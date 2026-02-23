The Latest: New York City remains under a state of emergency, Mamdani says

More than 5,000 flights in and out of the U.S. were canceled for Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most were canceled in New York, New Jersey and Boston.

Here's the latest:

‘We’re just doing our neighbor a kind deed’

The sound of shovels scraping concrete filled the air in Brooklyn as residents and businesses began clearing snow and digging out cars once the worst of the storm had passed Monday afternoon.

Christa Prince and two others were busy with shovels and an electric snowblower.

“We’re just making a path for this car. It’s not our car, but you know, we’re just doing our neighbor a kind deed,” Prince said.

Power restored to more than 24,000 in Connecticut

About 8,700 customers are still without electricity as of 3 p.m., according to Eversource, the largest electric utility in the state.

Eversource President of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan said in a statement it has been “extremely challenging” for crews to reach some of the locations due to the significant snowfall, but progress is being made.

“Even with all of the challenges this storm presents, our crews continue to work as quickly and safely as possible and our entire Eversource team is committed to staying on the job around-the-clock until every customer has their power back on,” he said.

Non-essential travel banned in 3 Massachusetts counties

The order in Bristol, Barnstable and Plymouth counties from Gov. Maura Healey takes effect immediately and is intended to support snow removal operations and keep roads clear for plow drivers and first responders. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 mph (64 kph) statewide, she said.

“This is a serious storm, and there are dangerous road conditions out there,” Healey said, citing reports of abandoned and stuck vehicles and tow trucks struggling to reach them. She urged residents across the state to stay off the roads.

The travel ban remains in effect until Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver determines conditions are safe.

Public safety personnel, health care workers, utility crews, public works staff, storm response teams, news media and others providing critical services are exempt.

Parts of Long Island appear to bear the storm’s brunt in the NYC area

MacArthur Airport in Islip registered more than 29 inches (73 centimeters) as snow continued to fall Monday afternoon, potentially besting a record set in 2013, according to the weather service.

Montauk, a popular surf town some 118 miles (190 kilometers) east of Manhattan, recorded roughly 28 inches (71 centimeters) as of 1 p.m., the agency said.

Meanwhile, Central Park in Manhattan and John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens each saw nearly 20 inches (51 cm) of snowfall, the weather service said.

This nor’easter is the strongest in a decade, meteorologists say

The nor’easter quickly intensified to easily qualify as a “bomb cyclone” and featured thundersnow and lightning — two things rarely seen in snowstorms.

And while the storm was paralyzing and potentially dangerous for millions along the Eastern Seaboard, meteorologists rhapsodized over both its power and its beauty.

The storm hit the “Goldilocks situation” of just the right temperature for wet, heavy snow — any warmer and its precipitation wouldn’t have fallen as snow. And any colder and there wouldn’t have been as much moisture in the air to feed that snowfall, said Owen Shieh, warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

The storm also followed the ideal track for maximum snowfall. A little farther inland and it would have lost its warm ocean energy; a bit farther out to sea, and the heaviest snow would have fallen over the water, said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground and now meteorologist at Yale Climate Connections.

Searching for people with nowhere warm to go

As snow piled up across Boston, staff from New England’s largest homeless services provider fanned out across the city in vans and on foot.

Inside Pine Street Inn’s four shelters, every bit of space was in use, said Inn spokesperson Barbara Trevisan. The organization has 585 beds across its shelters, and more than 650 people crowded the buildings Sunday into Monday — some lying on side-by-side mats filling lobbies, separated by mere inches.

“It’s not necessarily pretty,” Trevisan said. “But we make sure everybody does have a safe place to stay.”

As the storm intensified, outreach teams were on the streets, carrying blankets, gloves, coats, socks and drinks like hot chocolate in their vans.

If someone refuses shelter, workers cannot force them to go inside, Trevisan said. Instead, they offer what they can: a ride, dry clothes, a warm drink, even a chance to sit in a heated van for half an hour.

