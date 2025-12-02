The Latest: Hegseth defends second boat strike, citing ‘fog of war’

Legal experts say the U.S. military would have committed a crime if survivors were killed, and lawmakers have announced congressional reviews of the strikes.

Bradley is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military.

USDA says SNAP management funds will be withheld from states that don’t share data

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the Trump administration would withhold money for SNAP in most Democratic-controlled states starting next week unless those states provide information about people receiving the assistance.

Democratic states have sued to block the requirement, saying they verify eligibility for SNAP beneficiaries and that they never share large swaths of sensitive program data with the federal government.

States and the federal government split the cost of running SNAP, with the federal government paying the full cost of benefits. After Rollins’ remarks, a USDA spokesperson later explained that the agency is targeting the administrative funds — not the benefits people receive.

Trump’s Justice Department sues more states over voter data

The department is filing lawsuits against six more states in its ongoing campaign to obtain detailed voter data and other election information.

It’s suing Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington over their “failure” to produce statewide voter registration lists. The DOJ has portrayed the litigation as part of an effort to ensure the security of elections, but Democratic officials have raised concerns over how the data will be used and whether the department will follow privacy laws in protecting it.

Tuesday’s actions bring to at least 14 the number of states the Justice Department has sued in its quest for the voter information.

The department has requested the voter data from at least 26 states, according to an Associated Press tally. Some Democratic secretaries of state have expressed concerns that federal agencies have apparently misled them and might be entering the data in a program used to verify U.S. citizenship.

Minneapolis mayor says Trump’s critical depictions of Somali immigrants are wrong

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says Somali immigrants have helped improve his community.

“They have started businesses and created jobs. They have added to the cultural fabric of what Minneapolis is,” Frey said.

“To again, villainize an entire group is ridiculous under any circumstances. And the way that Donald Trump is consistent in doing it, I think calls into question major constitutional violations. And it certainly violates the moral fabric of what we stand by in this country as Americans,” Frey said.

Chances dwindling for renewal of health care subsidies, risking premium spikes for millions

Hopes for an extension of health care subsidies were diminishing in Congress this week as Republicans and Democrats largely abandoned the idea of bipartisan talks on the issue, increasing the odds that millions of Americans could see sharp premium spikes starting Jan. 1.

Democrats who agreed earlier this month to reopen the government in exchange for a December health care vote were hoping they could work with Republicans to extend the COVID-era Affordable Care Act tax credits that help many Americans pay for their health coverage. But lawmakers in both parties have spent most of the time since talking amongst themselves instead, while rehashing longstanding partisan arguments over the law in public.

“I don’t think at this point we have a clear path forward, I don’t think the Democrats have a clear path forward,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday after Republicans met and discussed different proposals to overhaul the law.

Federal judge orders Trump administration to resume Planned Parenthood payments

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction ordering the federal government to restore Medicaid funding for the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Trump’s signature tax breaks and spending cuts legislation included cuts targeted at Planned Parenthood.

More than 20 mostly Democratic-led states, including California, New York, and Connecticut, sued the Department of Health and Human Services in July over the funding cuts.

The money has been in limbo as a separate legal battle over the funding plays out.

“The district court again recognized the ‘defund’ law for what it is: unconstitutional and dangerous,” a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a statement.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment but previously said “states should not be forced to fund organizations that have chosen political advocacy over patient care.”

House Republican hopes to force a vote on banning members of Congress from trading stock

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has filed a discharge petition that would bypass House leadership to force a vote on a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stock. The petition would require a minimum of 218 signatures to force the vote. GOP Rep. Tim Burchett has already signed onto the petition.

The push follows growing frustration from Luna and lawmakers in both parties that the legislation has still not received a floor vote.

“Political games have already started to play out behind the scenes so I couldn’t wait any longer,” Luna wrote on social media.

Arkansas ACLU opposes deployment of state National Guard troops to Washington, DC

“Arkansans are proud of those who serve our communities with honor and integrity. But using our National Guard troops to advance political theater under the guise of ‘law and order’ is deeply troubling,” the statement said.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday that 100 members of the Arkansas National Guard will be deployed to Washington as part of the plan to increase the Guard force by 500.

The increase is in response to the Nov. 26 attack on West Virginia Guard members Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. Beckstrom was killed and Wolfe remains hospitalized in serious condition. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, has been charged.

“We live in a world where men want to tear down everything that is good and the Arkansas National Guard is being called to confront that evil head on and to confront it with good,” Sanders said.

