The Latest: Republican ends bid on primary day after arrest

The state Republican Party says Thomas Gilmer was arrested late Monday and dropped out of the race because of “the severity of the accusations." The party had endorsed Gilmer over his primary opponent.

Wethersfield police say Gilmer was charged on a warrant with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation and posted a $5,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday. Gilmer’s campaign website was down, and he could not immediately be reached for comment.