The Latest: 4 more test positive for virus in Hawaii prison

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Detroit to honor 1,500 who died from coronavirus

— Italy tests record 99,000 for virus, turn up 1,444 cases

— Restaurants and bars in Anchorage will reopen

— Nurses on the front lines of New York's COVID-19 pandemic call for state to enact minimum staffing standards before another wave of infections.

— Shiite Muslims are observing the solemn holy day of Ashoura that they typically mark with large, mournful gatherings, in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Tour de France riders sped past a hospital in Nice where health workers are traumatized by their battle against the coronavirus.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PHOENIX -- Arizona has reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported 629 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths on Saturday to total 5,007.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow says 452 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than half involve students who live off campus in the metro Phoenix area.

Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on the Tempe campus.

MIAMI — Health officials in Florida are reporting 150 new deaths from COVID-19 and 3,197 new confirmed cases.

The new deaths bring the average daily toll reported over the past week to 120. The number of new known cases is down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July.

The positivity rate in testing has averaged below 10 percent over the past week. The number of people treated in Florida hospitals for coronavirus has also been declining since highs of more than 9,500 on July 23.

Florida has confirmed 619,000 cases and 11,246 deaths.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Restaurants and bars in Anchorage will reopen Monday for dine-in service with some restrictions after city officials announced an updated emergency order.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has replaced a four-week order, which closed food establishments to indoor service and drew criticism from the industry. That order expired Sunday.

The updated regulation means businesses can resume dine-in service at no more than 50% of building capacity. Patrons will be required to practice social distancing.

Masks must be worn by all employees, and also by customers when they aren’t eating or drinking

In Alaska, more than 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since March and 37 have died.

___

CHICAGO — Freshmen and sophomore students at Northwestern University will take classes remotely, the Chicago school announced.

The Chicago Tribune reports Northwestern University officials originally planned for undergraduate students to return to campus. The university also is keeping fraternity and sorority houses shuttered during the fall semester.

Students in their third and fourth years or graduate and professional programs are allowed on campus and can take classes remotely, in person or a mix of both.

Universities around the country have struggled with plans for the fall semester as the coronavirus continues to spread. Early outbreaks forced some schools’ administrators to cancel in-person classes temporarily or for the fall semester.

___

HILLSBORO, Mo. — A county south of St. Louis has revoked a mask mandate just one day after passing it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to revoke the ordinance. The county says the decision came after residents raised concerns about whether the board had appropriately notified the public before discussing the ordinance.

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, raised concerns Friday about potential Sunshine Law violations. Jefferson County has reported 2,663 cases of the coronavirus and 45 deaths.

___

ROME — Every Italian region reported new coronavirus cases after a record 99,000 tests turned up another 1,444 cases.

The health ministry says one more victim of COVID-19 brought Italy’s official death toll to 35,473 on Saturday.

Italy has nearly doubled its daily tests this month amid a surge in new infections, mostly among young people returning from vacation. While most are asymptomatic, the number of people requiring hospitalization and intensive care is creeping back up.

Italy, the onetime European epicenter of the virus, plans to start school on Sept. 14. Unlike other European countries, Italy never reopened schools last spring.

___

DETROIT — The city of Detroit is seeking about 400 volunteers to assist with a memorial to honor residents who have died from the coronavirus.

A memorial drive at Belle Isle State Park is scheduled for Monday. Mayor Mike Duggan declared the day as Detroit Memorial Day to remember residents who didn’t have the funerals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Families will drive in 15 processions past nearly 900 enlarged photos of their loved ones. Hearses will lead the processions. More than 1,500 Detroit residents have died from complications of the virus.

The public can visit Belle Isle to see the photos Tuesday and Wednesday. Duggan says, “we felt it was important and necessary to provide an opportunity for members of this community to collectively celebrate the lives of those we’ve lost to this terrible virus. This is how we begin the healing process.

___

NICE, France — French authorities have made it harder for Tour de France teams to reach the finish line in Paris if a member tests positive.

They’ve decided teams will be expelled from the race if two or more of their staff members test positive for the coronavirus within a week. The move was announced just a few hours before the start of the three-week race’s opening stage in Nice.

It overruled a decision from cycling’s governing body that had eased the Tour’s exclusion rules on Friday. There are 30 members per team, which includes staff.

This week, four staff members of the Belgian team Lotto-Soudal were sent home after “non-negative” coronavirus tests. The team says a mechanic and a member of the rider support staff returned “one positive and one suspicious result.” Both left the race bubble, along with their roommates.

___

BOSTON — This year’s Boston Marathon is a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a weeklong TV special will showcase runners’ stories as they go the distance on their own.

Amazon and WBZ-TV are teaming up on a “Boston Marathon Live” broadcast that will air nightly Sept. 7-13. The show is co-produced by the Boston Athletic Association, which puts on the marathon every year.

