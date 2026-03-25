The Latest: Iran dismisses US ceasefire plan and issues its own counterproposal

Iran issued its own plan via state TV, which includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities and Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

“No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” Iran’s foreign minister later told state TV.

The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, 16 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Here is the latest:

US hits over 10,000 targets in Iran war, including two-thirds of Iranian munition plants

U.S. forces have hit more than 10,000 targets so far in the Iran war, the head of the American military’s Central Command said.

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper made the comments in a video released early Thursday by Central Command.

“If you combine what we’ve accomplished with the success of our Israeli ally, together, we have struck thousands more,” Cooper said. “Our precision strikes have overwhelmed Iranian air defenses and our combat flights are having tangible effects.”

Cooper added that the U.S. has destroyed 92% of “the Iranian navy’s largest vessels.”

“They’ve now lost the ability to meaningly project naval power and influence around the region and around the world,” Cooper said.

Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through drone and missile attacks on shipping, however.

Cooper also said the U.S. has struck over two-thirds of Iran’s munitions plants.

“Today, we have damaged or destroyed over two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone and naval production facilities and shipyards — and we’re not done yet,” he said. “We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran’s wider military manufacturing apparatus.”

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press, though delayed by two weeks by Planet Labs PBC, have shown Israeli and U.S. strikes targeting shipyards and missile facilities.

Iran has not acknowledged any of its materiel losses through the war.

German Defense Minister says Iran war is a ‘catastrophe’ for world economies

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius described the Iran war as an economic “catastrophe” and said Germany did not want to get “sucked into” the conflict.

Pistorius said on Thursday Germany was ready to help secure any peace once that was achieved and appealed for a ceasefire as soon as possible.

“To make it crystal clear, this war is a catastrophe for the world’s economies,” Pistorius told reporters at the Australian Parliament House.

“From the beginning on, we have not been consulted before. Nobody asked us before. It’s not our war and therefore we don’t want to get sucked into that war,” Pistorius added.

Pistorius addressed the media in the national capital Canberra following a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

Bahrain reports fire in a Manama neighborhood home to airport

Bahrain reported extinguishing a fire at a site in Muharraq, a neighborhood of Manama home to Bahrain International Airport.

Trump insists Iran is still negotiating

Speaking at a fundraiser for Republicans in Washington, D.C., Trump said Iran is still interested in cutting a deal.

“They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people,” Trump said of Iran’s leaders.

The president added: “They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us,” before quipping that no one wanted to lead Iran for fear of being assassinated by the United States.

Sirens sound in parts of Tel Aviv and cities in central Israel

There was no advance warning, as has been customary from Iranian missile salvos, suggesting this was rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has pounded northern Israel constantly throughout this war but rarely reached deeper into the country.

Israel’s emergency services said they had received no reports of casualties in the incident early Thursday morning.

6 people arrested in plot to kill Kuwait leaders, Ministry of Interior says

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior says the six people were allegedly linked to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and were arrested for planning to carry out assassinations of leaders in the Gulf state.

The ministry said in a statement that five of those arrested are Kuwaiti citizens. It added that it identified 14 more members of the group who had fled the country: Five Kuwaitis, five Kuwaitis whose nationalities have been revoked, two Iranians and two Lebanese.

The arrested members confessed to espionage and to joining a terror group, the statement said, and have been referred to the public prosecutor.

At Pentagon Christian service, Hegseth prays for violence ‘against those who deserve no mercy’

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, hosting his first monthly Christian worship service at the Pentagon since the Iran war began, prayed Wednesday to have “every round find its mark.”

Hegseth frequently invokes his evangelical faith as head of the armed forces, depicting a Christian nation trying to vanquish its foes with military might.

“Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation,” Hegseth prayed during the livestreamed service. “Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

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Trump’s potential troop deployment is getting pushback on Capitol Hill

At least one Republican lawmaker is making it clear she does not support putting U.S. service members on the ground in Iran following a closed-door briefing with lawmakers overseeing the military.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina posted on social media that she would “not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing.”

While few other Republicans have taken that stance, the GOP chairs of the committees overseeing the military expressed some frustration that they are not receiving enough information about plans as the war enters a potential escalation.

“I am more fearful than ever that we’re on a path to put troops on the ground in Iran,” said Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, adding that “None of the president’s objectives can be accomplished without a physical presence there.”

Iran’s foreign minister says his government does not plan any negotiations to end the war

In an interview with Iranian state TV late Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that no talks with the United States have taken place.

“No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” he said.

Attacks by both Iran and its allied groups must stop, Arab countries say

While most of their previous statements focused primarily on drone and missile fire from Iran, Wednesday’s statement by five Gulf nations and Jordan also condemned Iranian attacks “whether carried out directly or through their proxies and armed factions they support in the region.”

