The Latest: DHS says 475 people were detained during an immigration raid in Georgia

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong described the number of detained South Koreans as “large,” though he did not provide an exact figure.

Thursday’s raid targeted one of Georgia’s largest and most high-profile manufacturing sites, touted by the governor and other officials as the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

Cork won a rare Trump tariff exemption thanks to lobbying on both sides of the Atlantic

U.S. winemakers have something to celebrate: The corks they’re popping aren’t subject to tariffs.

Cork comes from the spongy bark of the cork oak tree, primarily grown in the Mediterranean basin.

A framework trade agreement between the U.S. and the EU singled it out as an “unavailable natural product.” So as of Sept. 1, cork joined a handful of other items including airplanes and generic pharmaceuticals that are exempt from a 15% U.S. tariff on EU products.

The carve-out was vital for Portugal, which accounts for about half of global production, and Portuguese diplomats lobbied for it.

Patrick Spencer, executive director of the U.S.-based Natural Cork Council and self-described “cork dork,” traveled to Washington in June to explain cork’s origins to trade officials and seek a tariff reprieve. The Wine Institute, which represents California vintners, also pushed for the special dispensation.

Capitol Police hold officer training for riots as threats to lawmakers climb toward record high in a post-Jan. 6 era

The U.S. Capitol Police have led a massive training exercise in Maryland to improve coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Six hundred officers from nearly 20 agencies, including the Secret Service, participated in one of the largest drills in the country Friday. The aim was to address security breakdowns like those seen during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Officials emphasized the importance of rapid communication and coordination. They used drones and mobile command posts to enhance real-time response.

With political violence on the rise, authorities are preparing for potential threats against public officials. The drills reflect lessons learned and a commitment to proactive measures.

Maryland leaders tell Trump they don’t need the National Guard to curb gun violence

In a pointed show of solidarity, state and local leaders walked through one of Baltimore’s most historically underserved neighborhoods Friday evening amid ongoing efforts to curb gun violence.

Those efforts are working, Gov. Wes Moore said. Homicides in Baltimore have reached historic lows with sustained declines starting in 2023. He said the last thing Baltimore needs is the National Guard presence that the presence has threatened.

Moore wrote to Trump last month inviting him to visit Baltimore and see its success firsthand. Officials attribute the progress to their crime-fighting strategies, which include social services meant to address the root causes of violence.

Trump responded to the invitation by calling Baltimore “a horrible, horrible deathbed” and insulting Maryland leaders.

“I’m not walking in Baltimore right now,” he said.

His refusal prompted state and local leaders to present a strongly united front.

Trump hosts dinner for lawmakers in newly paved-over Rose Garden

The president held a microphone Friday night as he told House and Senate Republicans that they were the inaugural meeting of what he called the “Rose Garden Club.”

Trump said the club is meant for lawmakers, people in Washington and “people that can bring peace and success” to the country.

He said he intended for the tech executives he dined with the previous night to be the first ones to enjoy the space, but it rained and so instead he brought lawmakers to the dinner Friday.

Two DC teens arrested in congressional intern’s fatal shooting

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Friday’s arrests. She said both suspects are 17-year-old juveniles but are charged as adults with first-degree murder while armed. Police are searching for a third suspect whose name and age were not immediately released.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts, was struck by stray bullets the night of June 30. His killing was cited by Trump in announcing a law-enforcement surge in Washington.

Trump seeking ways to take over 9/11 memorial and museum in NYC

Trump’s administration said Friday that it is exploring whether the federal government can take control of the 9/11 memorial and museum in New York City.

The site in lower Manhattan, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by hijacked jetliners on Sept. 11, 2001, features two memorial pools ringed by waterfalls and parapets with the names of the dead, and an underground museum. Since opening to the public in 2014, the memorial plaza and museum have been run by a public charity, now chaired by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a frequent Trump critic.

The White House confirmed the administration has had “preliminary exploratory discussions” about the idea, but declined to elaborate.