Registered runners will complete the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) distance and share accounts of their preparation, motivation and execution. Athletes can use a mobile app the BAA is rolling out to upload their routes and finish times.

The marathon normally is held in April. It was postponed to mid-September because of the pandemic and canceled in May for the first time in its 124-year history.

___

NEW DELHI — India will resume its metro rail services in a phased manner on Sept. 7 and ease most of its nationwide restrictions on travel.

That’s despite more than 75,000 cases of coronavirus reported for the third consecutive day.

India’s Home Ministry says sports, entertainment, religious and political events will be allowed with a limit of 100 people. Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed.

India has a total of 3.46 million confirmed cases and nearly 63,000 deaths, third highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement on a bill to temporarily protect people from evictions.

The bill would ban evictions for tenants who haven’t paid their rent between the months of March and August because of the coronavirus. Tenants need to sign a document saying they have a financial hardship because of the virus.

The protections would continue beyond August if tenants can pay at least 25% of their cumulatively owed rent between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31. Evictions could resume on Feb. 1.

The bill would not forgive the missed payments. Tenants would still owe the money. Landlords could sue them to get the money back, and a judge could order them to pay it. But tenants could not be evicted.

The California court system has halted most eviction and foreclosure proceedings since April 6 because of the pandemic. But those protections end Tuesday, prompting concerns of a wave of evictions in a state that already has the largest homeless population in the country.

___

BARCELONA, Spain — Police officers have dismantled an illegal party in a warehouse in Barcelona, where 160 people didn’t wear masks or respect social distancing.

Partygoers and two organizers were charged for not enforcing the health measures against COVID-19, while another person was arrested for selling drugs, according to a statement released Saturday by the Catalonian regional police.

Since mid-August, nightclubs were closed throughout Spain to slow down a new wave of outbreaks. The country ended a strict three-month lockdown in June.

Social gatherings of more than 10 people are banned starting Saturday in Catalonia. There were 1,547 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 128,396 in this region.

Spain’s coronavirus case tally is nearing 440,000, with the highest rate of contagion in western Europe. There have been 29,000 deaths.

___

ELOY, Ariz. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported 233 more confirmed cases of coronavirus at one of its facilities in Arizona.

The infections at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy now total 356 cases. It’s unclear how many people are detained at La Palma, but ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe says the agency recently expanded virus testing at La Palma and tested 1,000 detainees.

More than 21,000 people are held in ICE custody on civil immigration violations nationwide.

The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project, an advocacy group that provides legal services, say the high number of infections underscores the need to release immigrants from detention.

Advocacy groups across the country have filed several lawsuits seeking to release vulnerable populations during the pandemic. ICE has, on some occasions, released detainees who have health conditions.

The agency reported 850 new positive cases nationwide Friday for a total of 5,300 cases since the start of the pandemic.

___

HOUSTON — The U.S. government has detained children at several major hotel chains during the coronavirus pandemic instead of transferring them to government-funded shelters.

The data released Friday show that since March, the Trump administration has used hotels to hold at least 660 children, most unaccompanied by a parent, before expelling them to their countries of origin.

The administration says it cannot allow children to stay in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. But opponents of U.S. immigration policy contend the pandemic is being used to deny access to asylum or other protections in federal law.

Various hotel chains have been used to house children, and at least 25 hotels and motels have been used since March to detain children.

Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim says the company last month issued a policy “making it clear that properties should decline any requests to use our hotels as detention facilities.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging hotel detention. ICE declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

___

MIAMI — Authorities say two South Florida men used fake and stolen identities to steal over $3 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Records show Jean Fleuridor and Hasan Brown made separate appearances this past week in Miami federal court on bank fraud conspiracy charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Fleuridor, Brown and their co-conspirators began a scheme in 2017 to defraud a Texas bank using about 700 fake identities to create bank accounts and shell companies.

Prosecutors say members of the group began using those fake identities and companies this spring to fraudulently apply for federal loans meant to help small businesses financially survive the coronavirus pandemic.

___

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan’s foreign minister says his countrymen are lucky that coronavirus caused only 6,284 deaths in Pakistan since February, far less compared to projections under which they could face up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of August.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says coronavirus cases are in steady decline in Pakistan. He says the situation is bad in neighboring India, where thousands of new cases were being added daily. Pakistan reported only 319 new cases and one death in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 295,372 cases since February when the first infection was detected in the country.

___

BERLIN — Tens of thousands of people are taking part in a protest in Berlin against pandemic restrictions after a court overturned a ban issued by authorities in the German capital.

Some among the crowd Saturday waved American, Russian or German Reich flags, while others wore T-shirts promoting the “Q” conspiracy theory or denouncing Germany’s limited rules requiring the wearing of masks.

