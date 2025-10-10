The Latest: Israeli military says ceasefire in Gaza has taken effect

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early Friday that Israel’s Cabinet approved President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all remaining hostages and of Palestinian prisoners.

The statement said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.

While the approval marks a key step toward ending a devastating two-year war, the broader ceasefire plan includes many unanswered questions, including whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.

Here's the latest:

Tens of thousands of Palestinians begin walking to northern Gaza

Large crowds of people who had gathered in Wadi Gaza in central Gaza in the morning started walking north after the military’s announcement that a ceasefire had taken effect at noon local time.

Earlier, Palestinians reported heavy shelling in parts of Gaza throughout Friday morning.

“We want to go back,” said Fayez AlMajdoub, who was displaced from northern Gaza. "I want to go and make sure my home is still there. That’s what I want to know.”

Israeli army spokesman says movement to northern Gaza is now allowed