Department of Health and Human Services rolls back Biden-era nursing home staffing rules

The rule would have required nursing homes participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs to give residents a minimum of around 3.5 hours of nursing care per day.

“Safe, high-quality care is essential, but rigid, one-size-fits-all mandates fail patients,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement released with the news.

The administration said the change came after tribal communities shared concerns that they hadn’t been properly consulted in the rule and that it would have significantly impacted facilities in their communities.

But some Democrats, including Senate finance committee ranking member Ron Wyden, said the administration’s decision would diminish the quality of care for older adults.

“Thanks to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, seniors are going to be less safe in nursing homes,” he said in a statement.

US-Russia talks on Ukraine were productive but work remains, Russian adviser says

President Vladimir Putin met U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin in talks that began late Tuesday as part of a renewed push by the Trump administration to broker a peace deal to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Both sides agreed not to disclose the substance of the talks.

The meeting came days after U.S. officials held talks with a Ukrainian team in Florida and which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described in cautiously optimistic terms.

At the center of the effort is Trump’s peace plan that became public last month and raised concerns about being tilted heavily toward Moscow. The proposal granted some of the Kremlin’s core demands that Kyiv has rejected as nonstarters, such as Ukraine ceding the entire eastern region of the Donbas to Russia and renouncing its bid to join NATO. Negotiators have indicated the framework has changed, but it’s not clear how.

Appeals court mulls release of hundreds of immigrants detained in Chicago area

A federal appeals court is reviewing a district judge’s order to release on bond hundreds of immigrants detained in the Chicago area in recent months.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday about a 2022 consent decree in Chicago that outlines how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can make so-called warrantless arrests.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings ordered the release of more than 600 people on bond, which the appeals court paused.

Attorneys representing the detainees say time is critical as many are being deported without knowing their options. Federal government attorneys said about 450 remain in custody.

One judge had sharp criticism and questions about the consent decree’s validity, while two others had more technical questions.

The three-judge panel didn’t indicate when it would decide.

Trump and Brazil’s president speak

Trump says he had a “great talk” with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

He said trade and sanctions were among the topics they discussed.

Trump has imposed some very steep tariffs on the South American country over the judicial system’s treatment of Brazil’s former president.

“We had a very good talk,” Trump said of the current president. “I like him.”

Trump says his investment accounts will help children learn about business

Trump said that the billions of dollars to be donated to his “Trump accounts” for children will help to educate them about business and capitalism.

“I think they can learn a little bit about the free enterprise system,” Trump said. “Then they can really learn a lot about how life works, how business works.”

The accounts include an initial $1,000 going into the accounts for children born between the start of 2025 and the end of 2028. But people could separately donate to the accounts -- and Billionaires Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion Tuesday to provide 25 million American children 10 and younger in zip codes with median incomes of $150,000 or less who wouldn’t get the seed money.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the accounts would create “a new generation” of capitalists who could monitor their investments in leading U.S. companies on their phones.

Activists express grief over National Guard shooting but oppose arming them further in Washington, D.C.

Free DC Co-founder and Campaign Director Alex Dodds expressed grief for West Virginia National Guard Spec. Sarah Beckstrom’s death but said the announcement by the Pentagon that all Guard members will now be armed in the city is “illegal and illogical. More troops with more weapons will not change that fact, it will only further endanger DC residents and the Guard themselves.”

Dodd, in a statement, said Guard members should be home for the holidays with their families.

“Our hearts break for the family of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom who passed on Thanksgiving Day. No family should have to experience the type of grief hers is now going through. Our prayers are also with Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe who is still in the hospital.”

The two were ambushed by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, November 26.

Energy Department renames National Renewable Energy Lab to remove focus on wind and solar power

The site’s new name, “National Laboratory of the Rockies,” is effective immediately and will be reflected in all official correspondence, officials said.

Assistant Energy Secretary Audrey Robertson said in a statement that energy issues facing the country today are unlike the crisis that gave rise to the former Solar Energy Research Institute in the 1970s. The site in Golden, Colorado was designated as a national lab in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush and renamed the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Robertson said the Trump administration is “no longer picking and choosing energy sources” and instead will “invest in the scientific capabilities that will restore American manufacturing, drive down costs and help this country meet its soaring energy demand.”

