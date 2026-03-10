The Latest: Hegseth vows most intense day yet of US strikes as Iran aims to fight on

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed any suggestion of seeking a ceasefire, while another top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, warned Trump himself, writing on X that “Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

Democratic senator is ‘dissatisfied and angry’ after a classified briefing

“I am left with more questions than answers, especially about the cost of the war,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters after the briefing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The potential deployment of American ground troops to achieve Trump administration objectives is Blumenthal's biggest concern. He's also worried about Russia and China assisting Iran.

“The American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of the war, the danger to our sons and daughters in uniform, and the potential for further escalation,” Blumenthal said.

Pro-government volunteer force is out in force to crush dissent, Iranian lawyer says

The home of a 39-year-old Iranian lawyer in the city of Ahvaz shook with each explosion before she fled with her brother, sister, their relatives and their dogs to the family’s strawberry farm.

The U.S.-Israeli campaign has struck heavy blows to Iran’s leadership and targeted the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the all-volunteer paramilitary Basij, which led the crushing of waves of anti-government protests.

But members of the Basij are out in force and heavily armed, “waiting for the slightest movement” showing dissent, the lawyer said. She once campaigned against the mandatory hijab and stopped wearing it years ago, but now wears one outside their home for fear of provoking the Basij.

— By Sarah El Deeb and Lee Keath

US House speaker says Iran war is ‘limited in scope’

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the operation in Iran is “by design limited in scope and mission.” He also told reporters Tuesday in Florida that he thinks the mission “is being achieved.”

“It’s nearly completed,” the Republican said.

He characterized rising U.S. gas prices as a “temporary blip” that would come down in “a couple of weeks."

Senators are expecting a report on Iran school strike

U.S. senators emerged from a classified briefing confirming an ongoing Department of Defense investigation into a strike that killed 165 people at a girls school near an Iranian military base.

“They have a timeline in which they want to be able to provide us with a full report,” said Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We are a nation that does not target civilians,” he added.

Mounting evidence points to U.S. culpability for the Feb. 28 strike, but Trump has repeatedly claimed Iran was responsible for the blast.

Witkoff says Russians told Trump on Monday that they were not sharing intelligence with Iran

The president’s envoy said during an interview Tuesday on CNBC that the issue was raised during a call Trump had with Putin and the Russians told the president they were not sharing intelligence.

“We can take them at their word,” Steve Witkoff said.

He also said: “Let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”

When asked if Russia had in fact been sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff said: “Well, I’m not an intelligence officer, so I can’t tell you.”

State Department says more than 40,000 Americans have returned to US from the Middle East since start of Iran war

The vast majority have returned commercially without government assistance.

The State Department said in a statement on Tuesday that it has organized more than two dozen charter flights that have carried thousands of U.S. citizens from various Mideast countries to either the United States or Europe but that most of the more than 27,000 who have sought help “have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in country or book more convenient commercial flight options.”

“At this time, seats available on the department’s charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region,” it said, adding that those charter flights “continue to operate with less than 40% occupancy on average.”

Syria accuses Hezbollah of firing artillery across the border

The Syrian military said Tuesday that the Lebanese militant group had launched shells towards Syrian army positions near the border town of Serghaya, state-run news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian military said in a statement that “appropriate options are being studied to do what is necessary” and the army “will not tolerate any aggression targeting Syria.” Lebanese President Joseph Aoun later said that he spoke with Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and agreed that the countries need to coordinate “to control the borders and prevent any security breaches.”

Hezbollah said Israeli helicopters landed an infantry force in Serghaya as part of an attempted incursion into eastern Lebanon and that it clashed with them. In a statement Tuesday, it denied firing on Syrian troops and said “we have no intent of opening a (second) front while we are engaged with the Israelis.”

State Department authorizes up to $40M in emergency funds to pay for evacuation charter flights for Americans

With transportation disrupted by the Iran war, the U.S. State Department approved using the $40 million from a fund normally reserved for emergencies involving diplomatic and consular staff, according to two U.S. officials who weren’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The State Department confirmed the use of the emergency funds but declined to specify the amount.

“We have sufficient funding to cover our efforts to date,” it said in response to a query from The Associated Press. “The administration will work with Congress should additional funding be necessary.”

Under federal law, private Americans are obligated to reimburse the government for such transportation but Secretary of State Marco Rubio waived that requirement last week.

— By Matthew Lee

Iranians fleeing cities under attack seek refuge in the countryside

Terrified by explosions shaking their homes in Tehran and other cities, tens of thousands of Iranians have sought refuge in small, remote towns to wait out the massive bombardment by Israel and the United States.

Pouya Akhgari, 22, is holed up in a family house with aunts and cousins in a village in the mountainous countryside 200 kilometers (120 miles) from his home in the capital. Meanwhile his friends in Tehran tell him about the blasts all around them.