The Berlin regional government had sought to ban the protest, citing rallies earlier this month where rules intended to stop the virus being spread weren’t respected. Protest organizers successfully appealed the decision, though a court ordered them to ensure social distancing — a measure that wasn’t being enforced Saturday.

In eastern Paris, a few hundred people rallied to protest new mask rules and other restrictions prompted by rising coronavirus infections in France. Masks are now required everywhere in public in Paris.

___

BEIJING — About one-third of students returned to school in the Chinese capital on Saturday in a staggered start to the new school year because of the coronavirus.

The first batch of 590,000 students in Beijing included all three years of high school, the first and third years of middle school and the first grade of primary school. Another 400,000 students are to start school on Tuesday, and the final 520,000 on Sept. 7.

Both students and teachers are required to wear masks.

China reported nine new coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing its official total to 85,022. All the new cases were overseas arrivals. The country’s death toll remained at 4,634.

___

Governor Doug Ducey leaves the podium after a press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at the Arizona National Guard headquarters on Aug. 20, 2020, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. (Sean Logan/The Arizona Republic via AP) Credit: Sean Logan Credit: Sean Logan

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Michigan and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom displays a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Gov. Newsom announced a new, color-coded process Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, for reopening California businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic that is more gradual than the state's current rules to guard against loosening restrictions too soon. Counties will move through the new, four-tier system based on their number of cases and percentage of positive tests. It will rely on those two metrics to determine a tier: case rates and the percentage of positive tests. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Verty plays with his 1-year-old daughter while his wife Saint Jean fixes the house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. Verty says government contractors at a hotel where he was detained gave his family, including his daughter, cups of ice to eat to pass temperature checks prior to their deportation flight, even though they had tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

A protestor holds a sign reading "Stop the Corona Madness!" during demonstrations against the coronavirus measures by the German Government in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

People gather at the Victory Column as they attend a protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 against new coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests at the weekend by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Photographers lie on the ground to take the best picture as Nurse Angela Helleur, right, is guided through Luke Jerram's In Memoriam art installation that was erected outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Woolwich Common in London, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. It has been created as a memorial to those lost in the Covid-19 pandemic as well a tribute to the NHS and care-workers. Created from bed sheets, In Memoriam is intended to be an evocative symbol of local, national and international solidarity, presented as a space for reflection, remembrance, and recognition.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Nurse Angela Helleur, right, is guided through Luke Jerram's In Memoriam art installation that was erected outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Woolwich Common in London, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. It has been created as a memorial to those lost in the Covid-19 pandemic as well a tribute to the NHS and care-workers. Created from bed sheets, In Memoriam is intended to be an evocative symbol of local, national and international solidarity, presented as a space for reflection, remembrance, and recognition.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People wearing face masks stroll at Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. France registered more than 7,000 new virus infections in a single day Friday, up from several hundred a day in May and June, in part thanks to ramped-up testing. Masks are now required everywhere in public in Paris as authorities warn that infections are growing exponentially. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu

In this July 20, 2020, handout photo provided by Nykole Baltazar, health care worker Tamaika Parish holds a handwritten thank-you card while working at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco. Siblings Mantej Singh Lamba, 17, and Prabhleen Singh Lamba, 15, started the Cards 4 Covid Heroes initiative in May and have since delivered more than 250 cards to hospitals in California and Arizona. (Nykole Baltazar via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

James Gardner, 77, goes home after battling COVID-19 for a month at Jackson South Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Miami. (Al DIaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

James Gardner, 77, goes home after battling COVID-19 for a month at Jackson South Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Miami. His family arrived to take him home including his adopted son Shaquille Gross, 7. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

In this Aug. 3, 2020, photo provided by Mantej Singh Lamba, e-cards are printed and prepared for delivery to health care workers, in Fremont, Calif. Siblings Mantej Singh Lamba, 17, and Prabhleen Singh Lamba, 15, started the Cards 4 Covid Heroes initiative in May and have since delivered more than 250 thank-you cards to hospitals in California and Arizona. (Mantej Singh Lamba via AP) Credit: Mantej Singh Lamba Credit: Mantej Singh Lamba

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer inspects a chained protester outside California Gov. Gavin Newsom's mansion in Fair Oaks, Calif. Demonstrators chained themselves to a fence outside the governor's home, calling for mass inmate releases and an end to immigration transfers because of the coronavirus pandemic, as deaths mounted at a San Francisco Bay Area prison. California's corrections secretary is retiring after two years in a job that Newsom on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, said involved "unparalleled challenges," most recently coronavirus outbreaks that swept state prisons and increasing social pressure to ease mass incarceration. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File) Credit: Daniel Kim Credit: Daniel Kim