Omar a ‘fraud’ after she was attacked

In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday night, Trump said he had not seen video recordings from the town hall where a man sprayed the congresswoman with an unknown substance from a syringe. But he accused her, without evidence, of staging the attack.

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump told ABC’s Rachel Scott.

Trump has spent years criticizing the progressive Somalia-born congresswoman, and frequently mocks her at his rallies. Hours before the attack, during remarks in Iowa, he said his administration would only let in immigrants who can show they love America, “not like Ilhan Omar.” During a Cabinet meeting at the White House in December, he referred to her as “garbage.”

Rubio pressed on DEA’s interest in Venezuelan president

Shaheen pressed Rubio on whether interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez is under criminal investigation in the United States.

The Associated Press revealed this month that Rodriguez has been on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s radar since at least 2018. Internal DEA records seen by the AP show Rodriguez’s name appeared in multiple investigations into crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering and gold smuggling.

Rubio told Shaheen that Rodriguez was not indicted in the U.S., but didn’t deny the AP report about the DEA’s interest in the Venezuelan leader.

“That regime, as everyone understood, was held together by corruption,” Rubio said. “We are just acknowledging reality, and that is we have to work with the people who are in charge of the government.”

Rubio says NATO ‘needs to be reimagined’

Rubio downplayed concerns that the Trump administration is undermining the NATO alliance, but also repeated a long-standing complaint that NATO allies need to contribute more to defense spending.

“NATO needs to be reimagined,” Rubio responded to questions from Shaheen, who said Trump’s foreign policy could leave the U.S. standing alone.

But Rubio said past presidents have had issues that NATO allies don’t contribute enough to defense.

“I just think this president complains about it louder than other presidents,” Rubio said.

Democrats question Rubio on cost of living domestically

Shaheen opened with a line of attack that many in her party have taken on Trump’s foreign policy, questioning what it’s doing to ease rising prices domestically.

Shaheen said that her constituents are asking “Why is the president spending so much time focused on Venezuela instead of the cost of living and their kitchen table economic concerns?”

Minneapolis mayor responds to Trump’s ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ post

“The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce fed immigration laws. I want them preventing homicides, not hunting down a working dad who contributes to MPLS & is from Ecuador. It’s similar to the policy your guy Rudy had in NYC. Everyone should feel safe calling 911,” Jacob Frey posted on X.

Senator says a 27-minute firefight preceded Maduro arrest

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says U.S. forces engaged in a 27-minute firefight before arresting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Sen. James Risch offered new details on the strike in his opening comments Wednesday at a hearing with Rubio. The Idaho Republican said the operation involved “only about 200 troops” and a “firefight that lasted less than 27 minutes.”

“This military action was incredibly brief, targeted and successful,” Risch said.

Risch also said the U.S. and other nations may have to assist Venezuela when it seeks to restore democratic elections.

“Venezuela may require U.S. and international oversight to ensure these elections are indeed free and fair,” Risch said.

Melania Trump rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange to promote her documentary

Her appearance was pegged to Friday’s scheduled worldwide release of “Melania,” a documentary from AmazonMGM Studios about the 20 days before she resumed the role of first lady in January 2025.

She and the president hosted a screening at the White House on Saturday night. Another screening event is being planned for Thursday at the Kennedy Center in Washington before the film is released exclusively in theaters across the United States and in almost 30 countries.

In brief remarks in New York, she said the film provides a “window into an important period for America.” She also said films bring families together, and she expressed hope that families will gather to watch the documentary to learn more about her life.

Top foreign relations Democrat questions Rubio on China strategy

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the committee’s top Democrat, is displaying two world maps that compare countries where the U.S. has ambassadors in place and where China has ambassadorships. The map of China’s diplomatic reach is significantly more complete.

She questioned Rubio on what the Trump administration is doing to counter China’s rising power.

Shaheen charged that Trump’s recent ambitions to acquire Greenland has undermined the U.S. alliances that are key to countering China’s influence.

“Instead of creating a united front against China, we’re pushing our closest allies into their arms,” she said.

Protester disrupts Rubio hearing

The first protester has disrupted the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The man stood up, holding a sign that read “Hands off Venezuela,” just as Rubio started his opening statement.

He was quickly detained by Capitol police officers and removed from the room.

Rubio responded by predicting, “There will be a couple more.”

Marco Rubio’s hearing on Venezuela gets underway

The Senate Foreign Relation’s committee room is full as the hearing gets underway with the secretary of state.

There is high attention on this hearing. Nearly every senator on the panel has taken their seat and the hallway outside the meeting room is packed with reporters and members of the public.