But officials at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum say the federal government, under current laws, can’t unilaterally take over the site, which is located on land owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

European countries near Russia puzzled by US plans to cut defense funding

There’s confusion over Trump administration plans to halt some security assistance funding to European countries along the border with Russia, with some Baltic defense leaders saying they have not received official notification.

Pentagon funding for programs that provide training and equipment to reinforce security would be cut, according to a person familiar with the discussions and a congressional aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. It includes funding that helps finance weapons purchases by countries on NATO’s eastern flank as well as ammunition, special forces training and intelligence support.

A White House official, who was not authorized to speak publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity, said the action is part of Trump’s plan to ensure “Europe takes more responsibility for its own defense.”

— Emma Burrows, Konstantin Toropin and Stephen Groves

Trump endorses Iowa congresswoman running for Senate seat held by Ernst

The president in a post on his social media network Friday night said U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson “will be an outstanding Senator.”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she is not seeking another term in 2026. At least two other Republicans had already entered the primary before Hinson this week announced her campaign.

Pentagon changes over signs to ‘Department of War’

The Pentagon has made some immediate updates to its signs and emblems just after Trump signed an executive order to rebrand the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

Employees swapped out the large letters that spelled out “Department of Defense” outside of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office. Employees also replaced Hegseth’s biography and office signs to say “Secretary of War.”

Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg’s office signs were updated as was the Pentagon’s official website from “ defense.gov ” to “ war.gov.”

When asked what the changes will cost, a defense official said the cost estimate will “fluctuate” and a “clearer estimate” will be reported at a later time. The official wasn’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

— Konstantin Toropin

Trump to attend U.S. Open on Sunday as a guest

A spokesperson for the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that Trump was attending as a guest of someone whose identity wasn’t disclosed, and that he will be watching the match from a suite.

The president is planning to attend the men’s singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday, his first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in New York since 2015.

He frequently attended in the years before that when he lived in New York and before he launched his political career. It’s the latest high-profile sporting event for Trump after going to the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, UFC fights and the FIFA Club World Cup since beginning his second White House term

Trump says ‘Take it down’ when told about anti-war tent that has held vigil outside White House since 1981

Brian Glenn, a reporter with conservative outlet Real America’s Voice, asked Trump about the blue tent and called it “an eyesore.”

Trump asked where there tent is and said he hadn’t heard of it but said, “Take it down. Today, right now.” He then said “We’re going to look into it right now.”

The tent, which has been up since 1981 calling for peace and world disarmament, was still standing Friday evening.

Trump renews call for convicted Colorado clerk to be freed from prison

Trump is renewing calls for a former Colorado county clerk convicted of orchestrating an election data-breach scheme to be released from prison.

In response to a question, Trump said former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters should be set free. “We’re going to do something,” he said, calling Peters a “real patriot.”

The comments came a day after a letter written by Peters was posted on her X account in which she urged Trump to help release her ahead of next year’s midterm elections to ensure its integrity. One of her attorneys, Peter Ticktin, confirmed the letter had been written by her and posted by someone else.

Peters is serving a nine-year prison sentence after a jury found her guilty last year of allowing someone to gain unauthorized access to the county election system and deceiving other officials about that person’s identity.

Trump says Fed candidate list whittled down to three

Trump is telling reporters that his list of possible Federal Reserve Chair candidates, who would replace current Chair Jerome Powell, has been cut down to three people. Trump made the remarks Friday in the Oval Office.

Trump teased Kevin Hassett, the current director of the National Economic Council, as one of the three candidates.

Hassett spoke in the Oval Office about the latest jobs numbers.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added just 22,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3% last month. Hassett said that he expects the latest jobs numbers to be revised upward as the Bureau of Labor Statistics installs a new leader.

The BLS’ previous leader, Erika McEntarfer, was publicly fired last month after the agency issued numbers that show hiring had slowed in July and was much less in May and June that previously estimated.

Trump denies he offered Adams ambassadorship

“No, I didn’t do that,” Trump said when asked.