In a joint statement, they also urged Iraq to stop militias from launching attacks from its territory and reaffirmed their right to self-defense. The Gulf countries on the statement were Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

UN chief says a new envoy will be on the ground promoting mediation to end Iran war

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said his personal envoy, veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault, will lead “U.N. efforts on the conflict and its consequences.”

More than three weeks after Israel and the U.S. launched attacks on Iran, the secretary-general said, “the war is out of control.”

“My message is that diplomacy must prevail,” Guterres said. “And diplomacy requires sincere dialogue.”

He said Arnault will be doing on the ground what he has been trying to do from New York — supporting all efforts for mediation and peace.

Arnault will be in contact with all the parties and will be looking at the war’s impact on civilians in the region and beyond, Guterres said, including the economic turmoil, especially in less developed countries.

Jordan suspends residency of Iranian diplomat and denies accreditation of another

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi told the state-owned Al-Mamlaka TV Wednesday that this measure is a clear message to Iran that their attacks against neighboring states are rejected.

Several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, have declared Iranian diplomats persona non grata following Tehran’s attacks against their countries.

Al-Safadi said Iran has launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Jordan during the war. He insisted Jordan does not host foreign military bases, a rationale Iran has repeatedly used to justify attacks against neighboring states, although Jordan does host what the minister described as forces “of allied and friendly nations with whom we cooperate on defense and training.”

White House says Trump plans to host Chinese president in Washington later this year

With Trump’s trip to China now rescheduled for May 14 and 15, the White House is also talking about its intent to host the Chinese president in Washington later this year.

Trump had been scheduled to travel to China later this month but previously announced he was delaying the trip so he could be in Washington to help steward the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

When asked if the new dates for Trump’s trip to China could suggest he believes the Iran war could end soon, his press secretary Leavitt offered an optimistic tone that the conflict could reach an endgame before he travels.

Leavitt also says the president and first lady Melania Trump plan to host Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife for a White House visit later this year.

White House maintains silence on who the US is negotiating with in Iran

But Leavitt declined to identify which Iranian or Iranians the administration is negotiating with. The press secretary also declined to comment on a 15-point ceasefire plan put forward by the United States that was rejected by Iran.

She cautioned White House reporters about “reporting about speculative points or speculative plans from anonymous sources.”

“The White House never confirmed that full plan,” Leavitt said, adding that “there are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual.”

Houthis say they back Iran but will stay on the sidelines

Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels repeated their support for the Islamic Republic despite not taking part in the war against the United States and Israel, stressing that any decision to join the fight would be made independently and not dictated by Tehran, according to Houthi officials.

Three Houthi officials told The Associated Press that the group is historically and religiously connected with Iran, calling it an ally of Yemen, but taking part in the war will be solely a Yemeni decision. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion worth of goods passed each year before the war. The rebels also fired drones at Israel.

More from the White House on Iran talks

Leavitt declined to provide details on negotiations with Iran, saying it’s a sensitive issue that remains in flux.

She said there are “elements of truth” in a 15-point plan said to have been put forward by the United States, but also said some reports have been “not entirely factual.”

“I am not going to negotiate on behalf of the president here at the podium,” Leavitt said. “What I will tell you is these talks are ongoing.”

She cautioned White House reporters about “reporting about speculative points or speculative plans from anonymous sources.”

“The White House never confirmed that full plan,” Leavitt said, adding that “there are elements of truth to it, but some of the stories I read were not entirely factual.”

White House says more strikes to come if Iranian talks are unproductive

Saying that U.S. forces are “very close to meeting the core objectives” of the military action against Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “productive conversations” with Iran were ongoing but stressed that more strikes could come if they’re unsuccessful.

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily ... Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” Leavitt said at a briefing Wednesday.

Trump has said that U.S. was in talks with Iran to end the war as diplomatic efforts picked up, and Iran issued a newly defiant statement.

White House says talks ‘have not’ hit dead end after Iran reportedly rejected a US proposal for ceasefire

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the U.S. is in ongoing talks even as Iranian officials deny it.

“Talks continue. They are productive, as the president said on Monday, and they continue to be,” Leavitt said at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

Strikes in eastern Iran

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions in the holy city of Mashhad, eastern Iran.

Trump will travel to Beijing for rescheduled China trip May 14-15, after delay due to Iran war

Trump had been scheduled to travel to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, but previously announced he was delaying the trip so he could be in Washington to help steward the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

The White House announced the rescheduled trip even though the war in Iran continues and the U.S. is pressing Tehran to accept a ceasefire proposal.

EPA announces emergency waiver for E15 fuel

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that it would temporarily allow widespread sales of a higher-ethanol gas blend in a move that may tamp down consumer prices that have soared since the Iran war began.

Lawmakers from across the aisle had called for Trump’s EPA to approve the blend known as E15 in the summer to try to lower prices at the pump. Past administrations have taken similar measures, and the biofuel is already allowed in the summer in some states.

