The Latest: Lawmakers urge congressional reviews of Trump’s military strikes on boats

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, when asked about a follow-up strike aimed at people no longer able to fight, said Congress does not have information on what happened. “Obviously, if that occurred, that would be very serious and I agree that that would be an illegal act,” Turner said.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had recently spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The U.S. administration says the strikes in the Caribbean are aimed at cartels, some of which it claims are controlled by Maduro. Trump is also weighing whether to carry out strikes on the Venezuelan mainland.

The Latest:

Former Trump lawyer Alina Habba is disqualified as New Jersey prosecutor

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that the Trump administration’s maneuvers to keep the president’s former lawyer Alina Habba in place as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor were illegal and she is disqualified.

The panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes amid the administration’s push to keep Habba as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey. The judges questioned the government’s moves to keep Habba in place after her interim appointment expired and without her getting Senate confirmation.

Habba said after the Oct. 20 hearing that she was fighting on behalf of other candidates to be federal prosecutors who have been denied Senate hearings.

▶ Read more about Trump administration prosecutors whose appointments have been challenged

Venezuelan leader Maduro and his allies resist US pressure

Venezuelan opposition leaders hoped U.S. military threats would weaken President Nicolás Maduro’s support. But the strategy of loyalty or punishment among the ruling party’s leadership continues to hold, despite the buildup off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast.

The Trump administration says the military operation aims to counter narcotics. But experts say these actions only strengthen Maduro and his allies and unites them against external threats.

▶ Read more about why Maduro’s grip on power is hard to crack

Everyone’s talking about a ‘K-shaped’ economy

So what does it mean? The upper part of the K refers to higher-income Americans seeing their incomes and wealth rise. The bottom points to lower-income households struggling with weaker income gains and steep prices.

The term helps explain an unusually muddy and convoluted period for the U.S. economy. Growth appears solid, yet hiring is sluggish and unemployment has ticked up. Overall consumer spending is still rising, but Americans are less confident. AI-related data center construction is soaring while factories are laying off workers and home sales are weak. And the stock market still hovers near record highs even as wage growth slows, making affordability much more of a concern for middle and lower-income households.

▶ Here are some things to know about the K-shaped economy

Rubio calls US-Ukraine talks on Russia war productive

U.S. and Ukrainian officials completed roughly four hours of talks Sunday aimed at finding an endgame to the war just days before a U.S. envoy is due in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s not just about the terms that ends fighting,” Rubio said. “It’s about also the terms that set up Ukraine for long-term prosperity. ... I think we built on that today, but there’s more work to be done.”

US halts all asylum decisions after shooting of National Guard members

The move by Trump’s administration intensifies efforts to limit legal immigration.

The Republican administration is promising to pause entry to the United States from some poor nations and review Afghans and other legal migrants already in the country.

Trump says he’ll release MRI scans

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” the president said during an exchange with reporters as he traveled back to Washington from Florida.

He called the results of the October tests “perfect,” but said he could not recall which part of his body was scanned.