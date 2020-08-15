The Latest: Alabama high schools cut fans at football games

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— South Africa risk high, No. 5 in coronavirus cases

— Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders

— Study hints, can't prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

— By sea, rail or air, Brits scramble to get out of France

— Popular tourist destinations on the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can start welcoming back tourists Monday under the tribe's reopening plan.

— Mexico' s point man for the coronavirus pandemic says he believes the country has reached its peak of infections over the last three weeks.

— The year the music might die: British clubs face closure because of coronavirus pandemic. More than 400 grassroots music venues face possible closure despite some short-term government aid.

___

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ROME — Some 455,000 people in Italy received citations or fines for not obeying early lockdown rules, according to Italian Interior Ministry figures released Saturday.

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to slow the coronavirus on March 11. Citizens could go out for essential work or food shopping in a country that became the epicenter of the virus in Europe.

Authorities says they cited 1,117 people for violating quarantine through July 31. The numbers of cases and deaths have dramatically decreased since the peak in Italy.

Italy currently has 252,809 known cases. More than 35,000 people have died, sixth highest in the world.

___

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria reopened mosques, cafes, beaches and parks on Saturday for the first time in five months, relaxing one of the world’s longer virus confinement periods.

Curfews remain in place in more than half the country as Algeria tries to contain the virus.

Crowds packed beaches in the capital Algiers, celebrating the opportunity to swim in the Mediterranean amid the August heat. Restaurants reopened, and mosques that can hold more than 1,000 people must ensure social distancing measures.

However, mosques remain closed to all women, children and the elderly.

Algeria reported more than 37,000 total virus infections and 1,350 deaths on Friday. It’s the third-highest death rate reported in Africa, after South Africa and Egypt.

___

JOHANNESBURG — A report in South Africa says there is a higher risk of Black or mixed-race patients dying of COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals than white patients.

A report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases indicates the association but doesn’t go into detail. South Africa has released little data by race during the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has the world’s fifth largest virus caseload with more than 579,000 confirmed cases and ranks No. 13 with more than 11,000 deaths, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The report says overall, 18% of people with coronavirus admitted to hospitals die. Public hospitals are generally more poorly funded than private hospitals.

The report includes data from more than 150 public and private hospitals across the country. According to the 2011 census, 86% of South Africans are Black or mixed race, with 9% white.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister has defended the decision to declare all of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands “risk areas” for coronavirus infection.

Travelers must undergo compulsory testing and two-week quarantine after arriving from there.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told Bild on Saturday that he knows “how much Germans love Spain as a vacation destination. But the numbers there are rising quickly, too quickly.”

The travel classification also includes the Spanish island of Mallorca, a popular destination for German tourists.

Germany is providing free testing for coronavirus at airports and those who test negative can avoid quarantining for the full 14 days.

The Robert Koch Institute says Spain’s Canary Islands weren’t deemed a risk area. That designation now covers most non-EU countries, including the United States, and several regions within the 27-nation bloc.

___

PARIS — Pressure is growing on the French government to require masks in all workplaces and in public as coronavirus infections surge.

Paris police stepped up mask patrols Saturday as the French capital expanded the zones where face coverings are required in public, including neighborhoods around the Louvre Museum and Champs-Elysees shopping district.

With cases in Paris rising particularly fast, police can now shut down cafes or any gathering of more than 10 people where distancing and other hygiene measures aren’t respected.

Masks are currently required outdoors in hundreds of French towns, but rules vary widely.

In an appeal published in the daily Liberation, a collective of medical workers urged a nationwide return to working at home, which France largely abandoned after two months of strict lockdown.

France recorded more than 2,800 new cases Friday, up from a few hundred daily cases a month ago. While the rise is partly attributed to increased testing, the rate of positive tests is also growing, and is now at 2.4%. However, the number of virus patients in French hospitals and intensive care units has not risen so far.

The rising infections prompted Britain to impose quarantine on vacationers returning from France starting on Saturday.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea on Saturday announced stronger social distancing restrictions for its greater capital area where a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to erase the hard-won gains against the coronavirus.