“It just feels so chaotic. I thought it’d be very short but it’s dragging on,” he told The Associated Press by a messaging app. ”If it goes on like this, we’ll run out of money.”

The U.N. refugee agency said that in the first two days of the war, about 100,000 people fled Tehran, a city of around 9.7 million. It said that the scale of displacement is likely much higher.

Just the first 2 days of Iran war cost the US $5 billion in munitions alone

An estimate the Pentagon sent to Congress does not appear to include other war-related expenses besides munitions, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing.

The tally is higher than previous estimates by outside analysts, and the daily amount is expected to fluctuate. The war is currently in its 11th day.

The Trump administration has said it may seek supplemental war funds from Congress, but several lawmakers have insisted they would refuse to approve any more money for the Pentagon.

The annual Defense bill sent some $838 billion to the Pentagon earlier this year and the Defense Department was provided $150 billion in extra funds last year as part of Trump’s big tax breaks bill that became law.

About half of Americans worry about US safety as the Iran war continues, polls show

Many Americans worry Trump’s recent military decisions have made the U.S. less safe, according to new polling.

About half of voters in Quinnipiac and Fox News polls said the U.S. military action in Iran makes the U.S. “less safe,” while only about 3 in 10 in each poll said it made the country safer. A CNN poll found about half of U.S. adults thought the military action would make Iran “more of a threat” to the U.S., while only about 3 in 10 thought it would lessen the danger.

In that same CNN poll, about 6 in 10 U.S. adults said they trusted Trump “not much” or “not at all” to make the right decisions about the U.S. use of force in Iran.

War with Iran delivers another shock to the global economy

The war with Iran is inflicting collateral damage — driving up energy and fertilizer prices; threatening food shortages in poor countries; destabilizing fragile states such as Pakistan; and complicating options for the inflation fighters at central banks like the Federal Reserve.

Causing much of the pain: the Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes — was effectively shut down after the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes Feb. 28 that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“For a long time, the nightmare scenario that deterred the U.S. from even thinking about an attack on Iran and which got them to urge restraint on Israel was that the Iranians would close the Strait of Hormuz,” said Maurice Obstfeld, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. “Now we’re in the nightmare scenario.”

Voters are worried about gas prices, a new poll shows

Fluctuating oil prices may already be alarming voters, a new poll suggests.

A Quinnipiac poll conducted over the weekend found about 7 in 10 registered voters are “very” or “somewhat” concerned that the war will cause oil and gasoline prices to rise. Only about one-quarter of voters are “not so concerned” or “not concerned at all.”

The highest levels of concern are driven by Democrats and independents, but about half of Republicans are also at least somewhat concerned about the war increasing gas prices.

More people oppose than support the US military action, polls show

Americans are divided along party lines on U.S. military action against Iran, according to polls conducted since the war began, with most polls showing opposition is higher than support.

About half of registered voters — 53% — oppose U.S. military action against Iran, according to a Quinnipiac Poll conducted over the weekend. Only 4 in 10 support it, and about 1 in 10 are uncertain.

That’s similar to the results of text message snap polls from The Washington Post and CNN, both conducted shortly after the joint U.S.-Israel attacks began, which also indicated that more Americans rejected the military action than embraced it.

A recent Fox News poll found opinions more evenly divided.

Spain to provide emergency help to Lebanon

The Spanish government announced Tuesday that it will provide 9 million euros (about $10.4 million) in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, including an initial emergency humanitarian aid package of 2.4 million euros, which will include food and water, sanitation and basic healthcare.

Medicines, shelter materials and food will be sent later, depending on specific needs. Some of the aid will be channeled through Spanish organizations on the ground, Foreign Minister José Manuel Alabares said at a press conference.

G7 nations lay groundwork to use oil reserves if needed

Ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations have met twice in two days to prepare for a potential use of their strategic oil reserves to bring down prices inflamed by the Iran war.

A first meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday “decided in principle to use all available tools in order to stabilize markets, including the potential release of stockpiling,” said French Finance Minister Roland Lescure. France currently holds the G7’s rotating presidency.

Lescure was speaking after a follow-up meeting Tuesday of G7 energy ministers who “decided to go further down the route of working to get ready (for) any opportunity,” he said.

The ministers asked the Paris-based International Energy Agency for updated data on oil stocks and “details that we could have at hand were we to decide to use the stocks,” he said. “We want to be ready to react at any moment.”

Palestinians in Gaza are forced to live amid garbage and debris

More than two million people in the Gaza Strip are struggling to protect their health as they live near waste dump sites and piles of debris. Some fear that the widening U.S.-Israeli war on Iran war could overshadow their fragile situation.