Trump calls Kevin Hassett a ‘potential’ Federal Reserve chair

Trump on Tuesday has been teasing his pick to lead the U.S. central bank and he hinted the possibility that it might be the director of the White House National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett.

The president was at a White House event about his “Trump accounts” for children that can be accessed when they turn 18, celebrating plans for private donations to those accounts that are spearheaded by billionaires Michael and Susan Dell. Trump noted Hassett’s attendance at the event, calling him a “potential Fed chair” and “a respected person.”

Trump earlier on Tuesday indicated that he had chosen a candidate to replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair. Powell’s term as chair expires in May. The president also said he plans to announce his choice in early 2026.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley declines Senate bid, says she will seek reelection to US House

“Hearing from so many people from throughout our Commonwealth encouraging me to run for the United States Senate was deeply humbling and a testament to the strength of our movement,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement.

“It would be an honor to serve the whole Commonwealth—but with our daughter in her last year at home before college and a district that has been in the crosshairs of this White House, I am certain that the Massachusetts 7th is where I belong in this moment,” she continued.

Pressley is an avowed Boston-area progressive and one of the four congresswoman dubbed as “The Squad” following the 2018 midterms.

She had considered a run for a Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ed Markey. Rep. Seth Moulton, another House Democrat, announced in October he will run for the Democratic nomination in next year’s primary.

Trump administration says it will withhold SNAP food aid from Democrat-led states over data

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will move to withhold SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-controlled states starting next week unless they provide information on those receiving the assistance.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the action is in the works because those states are refusing to provide information the department requested such as the names and immigration status of the aid recipients.

She said the cooperation is necessary in order to root out fraud in the program. Democratic states have sued to block the requirement.

About 1 in 8 Americans use the program to help buy groceries.

Nation’s largest Somali community fearful over Trump’s comments

The prospect of an immigration operation centered on Somali migrant s is likely to deepen tensions in Minnesota, where Trump asserted that people of Somalian descent “have caused a lot of trouble.”

Community leaders say Trump’s rhetoric has revived fears of profiling as ICE agents make arrests. Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin denied any racial profiling, saying “What makes someone a target of ICE is not their race or ethnicity, but the fact that they are in the country illegally.”

Jaylani Hussein, a Somali American who is executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said around 95% of Somalis in Minnesota are U.S. citizens, and that a “pretty small” proportion are at earlier stages of the immigration process.

Federal authorities plan operation in Minnesota focusing on Somali immigrants, AP source says

The immigration enforcement operation will primarily target Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the United States, according to a person familiar with the planning. It could begin in days and is expected to zero in on people in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area who have final orders of deportation, the person said.

Teams of immigration agents would spread across the Twin Cities in what the person described as a directed, high-priority sweep, though the plans remain fluid and subject to change. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations that have not been publicly disclosed. The operation was first reported by The New York Times.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the agency would not discuss “future or potential operations.”

Trump says Somalis ‘contribute nothing’ and he doesn’t want them in the country

Trump said near the end of his lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he doesn’t want Somali immigrants. He said people from the war-ravaged eastern African country are too reliant on the social safety net and add little to the United States.

The president’s comment came days after his administration announced a halt to all asylum decisions following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. The suspect is originally from Afghanistan but Trump has used the shooting to raise questions about immigrants from other nations, including Somalia.

“They contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88% or something. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” He added, “Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”

Man accused of shooting 2 National Guard members near White House pleads not guilty from hospital bed

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot, made his initial court appearance by video, pleading not guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder and assault charges.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on the charges stemming from the Nov. 26 shooting that killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Hegseth says he ‘didn’t stick around’ to see second strike on Caribbean Sea boat

During a televised Cabinet meeting, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth defended a scrutinized follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat from September.

Asked if he supported the second strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea in September, Trump said he “didn’t know anything” and “still haven’t gotten a lot of information because I rely on Pete,” referencing Hegseth.

The defense secretary, who has said he watched the strike live as it happened, said next that he did not see that there were survivors in the water when the second strike was ordered and launched, saying that “the thing was on fire.”

Hegseth also said he “didn’t stick around” for the remainder of the mission following the first strike, and said the admiral in charge had “made the right call” in ordering it, which he “had complete authority to do.”

Trump has his pick for Federal Reserve chair, but he’s not naming names

Trump was pretty direct that he knows who he wants to succeed Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

“We have it down to one,” Trump said, without providing a name or a hint of who that person might be.

The president said his administration probably looked at ten candidates and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent interviewed some of them.