‘The lights were all flickering and going on and off’

Carbon monoxide from an underground electrical fire caused by seeping road salt forced residents of a Brooklyn apartment building to evacuate during the snowstorm Monday.

A woman hoisted a child wrapped in a blanket into her arms as she stepped into the blowing snow, accompanied by a man with a meowing cat inside a pet carrier. White smoke billowed nearby from a maintenance hole.

Another resident, Eric Moultrie, said the fire has been smoldering since before the snowstorm and eventually caused a power outage Monday morning.

“I heard some like, loud buzzing and banging and the lights were all flickering and going on and off,” he said. He said the building in the Flatbush neighborhood has around 70 apartments.

Firefighters at the scene said it’s common for road salt to get into underground utility equipment, triggering sparks that burn cable insulation and can release carbon monoxide.

Closures extend to the UN General Assembly

The blizzard on the East Coast prompted the United Nations to close its headquarters on New York’s East River and postpone meetings, including a Security Council session about the Central African Republic.

Holding out hope for a flight home

Daniel Gueyikian, a recent college graduate from Chicago, found himself stranded after multiple cancellations.

Gueyikian traveled to the East Coast over the weekend to see friends and attend a conference. He was originally scheduled to fly home from Newark airport but his flight Sunday night was canceled.

He rebooked for a Monday morning departure out of Philadelphia — that flight was also canceled.

A midday departure was scrapped as well.

By early afternoon Monday, Gueyikian was holding out for a 5 p.m. flight — the first on the departures board that had not yet been canceled.

“It’s been a bit much,” he said, joking that he wished he could take over as the groundhog and decide whether winter should last any longer.

Mamdani reiterates calls for people to stay home

“These are dangerous conditions. Not only is snow continuing to fall, accumulated snowfall and refreezing have made it hazardous to travel,” Mamdani said. “If you can, remain indoors. If you must leave your home, please rely on public transit.”

Broadway to remain dark for another day

Broadway shows were closed Monday for the second consecutive day.

While Monday is a traditional day off in the theater district, five productions — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Chicago,” “Every Brilliant Thing,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Six” — had been slated to open their doors and will now shutter them.

Mamdani: ‘We will see 40-degree weather sometime this week’

“When we’re talking about the previous storm, we’re talking about a level of arctic conditions that the city had not seen for many, many years and unlike in prior storms after the snowfall, there wasn’t an increase in temperature,” Mamdani said, referring to not having reports of fatalities since the start of the current storm.

“Though it is a blizzard, one of the few pieces of good news is that we will see 40-degree (4.4 degree Celsius) weather sometime in this week,” he continued.

New Jersey’s travel ban has been lifted

In a message posted on social media, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she had lifted a ban that had been in effect since 9 p.m. Sunday.

However, the Democratic governor said, “We still strongly urge residents to stay off the roads and stay inside,” citing the ongoing snowfall and dangerous conditions.

NYC remains under a state of emergency

Crews have been busy since the start of the storm, working to clear streets, according to Mamdani. About 2,600 sanitation employees are staffing each shift, and 2,300 plows are helping clear snow, he said.

“I continue to encourage all non-emergency traffic — cars, trucks, scooters and e-bikes — to remain off the roads. We are plowing streets and doing everything we can to keep our roadways clear so that emergency vehicles can get through,” Mamdani said.

Parts of Staten Island have been hit hard, prompting extra clearing equipment to be sent there. About 11,000 utility customers in the Rockaways were without power Monday morning, but electricity to about 8,000 has since been restored.

New York City schools to reopen

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a midday news conference that kids will return to school in person on Tuesday.

The city canceled classes on Monday due to the storm, with Mamdani calling it the “first old-school snow day since 2019.”

More say they’ve experienced extreme cold, AP-NORC poll finds

Many Americans’ lives have been upended by bitterly cold temperatures this winter.

About 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they’ve been personally affected by severe cold weather or winter storms in the past five years, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

That’s up from about half last year.

In a warming world, people’s reactions to cold weather are subjective. Abnormally cold winters are happening less frequently in North America, but experts say Americans are now experiencing extreme cold more intensely when it happens.