“The Gaza Strip that used to have no piece of trash on the ground, now people sleep next to microbes, germs, diseases, bacteria. Today, everyone is suffering,” said Abdelsattar al-Batsh, a displaced man from Gaza City who worries that conditions will worsen as weather gets warmer.

Israel’s two-year war on Gaza has been muffled since a ceasefire agreement last October, but much of the territory remains in ruins with no clear timeline for reconstruction. Local municipalities and the United Nations Development Program have only limited resources to clear waste and debris. AP images show garbage piles accumulating beside destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, Nuseirat, Gaza City and near the Netzarim Corridor.

Indonesians fleeing Iran arrive in Jakarta

“The situation was terrifying,” evacuee Zulvan Lindan said. “The blasts were so powerful that the embassy’s windows shook.”

As many as 22 Indonesians arrived late Tuesday as evacuations continue, according to Indonesia’s foreign minister, who welcomed the group at Soekarno Hatta international airport. They traveled from Tehran to Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku before securing flights home, said Sugiono, who like many Indonesians uses a single name.

Roughly 329 Indonesian nationals were in Iran, many of them students based in the city of Qom, and evacuating them required navigating rapidly shifting conditions and logistical constraints, Sugiono said.

Israelis set up a memorial for US soldiers killed in Kuwait

Some people walking by the memorial in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square paused in silence, and some brought flowers to lay in front of photos of the six soldiers. A sign said “For the American heroes, your courage and dedication will not be forgotten.”

The Army Reserve soldiers were working in logistics when a drone hit their command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, one day after the U.S. and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran.

In time of Iran war, Americans unite in aggravation over gasoline prices

The cost of the Iran war is aggravating Americans across the political spectrum. That’s the message from Associated Press interviews Monday with people at gas stations and beyond in five states. The national average gas price was $3.48 a gallon on Monday, up from $2.90 just before the war, according to tracking by AAA.

A Quinnipiac poll over the weekend found about half of registered voters oppose the U.S. military action against Iran while about 4 in 10 support it, and three-quarters were concerned about the war raising fuel prices.

Rights organization: Allow freedom of expression in Bahrain, Qatar

Rights activists are calling on the governments of Qatar and Bahrain to halt a crackdown on protests and freedom of expression amid dozens of arrests.

People were arrested in both countries for sharing “misleading” opinions and information online, or in Bahrain in response to protests or critical posts, according to DAWN, a Washington-based rights organization that Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi founded before he was killed in Turkey.

“Freedom of expression does not disappear when the bombs start falling,” said Omar Shakir, the executive director of DAWN. “Wartime is precisely when people most need to speak freely to share information, question decision-making, express dissent, and hold authorities to account.”

Israel’s air force strikes a southern suburb of Beirut

Israel’s military had warned people it would attack several areas south of Beirut, saying the Hezbollah militant group is active there.

Tuesday’s strike came a day after more than a dozen other strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, mainly targeting buildings housing offices of Hezbollah’s financial arm, known as al-Qard al-Hasan.

The Israeli military spokesman said shortly after the first strike on Tuesday that the air force has began attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure south of Beirut.

Christians evacuated from Lebanese border town and mourn compatriot

Dozens of residents from a Christian Lebanese border village have been evacuated, gathering at a church in Beirut’s outskirts to hold funeral prayers for a compatriot killed in an Israeli strike.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, helped almost 100 residents leave Alma al-Shaab early Tuesday, the last group of residents who for days tried to stand their ground amid the ongoing bombardments between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

Over 600,000 people have been displaced as Israel asked residents across southern Lebanon to flee northward. In Christian villages like Alma al-Shaab, residents insisted they have nothing to do with this war and no military activity is taking place from their areas.

Hegseth says US is taking the investigation on a school strike ‘very seriously’

Responding to a question shouted by a reporter at a news conference about accountability for the strike, Hegseth said that “we take things very, very seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

“No nation takes more precautions to ensure there’s never targeting of civilians,” he said, adding that “open source information” shouldn’t be used to determine what happened.

Satellite images, expert analysis, a U.S. official and public information suggest the explosion that killed at least 165 people, mostly children, was likely caused by U.S. airstrikes that also hit an adjacent compound associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Trump erroneously claimed Monday that Iran has access to the American Tomahawk cruise missile, the weapon likely used to strike the school.

Russia’s top diplomat speaks to his Iranian counterpart

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a call on Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart to discuss the evolving situation and reaffirmed Moscow’s hope for a political and diplomatic settlement.

Lavrov told Abbas Araghchi that the Russian side is ready to help a de-escalation while taking into consideration security interests of Iran and its neighbors.

German leader concerned about apparent lack of plans for end of war

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that he shares many of the aims of the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, but “more questions arise with every day of war.”