He added that “there’s nothing wrong with doing that,” but again denied he did. He said Adams is “free to do what he wants” when it comes to staying in the New York City mayoral race.

Trump then said he thought Adams was “a very nice person” and then said “I helped him. He was, he was, got caught up in a scam by the Biden administration, what they did. So I, I helped him out a little bit.”

The Trump administration’s Justice Department dropped corruption charges against Adams earlier this year.

Trump says next year’s G20 will be held at his Doral property

Trump knows well the property where the G20 summit will be held next December in Miami: It will be at the Doral golf property owned by the president’s family.

He said of having the summit at his property: “There’s no money in it.” But Trump added “we want to make sure it’s good.”

It is another example of Trump blurring the line between domestic and world affairs and his business interests.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams insists he’s sticking with his reelection bid

New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted again Friday that he won’t end his reelection campaign, stressing that he will remain in the race as reports swirl that he’s been approached about possibly taking a job in the Trump administration.

In a hastily called news conference at the mayor’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, Adams told reporters “I am running for reelection”

“I’m running, and I’m going to beat Mamdani,” he said, referring to the Democratic nominee, Zohran Mamdani.

The mayor has spent the week fending off news reports that intermediaries for Trump have contacted people in his orbit to talk about whether he would consider abandoning his campaign to take a federal job.

Earlier Friday, Adams, a Democrat, released a statement that said he “will always listen if called to serve our country” but that he had not yet received any “formal offers.”

Trump to skip this year’s Group of 20 summit

The president confirmed on Friday what had long been suspected: He will not attend this year’s Group of 20 summit in South Africa.

“I won’t be going this year,” said Trump, who has had a rocky relationship with South Africa’s leaders. Vice President JD Vance will go in Trump’s place.

This year’s summit is scheduled for November in Johannesburg.

Trump warns Venezuela military against further provocative action

“If they do put us in a dangerous position they will be shot down,” Trump said.

The Defense Department said late Thursday that two Venezuelan military aircraft flew near a U.S. Navy vessel, calling it “a highly provocative move” and warning Maduro’s government against further actions.

The Venezuelan military action came after the U.S. carried out a deadly strike on a boat that U.S. officials say was carrying drugs from Venezuela.

Trump and other administration officials are warning that they will continue to carry out such U.S. military strikes to stem the flow of illicit drugs by Latin American drug cartels.

US set to ease travel restrictions on African leader accused of corruption

The Trump administration is set to allow a West African leader accused of flagrant corruption to travel to the United States for this month’s U.N. General Assembly and cities outside New York that he has previously been barred from visiting.

Two officials familiar with the matter said the State Department is processing a temporary sanctions waiver for the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro “Teddy” Obiang, following recommendations that it is in the U.S. national interest to blunt growing Chinese influence in the country and boost American business interests there. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations.

Obiang has been accused, and in some cases convicted, of pilfering his impoverished country’s resources to feed a lifestyle of luxury cars, mansions and superyachts.

— Matthew Lee

McConnell pushes for more military funding

As Trump spoke about the Pentagon rebrand, former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used the moment to call for more military spending.

“If we call it the Dept. of War, we’d better equip the military to actually prevent and win wars,” McConnell wrote on X. “Can’t preserve American primacy if we’re unwilling to spend substantially more on our military than Carter or Biden.”

McConnell, who is spending the twilight of his Senate career focused on promoting hawkish defense policies, added: “‘Peace through strength’ requires investment, not just rebranding.”

Trump signs order changing Department of Defense to Department of War

“This is something we thought long and hard about,” Trump said, adding, “We’ve been talking about it for months.”

Pete Hegseth, who will now be known as the secretary of war, noted that since the U.S. changed the name in 1947, “We haven’t won a major war since.”

Hegseth said the move is about “restoring the warrior ethos” and that the department would fight “decisively” and not “endless wars.”

That prompted Trump to blame being too politically correct and “wokey” in the past for the U.S. not having more military success.

The president said the rebranding sends a key signal to the world.

“I think it sends a message of victory, really a message of strength,” Trump said.