The two-week measures starting Sunday will allow authorities in Seoul and towns in neighboring Gyeonggi Province to shut down high-risk facilities such as nightclubs, karaoke rooms, movie theaters and buffet restaurants if they fail to properly enforce preventive measures, including distancing, temperatures checks, keeping customer lists and requiring masks.

Fans will once again be banned from professional baseball and soccer, just a few weeks after health authorities allowed teams to let in spectators for a portion of their seats in each game.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo revealed the steps hours after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 166 newly confirmed cases, the country’s highest daily jump in five months.

___

NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 2.5 million with another biggest single-day spike of 65,002 in the past 24 hours.

India is behind the United States and Brazil in the number of cases.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported another 996 deaths for a total of 49,036.

The average daily reported cases jumped from around 15,000 in the first week of July to more than 50,000 at the beginning of August.

The Health Ministry said the rise shows the extent of testing with 800,000 carried out in a single day. But experts say India needs to pursue testing more vigorously.

India’s two-month lockdown imposed nationwide in late March kept infections low. But it has eased and is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas. The new cases spiked after India reopened shops and manufacturing and allowed hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to return to their homes from coronavirus-hit regions.

Subways, schools and movie theaters remain closed.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — New coronavirus cases in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and authorities fear infections are getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is home to half the country’s 51 million people.

Officials reported 166 newly confirmed cases Saturday. That was the highest since March 11, when South Korea reported 242 amid an outbreak in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby towns.

With 103 new cases reported Friday, this is the first time since late March that the daily increase surpassed 100 two days in a row.

Officials say all but 11 of the new cases were local transmissions, and most were in the Seoul area.

___

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Popular tourist destinations in the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can start welcoming back tourists Monday under the tribe’s reopening plan.

Much of the reservation has been closed since March as the new coronavirus swept through.

The tribe released a plan this week that allows parks and marinas to reopen with safeguards. Businesses can operate at limited capacity.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the Navajo Nation won’t rush to fully reopen, recognizing that cases could spike if residents become complacent.

Employees at tribal and national parks on the reservation say they will be busy this weekend preparing for tourists.

___

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian state of Victoria continues to flatten the curve in its wave of coronavirus infections and deaths.

The state on Saturday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 303 newly confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. It is the second-lowest daily figure reported in Victoria this month after 278 cases Thursday.

Victoria’s daily case numbers are gradually decreasing, with the seven-day average down to 344 from 521 a week ago.

But authorities warn there is more progress needed before lockdown restrictions in the city of Melbourne can be eased.

Melbourne residents and those in a nearby shire remain subject to strict night-time curfews, time limits on outdoor exercise, distance allowed from home, mandatory public mask wearing and shutdowns of non-essential industries.

___

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 511,369, as health officials say they believe the country's infections have peaked.

They reported 5,618 new confirmed cases Friday, and said 615 more deaths from COVID-19 had raised the pandemic death toll to 55,908.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell says Mexico had reached its peak of infections over the last three weeks, saying that “we have now had a maximum point in the curve.”

However, he predicts that second waves of outbreaks will continue around the world for time. He says that “this is a phenomenon that is going to be with us in the whole world for several years.”

___

PARIS — Paris is expanding the areas of the city where pedestrians will be obliged to wear masks starting Saturday morning, with health officials saying the coronavirus is “active” in the French capital and the Mediterranean city of Marseille,

The Champs-Elysees Avenue and the area around the Louvre museum are among zones where masks will be mandatory.

Paris police checks ensuring respect for mask wearing in designated areas are to be reinforced. Bars and restaurants could be ordered closed if distancing and other barriers to virus transmission aren’t respected.

With France’s national figures on infections also rising, Britain late Thursday ordered a quarantine for people entering the United Kingdom from France. France responded Friday by saying it would do the same for travelers from Britain.

___

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s teachers union is challenging the state’s school reopening plans by filing a labor complaint.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association filed a complaint with the state Labor Relations Board over a change in working conditions from increasing COVID-19 infections.

Most public schools will start the academic year Monday with online instruction. The union is asking that all schools be online until at least the end of the first quarter.

The union says some schools are going forward with in-person instruction. The state Department of Education disputes that statement. The union is asking teachers to wear black on Monday.