“Above all we’re concerned that there is apparently no joint plan for how this war can be brought quickly to a convincing end,” Merz said.

He stressed that “Germany and Europe have no interest in an endless war” or in Iran’s territorial integrity disintegrating.

The chancellor said he shares Trump’s hope that the war will end quickly. He said that if that happens, oil and energy markets should return to normal relatively soon and so there’s no reason to consider loosening sanctions against Russia.

WHO documents dozens of attacks on medical care in Iran and Lebanon

The attacks have killed at least 22 health care workers since the start of the war, the World Health Organization’s top regional official said.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the head of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region, told The Associated Press that these attacks include strikes on medical facilities, personnel and ambulances. Eighteen of the documented attacks were in Iran and 23 were in Lebanon, where the agency verified 12 deaths and 26 injuries among health care workers after fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed earlier this month.

It’s an “unprecedented situation,” she said, adding that the intensity of attacks and the massive displacement have added more burden on the health care systems of both countries.

More than 100,000 people fled their homes in Iran, while over 500,000 were forced to flee in Iran, she said.

Pakistan’s navy escorting commercial shipping and energy suppliers

A merchant vessel escorted by Pakistan Navy warships docked overnight in the southern port city of Karachi and another was expected to enter Pakistan’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea later Tuesday in the nation’s maritime security operation.

About 90% of Pakistan’s trade moves by sea, making maritime routes vital for the country’s economy and energy imports from Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries. Pakistan’s military said its navy launched Operation “Muhafiz-ul-Bahr” or Maritime Guardian in response to potential disruptions to key sea lanes.

Iran is firing off fewer ballistic missiles, drones since U.S. campaign began

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the number of ballistic missiles fired off by Iran continues to go down since the first day of the U.S. military’s campaign against Iran.

Speaking at a Pentagon news briefing, Caine said missile attacks have fallen 90% and one-way attack drones have decreased 83% since the war began.

Hegseth said the numbers show U.S. strikes are making progress by wearing down Iran’s defenses and its ability to strike its neighbors and U.S. forces.

“That is strong evidence of degradation,” Hegseth said of the numbers.

Hegseth says Tuesday will be the “most intense day of strikes inside Iran”

The U.S. defense secretary told reporters Tuesday morning from the Pentagon that “today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran.”

Hegseth’s statement came shortly after he said that “the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest amount of missiles they have fired yet.”

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the same news conference that the U.S. military is moving into the 11th day of its operation against Iran.

New attacks on Tehran, Bahrain, Qatar and United Arab Emirates

Israel’s military says it has launched new airstrikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran, where witnesses reported hearing several explosions in the city.

In Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. 5th fleet, authorities reported Iranian strikes from three missiles and a drone. One hit a residential building in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight others, the Interior Ministry said. Bahrain hosts the U.S. 5th Fleet.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry reported that it intercepted an incoming missile after warning the public to take shelter Tuesday afternoon.

The United Arab Emirates’ Defense Ministry said in a statement that nine drones hit the country on Tuesday, while it intercepted eight missiles and 26 drones. It said the attacks on the Gulf country have so far killed six people and injured 122 others.

A ship likely came under attack in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Abu Dhabi, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported. If confirmed, that would expand the radius of ongoing assaults against shipping by Iran.

Iranian security official threatens Trump

Iranian security official Ali Larijani wrote a message on X after Trump threatened to attack Iran “TWENTY TIMES HARDER” if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Larijani wrote: “The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

Revolutionary Guard official makes oil threat

A spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Ali Mohamad Naeini, said Iran “will not allow the export of even a single liter of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice.”

“Their attempts to reduce and control oil and gas prices will be temporary and ineffective,” his statement said.

Russia’s mediation offer remains ‘on the table’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia remains ready to help broker an end to the war in the Middle East.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call on Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov said that Russia’s mediation offers “are still on the table.”

He told reporters that “Russia is ready to provide assistance to the best of its ability and will be happy to do so.”

German foreign minister says no need to send military hardware

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul lauded Greece, France and Italy for dispatching warships to the region as a “pragmatic step,” adding that Germany would augment a European force presence if needed.

An Iranian Shahed drone struck a British air base on Cyprus’ southern coast last week.

Following talks with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, Wadephul said he doesn’t have intelligence indicating “a real current threat” to Cyprus or another European country, but “you can never predict what will happen the next day” with groups like Hezbollah.

Saudi Aramco says East-West pipeline to reach capacity

Saudi oil company Aramco says it will soon reach its daily capacity of 7 million barrels as the nation tries to reach the global market through a port on the Red Sea.

“We should be reaching capacity, in a couple of days. It’s all been going on the repositioning of tankers from the East to West,” said Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Aramco. “The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is blocking sizable volumes of oil from the whole region.”