About 7 in 10 Americans say their electricity bills have been higher than usual because of extreme cold over the last year. Many have also experienced a work or school cancellation, a power outage, or a travel cancellation or delay.

Canceled flights? Seek a refund or rebook

U.S. airlines are required to provide refunds for flight cancellations.

Or, when airlines expect bad weather to create problems for flights, they often give travelers a chance to postpone their trips by a few days without having to pay a fee.

Carriers like JetBlue, Delta, Southwest and American are already offering options for select impacted customers to rebook their trips at no cost.

Commercial travel ban remains in effect in Connecticut

State Emergency Management Director William Turner also urged residents to stay off the roads.

“While a full travel ban is not in effect, the travel is still very treacherous,” he said during a news conference.

Joshua Cingranelli, the state meteorologist, said parts of southeastern Connecticut so far received about 20 inches (51 cm) of snow while wind gusted to 68 mph (109.4 kph) at Groton-New London Airport along the coastline.

Official blizzard conditions were reported in Groton, Meriden and Waterbury, he said.

‘We’re dressed for Houston currently’

Benjamin Lundell and Thomas Mehari, network consultants on a business trip from Sweden, were among those stranded in New York, after their flight to Texas was canceled Monday.

“We’re dressed for Houston currently,” said Lundell, as he trudged through knee-high snow in a thin jacket and jeans in search of a new hotel in Manhattan. “It’s a crazy day … but it’s been an adventure.”

One upside to the blizzard: Katz’s Deli, the famed pastrami shop, for once didn’t have a line.

“There were a lot of free tables,” Lundell said. “We didn’t know it was a popular place.”

Snowfall counts are climbing

Snowfall totals reached 2 feet (61 centimeters) on Monday morning in southeastern Massachusetts, Long Island in New York and parts of New Jersey and Rhode Island, according to reports made to the National Weather Service.

Coffee, but no customers

Ali Atoun was bundled up in a parka and hood as he worked in a Manhattan coffee truck, where he had opened up at 6 a.m.

He was warm enough, he said. But customers? “Very few.”

‘We’re not out of the woods yet’

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is warning that more electricity outages are likely as the snow freezes, pulling tree branches onto power lines.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he told WFSB-TV shortly before 11 a.m. “This storm’s got at least a few more hours to go.”

He said roughly 20,000 homes were out of power so far.

Given the large amount of snow, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said cities and towns will be allowed to dispose of snow piles in bodies of water, subject to various restrictions.

“This additional flexibility will allow towns to more easily clear road access for emergency vehicles, and will prevent negative impacts from blocked drainage infrastructure, like localized flooding,” according to a news release from the department.

Universities navigate remote classes and more

Nonessential employees at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, were told not to report to campus Monday and to instead work remotely if possible. Essential employees, however, were asked to report to work as scheduled unless instructed otherwise.

Meanwhile, Harvard directed faculty, students, staff, academic personnel, and others to check their school communications channels for academic and school-specific schedule modifications.

In New York, Columbia University campuses moved to remote instruction, though essential personnel were still expected to report for work.

The scene on Mary

land’s Eastern Shore

Snow covered Ocean City’s boardwalk after the beach community received more than 12 inches (30.5 cm) of the white stuff. The town was under a blizzard warning issued by the weather service until Monday evening.

Scattered power outages were reported, along with some traffic lights not working, according to the city’s Facebook page.

“Our teams are actively assessing roadways, infrastructure, and critical services throughout the Town to ensure we have a clear understanding of storm impacts and can prioritize response efforts where they are needed most,” said JR Harmon, the deputy city manager.

Travel is banned in New Jersey

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said a statewide travel ban would be extended until at least noon Monday, citing high winds and whiteout conditions that persist across the state, creating “extremely dangerous travel conditions.”

The travel restriction excludes the New Jersey Turnpike and certain essential personnel, including health care workers, officials said. Anyone who violates the ban could face penalties.

Sherrill said most people are following the travel ban, which “is appreciated.”