The committee’s chair, Republican Sen. Jim Risch, started by issuing a stern warning to anyone who plans to interrupt the hearing with protests.

No charges or lawyer yet for man who sprayed liquid on congresswoman

Kazmierczak had not been charged as of Wednesday morning, and did not have a first court appearance scheduled. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has until Thursday to charge him but could seek an extension. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking details on their plans.

It was unclear whether Kazmierczak has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. The chief public defender for the county, Michael Berger, said the case had not yet been assigned to his office.

Omar attacker is a convicted felon and Trump supporter

The man who sprayed an unknown substance on Omar at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday night is a convicted felon who had made online posts supportive of Trump.

Minnesota court records show Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, was convicted of felony auto theft in 1989 and has had multiple arrests for driving under the influence, along with a slew of traffic offenses. There are also indications he has had significant financial problems, including two bankruptcy filings.

In social media posts, Kazmierczak described himself a former network engineer who lives in Minneapolis. He’s criticized President Joe Biden and referred to Democrats as “angry and liars.”

“Trump wants the US is stronger and more prosperous,” Kazmierczak wrote. “Stop other countries from stealing from us. Bring back the fear that enemies back away from and gain respect that If anyone threatens ourselves or friends we will (expletive) them up.”

Trump threatens another attack on Iran

It remains unclear what Trump will decide about using force against Iran, though he laid down two red lines — the killing of peaceful demonstrators and the possible mass execution of detainees.

At least 6,221 people have been killed in Iran’s bloody crackdown on demonstrations, with many more feared dead, activists said Wednesday.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. “Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!”

Mentioning the June strikes on Iran, Trump wrote: “The next attack will be far worse!”

Worry pervades Mideast over possible US strike on Iran

Iranian officials reached out to the wider Middle East on Wednesday over the threat of a possible U.S. military strike on the country, a month since the start of protests in Iran that soon spread nationwide and sparked a bloody crackdown.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled they won’t allow their airspace to be used for any attack. But the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided missile destroyers are now in the region and can launch attacks from the sea.

Senators divided on wisdom of Trump’s moves on Venezuela

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch plans to open Tuesday’s hearing by lauding Trump and Rubio for making Americans safer with the military actions in and around Venezuela and saying they were legal.

“These actions were limited in scope, short in duration, and done to protect U.S. interests and citizens,” Risch’s prepared remarks say. “What President Trump has done in Venezuela is the definition of the president’s Article II constitutional authorities as commander-in-chief.”

The committee’s top Democrat, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, will question whether removing Maduro was worth it, since most of his top aides and lieutenants still run the country.

“The U.S. naval blockade around Venezuela and the raid have already cost American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars … and yet the Maduro regime is still in power,” Shaheen’s opening statement said.

Trump blasts Minneapolis mayor after Homan meeting

The president said on Truth Social that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is “PLAYING WITH FIRE” by not participating in the Trump administration’s federal immigration crackdown.

After talking Tuesday with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, Frey said he “appreciated the conversation” but repeated that his “main ask” is for Homeland Security to end its operation in the city “as quickly as possible.”

“Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws,” Frey said. “We will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe.”

Trump asserted Wednesday in his social media post that “this statement is a very serious violation of the Law.”

Local authorities in the U.S. typically do not arrest people solely for immigration violations. Some local law enforcement agencies voluntarily assist federal operations. Trump has pressured and threatened so-called “sanctuary cities” to more aggressively take part in its immigration crackdown.

Dollar weakens, gold and silver soar as Trump threats prompt investors to ‘Sell America’

Prices for gold and silver soared early Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The expectation is that the central bank will hold its main interest rate steady for now.

The price of gold jumped 3.5% to $5,263 per ounce and silver’s price jumped 6.2%, to $112.50, putting both near record highs. Precious metal prices are rising as investors including major central banks sell dollars and park their money in assets considered to be relatively safe in times of turmoil.

The dollar has weakened since Trump threatened tariffs against European countries opposed to his taking control of Greenland. Such threats, along with worries about the U.S. government’s heavy debt, have periodically pushed global investors to step back from U.S. markets.

Congressional Black Caucus: ‘Enough is enough’ after attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar

The caucus is calling on Republicans to “de-escalate the dangerous rhetoric that fuels attacks” like the one against their Democratic colleague.

“There is absolutely no excuse for violence and intimidation in our politics,” a caucus statement says. “Despite being subjected to constant right-wing attacks, she continues to lead and represent Minnesota’s 5th District with dignity and courage.”

The attack on Omar is the second in less than a week against a caucus member. Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, who identifies as Afro-Latino, was allegedly punched in the face by a man who said Trump was going to deport him.