Beachgoers enjoy the el Djamila beach after its reopening in Algiers, Saturday, Aug.15, 2020. Algeria started to reopen mosques, cafes, beaches and parks Saturday after five months of virus confinement measures. Curfews are still in place in more than half of the country, which has reported more than 37,000 infections and 1,350 deaths, the third-highest virus death rate in Africa. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul

A man rides his scooter in front of a marked version of Vladimir Tretchikoff's "The Chinese Girl, The Green Lady" painting in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. The public art is part of a series called Masked Masterpieces of masks superimposed on famous South African artworks to support Stellenbosch University students impacted by Covid-19. ( AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

A man wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks back home from work in Germiston, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. An Africa-wide study of antibodies to the coronavirus has begun, while evidence from a smaller study indicates that many more people have been infected than official numbers show, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

A sign recently fixed shows the way to the Covid-19 test center at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Medical staff member register and take a sample for a voluntary new coronavirus disease test (COVID-19) at a corona test station on the motorway between Innsbruck and Munich near Kiefersfelden, Germany, Friday, Aug.14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Children wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus watch a clown magician perform at a shopping mall in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. China's government reported a few dozen new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, the majority of which were found in travelers arriving from overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Children wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus watch a clown magician perform at a shopping mall in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. China's government reported a few dozen new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, the majority of which were found in travelers arriving from overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

South Korean police officers wearing face masks walk in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. South Korea on Saturday announced stronger social distancing restrictions for its greater capital area where a surge in COVID-19 cases has threatened to erase the hard-won gains against the virus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Protesters wearing face masks hold umbrellas in the rain during a rally against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters, armed with umbrellas and raincoats, marched through the soggy streets of South Korea's capital Saturday, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Security personnel wearing face masks wait for the start of the Independence Day ceremony on the ramparts of the landmark Red fort monument in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

People wearing face masks and dressed in the colors of the national flag wait for the start of the Independence Day ceremony on the ramparts of the landmark Red fort monument in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Passengers with Mallorca as their destination are available to hand in their luggage at TUI check-in counters at the airport in Hanover, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Following the classification of almost the whole of Spain, including Majorca, as a risk area due to high corona figures, the TUI travel group has cancelled all package tours there from today. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Steffen Credit: Peter Steffen

A passengers gets information at the Covid-19 test center at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. For passengers coming back from high risk countries Corona tests are mandatory. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Beachgoers enjoy the el Djamila beach after its reopening in Algiers, Saturday, Aug.15, 2020. Algeria started to reopen mosques, cafes, beaches and parks Saturday after five months of virus confinement measures. Curfews are still in place in more than half of the country, which has reported more than 37,000 infections and 1,350 deaths, the third-highest virus death rate in Africa. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul) Credit: Anis Belghoul Credit: Anis Belghoul

A pilgrim from Ethiopia wearing a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, attends the Assumption of the Virgin Mary at the Holy Church of Panagia of Tinos, on the Aegean island of Tinos, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Greek authorities have issued a "strong recommendation" for people to wear masks for a week indoors and outdoors in public areas after returning from domestic holiday destinations with a high COVIC-19 incidence. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A man undergoes testing for COVID-19 at Rome's San Giovanni Addolorata hospital, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Italy is imposing mandatory testing on anyone arriving from Greece, Spain, Malta and Croatia as the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to nudge up with new cases recorded in every region of the country, often imported from abroad. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Muslims pray after the reopening of the el Arkam Chevalley mosque in Algiers, Saturday, Aug.15, 2020. Algeria started to reopen mosques, cafes, beaches and parks Saturday after five months of virus confinement measures. Curfews are still in place in more than half of the country, which has reported more than 37,000 infections and 1,350 deaths, the third-highest virus death rate in Africa. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou) Credit: Toufik Doudou Credit: Toufik Doudou

Muslims pray after the reopening of the el Arkam Chevalley mosque in Algiers, Saturday, Aug.15, 2020. Algeria started to reopen mosques, cafes, beaches and parks Saturday after five months of virus confinement measures. Curfews are still in place in more than half of the country, which has reported more than 37,000 infections and 1,350 deaths, the third-highest virus death rate in Africa. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou) Credit: Toufik Doudou Credit: Toufik Doudou