Supreme Court seems to favor abortion opponents’ appeal

A majority of the justices seemed likely Tuesday to side with a faith-based pregnancy center challenging a state investigation into whether it misled people to discourage abortions.

In New Jersey, Democratic attorney general Matthew Platkin’s consumer-protection division sent a subpoena to First Choice Women’s Resource Centers for information, including about their donors.

“You don’t think it might have an effect on potential future donors to the organization, to know that their name, phone number, address, et cetera, could be disclosed?” a dubious Chief Justice John Roberts asked an attorney for New Jersey.

The state argued that no information has been turned over yet, and it would only be used to ask donors whether they had been deceived about First Choice’s services. “An ordinary person, one of the funders for this organization or any similar organization, presented with this subpoena ... is not going to take that as very reassuring,” liberal justice Elena Kagan said.

Vought doodles as meeting approaches two-hour mark

White House budget director Russell Vought was spotted sketching a bucolic scene on the notepad in front of him.

Vought, using a notepad that had “The White House” printed across the top, drew mountains framed by pine trees and topped by the kind of fluffy clouds that public television legend Bob Ross preferred for his serene landscapes.

Vought also drew an arrow underneath his mountain. Where it was supposed to be pointing was not clear.

Senators say they will file war powers resolution if US strikes Venezuela

A bipartisan group of senators is pledging to call up legislation to check Trump’s ability to use military force against Venezuela if the U.S. military carries out a strike against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Democrats, joined by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, have already tried unsuccessfully to use war powers resolutions to mitigate attacks both in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, as well as against the country itself. Those were defeated by Republicans.

But Sens. Tim Kaine, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Paul warned that “unauthorized military action against Venezuela would be a colossal and costly mistake that needlessly risks the lives of our servicemembers.”

Trump occasionally closes eyes during Cabinet meeting

A television camera remained focused on the president during his lengthy Cabinet meeting. At times, he seemed to struggle to stay alert.

As each Cabinet member offered presentations in a meeting that stretched beyond 90 minutes, Trump could be seen sitting back in his chair with his eyes drooping, and sometimes shutting completely.

The president has criticized a recent New York Times story examining the 79-year-old’s schedule and stamina. “Trump is sharp,” he declared Tuesday, before inviting each Cabinet member to speak at length.

Homeland Security secretary says deportations will continue through year’s end

Kristi Noem said more deportations are coming before 2025 is done. She said 2 million people have been deported already, and “we’re going to send more home for the holidays to ... make sure that they get to be with their families.”

Noem said the Biden administration’s border policies “used this department to invade the country of terrorists.”

Mentioning the strikes in the Caribbean Sea, Noem said that “we have saved hundreds of millions of lives with the cocaine you’ve blown up in the Caribbean.”

Cabinet secretaries seem to see affordability differently than Trump

Trump called affordability — a key issue propelling Democrats to victory in last month’s elections — a “con job,” but some of his cabinet secretaries seem to see the issue as a real one for the country.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins referenced it Tuesday as a lingering issue for American farmers. She said the economic “destruction” over which Biden presided increased costs for the nation’s farmers, calling them “massive numbers that will take some time to get out from under.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also called affordability a “crisis.” And Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner referenced affordability in the context of hundreds of thousands of Americans he said were able to become first-time homebuyers recently.

Vice President JD Vance sought to bring the issue back around to Trump’s viewpoint, acknowledging affordability as a crisis Democrats created.

Agriculture secretary says bridge payment coming to farmers next week

Brooke Rollins told Trump during the Cabinet meeting that he’s been opening overseas markets for U.S. farmers to help them become less reliant on government assistance.

But she said, “we do have a bridge payment we’ll be announcing with you next week.”

Rollins didn’t say how much the payment will be or which farmers will get assistance.

Trump says he’s rebuilding Dulles airport

The president said Tuesday that his administration will embark on a reconstruction of Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.

“It should be a great airport, and it’s not a good airport at all. It’s a terrible airport,” Trump said during his Cabinet meeting.

Dulles is one of the three Washington-area airports and its quality and utility is a hotly-debated topic among Washingtonians. The real estate mogul-turned-president said it was “incorrectly designed,” even as he praised Eero Saarinen, the Finnish-American architect who designed its main terminal.

“We’re gonna make that into something really spectacular. We have an amazing plan for it,” Trump said.

