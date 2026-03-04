The Latest: Explosions heard in Tehran and Jerusalem on fifth day of war

Five days into a war that U.S. President Donald Trump suggested could last a month or longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country.

Explosions also hit Lebanon, where Israel said it is retaliating against Hezbollah militants. Lebanon’s state-run media reported that at least four people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a residential complex in the city of Baalbeck.

Here is the latest:

Death toll rises to 5 after strike in Lebanon’s Baalbeck

The death toll from the strike on a residential complex in Baalbeck, Lebanon, rises to five, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Fifteen others were wounded and three are missing, it said.

Sirens go off in Jordan

Sirens have sounded Wednesday morning across Jordan, the kingdom’s state television reported.

Israeli airstrike hits hotel outside of Beirut

An Israeli airstrike hit a hotel outside of Beirut, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

The strike came in Hazmieh, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) southeast of downtown Beirut.

The report from Lebanon’s National News Agency said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

It did not elaborate in its short report.

Asian shares tumble as oil prices climb

Asian shares tumbled Wednesday, with South Korea’s benchmark plunging as much as 11%, while oil prices climbed even higher.

Worries over the widening conflict with Iran have hammered most world markets.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 shed 3.4% to 54,346.73.

Japan, like South Korea, depends heavily on imports of oil and natural gas from the Middle East that are now stranded in the Persian Gulf.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil climbed 1.2% to $75.46 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.5% to $82.61 per barrel.

Higher oil prices and how much they might worsen inflation are spooking investors worried that more spikes for oil prices may grind down the global economy and sap corporate profits.