‘Just gotta take small shovelfuls’

Vince Lisi was helping his neighbors shovel in Brooklyn.

“We’ve got a wide enough path for people to walk their dogs,” he said.

Lisi, a graphic designer in his early 60s, said the snow was heavy.

“I am out of breath, but I’m almost done,” he said, adding that he’d been out about 30 minutes. “I know I’ll be out here again.”

His tip? “Just gotta take small shovelfuls.”

‘It’s very quiet, except for the howling winds’

Most subways continued to operate in New York City, though rush hour crowds were largely absent.

In Lower Manhattan, snow shovelers appeared to outnumber commuting office workers, and pedestrians walked freely in streets normally blocked by morning traffic.

“It’s very quiet, except for the howling winds,” said Luis Valez, a concierge at a residential tower just off Wall Street, as he cleared the sidewalk. “A couple residents have gone out to get their essentials. Other than that, there’s nothing.”

Nearby, Pelle Andersson, an in-house chef at Spotify, stepped off a city bus.

“There won’t be anyone there, but we have to prepare for tomorrow,” he said, noting that he was Swedish and accustomed to extreme weather.

“This is the real deal, even for a Swede,” he added.

Other public transit services are suspended

DART — Delaware’s multi-modal transit system — says all services statewide will not operate Monday due to the storm.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s regional Wilmington/Newark line is also temporarily suspended.

Travel bans in Rhode Island and Connecticut

Commercial vehicle travel restrictions are in place on all roads across both states. Vehicles transporting emergency supplies and/or emergency personnel are exempt from the restrictions.

New Jersey speed limits lowered

Speed limits on New Jersey interstates and state highways have been lowered temporarily to 35 mph (56.3 kph) under an emergency traffic regulation order.

The order started Sunday afternoon and includes the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.

Public transit delays in New York

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City says some express trains are running local on Monday and riders should expect delays. Some delays could be severe, especially on lines running above ground.

Bus riders also should expect longer waits as articulated buses have been removed from service during the storm.

Meanwhile, Long Island Rail Road service has been fully suspended until further notice, while the Metro-North Railroad is operating on a reduced schedule in some areas.

Staying safe from winter weather dangers

▶ Read more

What’s a bomb cyclone?

The weather service referred to the storm as a “classic bomb cyclone/nor’easter off the Northeast coast.” But what does that mean?

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, certain storms undergo bombogenesis, which happens when a storm’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. These storms are sometimes called bomb cyclones. Storm intensity is measured by central pressure, so the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

Such rapidly strengthening storms can produce heavy rain, blizzard conditions and intense winds that can lead to downed trees and power outages.

Bomb cyclones can occur in any season, but primarily develop during fall and winter when frigid air from the Arctic can creep south and clash with warmer air masses.

▶ Read more

Travel impacts

More than 5,000 flights in and out of the United States were canceled for Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most were canceled in New York, New Jersey and Boston.

Public transit also was suspended in some areas. And DoorDash announced it was suspending deliveries in New York City overnight.

“The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will continue to produce blizzard conditions along the Northeastern Seaboard,” the weather service said Monday. “Sharply reduced visibility will make travel extremely treacherous across these areas.”

Millions are stuck at home

Heavy snow and strong winds have intensified, creating whiteout conditions in a large swath of the northeastern U.S.

The National Weather Service called travel conditions “nearly impossible.”

Blizzard warnings stretched from Maryland to Maine. Cellphones across New York City received wailing push alerts Sunday night announcing a ban on non-emergency travel on all streets through noon Monday because of “dangerous blizzard conditions.” Rhode Island and New Jersey implemented similar restrictions.

Reported snowfall

22.5 inches (57 centimeters) at New York, Long Island MacArthur Airport

About 15 inches (38 centimeters) fell in New York City’s Central Park

About 18 inches (46 centimeters) in Newark, New Jersey

17 inches (43 centimeters) in New London, Connecticut

17 inches (43 centimeters) in North Kingstown, Rhode Island