Not all experts are convinced the move will lower gas prices more than a few cents, and consumers may be trading lower costs at the pump for higher prices at the grocery store.

“Corn used for ethanol is corn that’s not used for food,” said University of Minnesota professor Jason Hill. Instead, he thinks this move is a signal of goodwill to farmers, coinciding with planting season, encouraging them to plant corn despite rising fertilizer and diesel costs.

The sale of E15 is typically limited during the summer months because it can contribute to harmful air pollution.

AP video shows a deadly Israeli strike next to a Gaza tent camp

Flying debris killed one Palestinian and wounded seven others who had gathered to watch the airstrike, according to Al-Aqsa hospital.

Witnesses told The Associated Press they received warning calls from apparent Israeli military personnel prior to the strike, asking them to evacuate and move some 500 meters (yards) away from the tent camp.

AP video showed the powerful airstrike hitting right beside an area filled with tents for displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, sending a fireball and plumes of smoke into the sky. The damage caused by the strike did not deter Palestinians from approaching the area to inspect the aftermath, including nearby tents that were flattened.

It was not immediately clear what the Israeli military was targeting and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaza’s militants have sat out the current Iran conflict, although Israel continues to launch near-daily strikes in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

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Egypt’s top diplomat stresses the need for US-Iran talks soon

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the Iranians and Americans have their own views but Egypt believes those “differences are bridgeable” as Cairo keeps up contact with the warring parties.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Abdelatty said Egypt hopes negotiations can resume soon as “this could be the last opportunity to de-escalate and avoid a full-fledged escalation in the region.”

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are expanding control in southern Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is expanding an area it controls along southern Lebanon’s border with Israel, as fighting with Hezbollah continues and Israeli troops push through more villages in the area.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a meeting with local leaders from northern Israel, which has seen near-daily rocket fire from Lebanon, according to a statement from his office.

Israel occupied southern Lebanon from 1982 until 2000. Hezbollah was formed in the 1980s as a guerrilla force fighting that occupation.

Israel has moved several thousand troops into southern Lebanon in recent weeks in what it says is a defensive move to protect its northern border communities. Those troops have begun to move further north as Israel expands an operation it says is aimed at removing Hezbollah from southern Lebanon.

Israelis donate blood to help the war effort

People streamed into a fire station in central Israel on Wednesday to donate blood to Israel’s emergency services. Beds lined the room as people lay on their backs for about 15 minutes hooked up to tubes.

“Unfortunately we have a situation that missiles and rockets are falling on top of our heads and part of the people are in a situation that they need the blood,” said Amit Israel who was donating blood.

While Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, runs daily blood donations, it said that the number of people coming to donate has increased since the war began.

Gaya Levi Adam, who’s in charge of the donations, said the units of blood that are usually sent to hospitals has increased from about 1,200 units daily pre war time, to up to 1,700 in the last few weeks.

After an attack on its main airport, Kuwait summons Iran’s ambassador

Kuwait’s acting Deputy Foreign Minister Aziz al-Daihani handed a protest note Wednesday to Iran’s ambassador in light of what he said were recurrent attacks against the Gulf country.

Hour earlier, an Iranian drone struck a fuel tank at Kuwait’s international airport, sparking a blaze that fire crews are still trying to contain, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

This was the third time Kuwait summoned the Iranian ambassador since the war started. Al-Daihani reiterated his country’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks, and called for their immediate halt.

Kuwait has been a staunch U.S. ally since the 1991 Gulf War and hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. Army in the Middle East.

Pakistan’s Sharif condemns attacks on Qatar and praises the Gulf nation’s restraint in a call with its ruler

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday and briefed him on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and ongoing peace efforts, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

He emphasized that Pakistan has consistently called on all parties to de-escalate tensions and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

After Israel attacked Iran’s South Pars natural gas field last week, Iran hit Qatar’s massive natural gas export facility, which Qatargas said caused “extensive” damage that will take years to repair.

Israeli strikes have killed 1,094 people in Lebanon since the war began

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 22 people had been killed over the past 24 hours.

At least 121 children and 81 women were among the dead in Lebanon, the ministry said. It said 153 people were also wounded over the past day, raising the total number of injured to 3,119.

‘This has gone too far’: UN chief calls for US and Israel to end war against Iran

In a strong statement Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres blasted the various factions of the ongoing Middle East conflict, saying the fighting “has broken past limits even leaders thought imaginable.”

He specifically called on the U.S. and Israel, whose joint strikes last month started the war against Iran, to end the fighting as “human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating.”

Guterres added, “My message to Iran is to stop attacking their neighbors.”

He also announced the appointment of a personal envoy to the lead the world body’s efforts on the conflict and the recent peace efforts that are underway.