One of the “people movers” that ferry travelers between Dulles concourses crashed in November. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his agency will announce a request for bids later Tuesday to repair the “mobile lounges.”

Democratic US Sen. Mark Warner launches bid for reelection

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner announced his bid for reelection on Tuesday, launching what will be a key campaign in a narrowly divided Senate.

The Virginia senator’s campaign announcement says he’s running to rein in America’s economic crisis, particularly regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on job displacement.

“We need a vision to chart a new path and effective leadership to get it done,” Warner said.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. According to the Cook Political Report, Warner represents a solidly Democratic seat.

Hegseth identified as ‘ssecretary of war’ during Cabinet meeting

The nameplate in front of the defense secretary, visible in video of the meeting, mistakenly includes an extra s.

Trump bragged about his move to rename the Secretary of Defense to the Secretary of War. Such a change requires an act of Congress that hasn’t occurred.

Trump called on Hegseth to speak first as each Cabinet member gave brief presentations.

Neither Trump nor Hegseth mentioned the nameplate misspelling, but online posters were quick to point it out.

Trump says mother of National Guard member shot in Washington says he’ll ‘be ok’

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom died and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe remains hospitalized following the pre-Thanksgiving shooting in Washington. “I want to pay my deepest respects” to Wolfe and to Beckstrom, Trump said.

The president said he spoke with the parents of both National Guard members, and that Wolfe’s mother insisted her son will recover.

“No doctor thought that,” Trump said. “It would be a miracle” if Wolfe lives.

Hegseth says Pentagon ‘always’ has commanders’ backs

Seated once again at Trump’s left, Hegseth said the Department of Defense is getting back to its basics, which he said includes “lethality.”

Hegseth’s presence in the Cabinet Room is attracting extra attention as the Pentagon faces bipartisan scrutiny for a follow-up strike on an alleged drug boat in September. The Washington Post first reported that Hegseth issued a verbal order for the second strike that killed survivors on the boat.

Trump did not mention the strikes during his lengthy intro.

The White House said Monday that a Navy admiral acted “within his authority and the law” when he ordered the second strike. Lawmakers have announced congressional reviews of the U.S. military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs.

Navy Vice Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, who White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ordered the second strike, is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military. “We always have the back of our commanders,” Hegseth said.

Trump says White House ballroom construction noise is ‘progress’

Trump raised the subject of his White House renovation projects as he spoke during what he said is the year’s final Cabinet meeting.

Trucks, cranes, excavators and other equipment have taken over the plot where the East Wing once stood.

“Every time I hear them, I love the sound,” Trump said, jokingly adding that he wouldn’t say his wife, Melania Trump, is as “thrilled” as he is by the noise.

Trump said the work continues well into the night and that when the first lady asks for it to stop, he responds with, “Sorry, darling. That’s progress.”

Pope calls for US to pursue dialogue with Venezuela

Leo XVI has called for the United States to pursue dialogue and even economic pressure on Venezuela to achieve its goals, rather than threats of military action.

History’s first American pope told reporters aboard the papal plane returning from Lebanon that the Venezuelan bishops conference and the Vatican Embassy in Caracas have been trying to calm the situation and look out for the plight of ordinary Venezuelans.

“The voices coming from the United States change, with a certain frequency at times,” he said. “On the one hand it seems there was telephone conversation between the two presidents, on the other there’s this danger, this possibility of an activity, an operation including invading the territory of Venezuela.”

“I believe it’s better to look for ways of dialogue, perhaps pressure — including economic pressure — but looking for other ways to change, if that’s what the United States wants to do.”

Trump lauds ‘respect’ for US as emissaries meet with Putin

Since his return to office, Trump said Tuesday that global respect for the United States has gone up, taking a moment to swipe at former Democratic President Joe Biden for putting the country in “great danger.”

Trump noted the ongoing diplomatic efforts in which U.S. officials have been speaking with Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in efforts to end that war.

A U.S. delegation was in Moscow Tuesday sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Sunday, U.S. and Ukrainian officials completed roughly four hours of talks in Florida.

Trump complains about reporting on his physical and mental condition, insisting ‘Trump is sharp’

The 79-year-old president slipped into the third person as he criticized a recent New York Times report on his schedule and stamina. He had complained about the story on social media days ago and insulted the looks of the reporter. Now he’s used his Cabinet meeting to continue to air his grievances and insist he’s in great shape.

“You people are crazy,” Trump said, addressing reporters in the room. “I’ll let you know if there’s something wrong.”